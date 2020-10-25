Everybody needs a classic black tee — and the best black T-shirts will be a veritable workhorse in your closet. Black is a staple color that works for virtually any occasion and won’t betray you if that cold brew leaves a stain. And styles abound: You could be rocking an oversized boyfriend tee with a leather jacket and some distressed denim for weekend errands or tucking your sleek tee into a work pencil skirt (or sweatpants if Zoom is your presentation arena).

Take stock of your basics, and consider what tees you want to pick up for the season. A good crew neck or V-neck tee is the extra virgin olive oil of your closet: you need at least one because it goes with just about everything. To round out your staples, the boat neck (sometimes called bateau) is a less expected classic.

Beyond the basics, you can play with scale, cut, or silhouette. Grab a tunic to wear with leggings on the weekend, or a cute crop top for weekend nights out or to throw on for the gym. And a rocker tee is a perfect way to add a little edge to a look.

These eight black tees have you covered every day of the week plus one, and you could probably still make room for more styles. Better grab a couple.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Classic Crew Neck T-Shirt With A Serious Fan Following Hanes Nano T-Shirt $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave about this black T-shirt for its perfectly shaped fit and fantastic quality at a single-digit price point. It's shaped without being clingy, with a hem that hits at the mid-hip. The pre-shrunk tee is made from 100% ultra-smooth ring-spun cotton that feels soft yet substantial. "Best. Tee. Ever," one shopper raved, adding, "I got these for sleep shirts and now want to buy every color for daily wear. Not only are they super inexpensive, but they are so soft. The fit is so comfy and perfect." If you're looking for a long-sleeved option, Hanes' long-sleeve crew neck tee is also highly reviewed. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small – XXX-Large

2. This Cute Cropped Tee That's An Instant Outfit Maker MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Twist Front Tee $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw this cropped tee on with almost anything; it’ll look nice with everything from leggings to a midi skirt to high-waisted jeans. Shoppers praised its longer length and subtle twist knot. It's made from a silky polyester/spandex blend and is double-stitched at the seams — for a trendy piece that makes any outfit look good. Although hand washing is recommended, it can even go in the machine. "Love this crop top. Fits great and perfect length esp for high waist items," one fan raved. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3. A Vintage Rock & Roll Tee Anbech Queen Graphic Tee $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A vintage band tee channels iconic nostalgia even if you're just curating a playlist in your living room. The tee has a boxy, slightly oversized fit for that had-it-forever appeal, and the cotton-polyester blend is gently heathered. "This is a very nice, super soft tee. The image is well applied, and I just can't get over how soft and stretchy it is," one shopper remarked, and several reviews echoed that it was wildly comfortable. Wear it under a blazer for a sophisticated rock-and-roll look when you're going out. It also washed up well in the machine. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

4. This Chic Long-Sleeved Boatneck Tee Daily Ritual Jersey 3/4-sleeve Bateau Neck Swing T-Shirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This long tee is an easygoing choice for weekends, with a hemline that skims over leggings while the three-quarter length sleeves and bateau neck add just enough subtle style. The rayon and spandex feels like pajamas and is incredibly smooth and stretchy, with great flow and drape that can be machine washed and line dried. "High quality, well made, thoughtfully designed and offered at an excellent price," one rave reviewer commented, adding, "The cut is as expected and the fabric has a luxurious feel, almost a silkiness to the knit." It's also available in an affordable two-packs, with either two black shirts or one black and white shirt, for a perfect way to stock up. Available options: 15

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5. The Perfect Slouchy Boyfriend T-Shirt MIHOLL Loose Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 11,000 Amazon review, this baggy V-neck tee has achieved cult-like status for its laidback style, with added details like a small breast pocket and cuffed sleeves that look intentional. Made from mostly rayon with a touch of polyester, it’s buttery and lightweight yet not at all flimsy — in fact, shoppers raved about its uber-nice drape. "This shirt is so beyond comfortable and soft. It fit beautiful and has this posh look to it because of the cuffed sleeves," a reviewer enthused. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

6. And This Best-Selling Plus-Sized V-Neck Tee Just My Size Plus-Size Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These bestselling tees get high praise for their perfectly boxy fit and lightweight drape with a delicate V-neckline. Made from 100% cotton that's fully machine washable, this T-shirt comes with a tagless design for total comfort. "The fabric is not only a nice thick cotton but it is very soft," one shopper noted. "It fits through the torso just right. Not too baggy, but also not so snug [...]." The line's long-sleeved black tee also has a cult following. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X – 5X

7. A Square Neck Tee That’s Easy To Dress Up MANGOPOP Square Neck T-Shirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This structured-looking square-neck tee is sleek and sharp, with crisp lines that look sophisticated. It’s made from a thick and sturdy cotton-spandex knit and and reviewers were pleased to note it was very nicely made. "Quality seems impeccable, thick material, as far as a basic nicely cut neckline kind of shirt goes – this may be my new go to," one reviewer shared. It also comes with a short-sleeved option you can nab in the same listing. Considering something dressier? This black lace tee is a fancier option. You can tuck either into a pair of high-waisted jeans for a girl's night out or wear with a skirt on a nice dinner out. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

8. This Sleek Fitted Black V-Neck Lock And Love Slim Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitted black tee is made from 95% cotton with a good measure of spandex to hold its shape and slips nicely under a blazer or cardigan. Finished with double rows of stitching, it’s a solidly constructed little tee that you’ll get a lot of wear from, with cap sleeves and a longer cut through the body. Multiple shoppers strongly suggested sizing up for a perfect fit. "I really, really like this tee shirt for the price – it is as good as the $70 ones I was buying from Theory and other high end brands," one reviewer declared. Also consider this great V-neck tee with long sleeves if you need extra warmth. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small – 3X