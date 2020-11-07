Ceramides are a component of our skin's natural protective barrier, so applying them topically is a great way to keep skin moisturized, strong, and protected from potential irritants. Ceramides are often found in lotions and creams, and lately, they've become more popular than ever. So, how to narrow down the best ceramide cream for you? Well, think of your skin type and skin goals, since most ceramide creams are formulated with other, more targeted ingredients to address different skin concerns.

For example, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Meghan Feely, M.D., F.A.A.D., suggests people with dry skin pair ceramides with humectants, such as glycerin, which work together to both attract and seal in moisture. (Dr. Feely explains that ceramides help skin retain moisture by making the skin "waterproof.) People with oily skin may care more about the finish of their moisturizer, while people with irritation-prone skin should look for calming ingredients like allantoin or oats.

Ahead, you'll find a selection of the best ceramide creams on the market right now (for both your face and body!). Scroll on to find your perfect moisturizer match.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Ceramide Cream For Sensitive Skin Eau Thermale Avene XeraCalm A.D. $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Avène's XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream was designed for skin prone to eczema, atopic dermatitis, and other similar conditions associated with dry skin. The fragrance-free, ceramide-rich moisturizer not only promotes a strong microbiome and restores moisture to dry skin, but can also help reduce itching, redness, and irritation. It's approved by the National Eczema Association and is packaged in an airtight bottle to prevent contaminants from getting inside. You can use this on both your face and body.

2. A Cheaper Alternative Cetaphil PRO Restoraderm Eczema Soothing Moisturizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon A less expensive alternative to the product above, Cetaphil's Eczema Soothing Moisturizer is a face and body cream designed for people with eczema and other skin sensitivities. You get a lot more product in here as well — 10 ounces compared to Avène's $33 6.7-ounce bottle. Fragrance-free and non-greasy, this moisturizer helps combat dryness and itching using ceramides and colloidal oatmeal. It's also approved by the National Eczema Association.

3. The Best Ceramide Cream For Oily/Combination Skin COSRX Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Because this ceramide cream dries down into a matte finish, it's a particularly great choice for people with oily or combination skin. That said, it does an amazing job at helping skin retain moisture, since it forms a kind of protective barrier — so it should work nicely for people with dry or dehydrated skin, too. In addition to ceramides, the formula contains soothing centella asiatica, which also has purported skin-healing benefits. One person, with self-described "oily, acne-prone skin" called it "the most nourishing, healing cream [they've] ever had."

4. The Best Ceramide Cream With Sunscreen CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer to get your daily dose of sunscreen through your moisturizer, go with CeraVe's classic face lotion with SPF 30. Every CeraVe product contains ceramides, and this moisturizer combines them with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to calm and hydrate skin as it works to promote a strong barrier. The formula is fragrance-free, oil-free, and non-greasy, as well.

5. The Best Night Cream With Ceramides EltaMD PM Therapy Facial Moisturizer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This night cream from derm-favorite brand EltaMD is suitable for all skin types, thanks to its oil-free, fragrance-free, skin-strengthening formula. In addition to ceramides, you'll find brightening niacinamide and rice protein peptides in here, which help stimulate collagen production. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers left this a perfect five-star rating after purchasing.

6. The Best Gel Cream With Ceramides AHC Aqualuronic Cream $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Love all things Korean beauty? Then go with this gel cream from AHC's hydration-focused Aqualuronic line. Great for dry and/or dehydrated skin, it has a refreshing gel texture and absorbs quickly into skin, leaving behind zero greasy residue. Formulated with French seawater, three different types of hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, it helps promote plumper, more hydrated skin immediately and protects skin from becoming dry over time.

7. The Best Eye Cream With Ceramides Paula's Choice CLINICAL Ceramide Firming Eye Cream $48 | Amazon See on Amazon If keeping your delicate eye area strong, hydrated, and firm is your primary concern, consider investing in this Paula's Choice eye cream. It contains an impressive list of ingredients, including skin-smoothing retinol, brightening vitamin C, moisturizing squalene, soothing allantoin, and of course, those ever-so important ceramides. Plus, the bottle is smartly designed to keep out contaminants, unlike most other eye creams, which are housed in pots.