LMB Women's Extra-Soft High-Waist Leggings $13 | Amazon

What's great about them: These soft and cozy tights are some of the most comfortable leggings on Amazon, according to reviewers. The fabric is constructed with mostly polyester (aka they're super soft) and a little spandex (aka they're flexible, too). They have a high waist to help them stay put and a contoured design that feels comfy and looks cute. They're super affordable and come in more than 40 other colors should you tire of black. A few reviewers wrote that they do wear out easily around the waist, so these might not be the most durable leggings. However, if you're looking for a cheap option that's extra comfortable, these are a great choice.

What fans say: "I am in love with these leggings!!! The yoga waist band and buttery soft fabric make these the most comfortable pair of pants I have ever worn. Nice high waistband, too, so I feel covered but not bulky in any way ... My only wish is that they would make these in patterns, too, instead of just the solids, but I am still over the moon to have found these leggings!"