I’ve worn roughly the same bra size since I was fourteen, so I have the equivalent of an advanced degree in small boob life. Years spent searching for the perfect bra taught me a lot about the different breast shapes out there and the right kind of bra for each. (News alert: “normal boobs” are a lie.) Just like with bra shopping, the best bikinis for small boobs are the ones that fit your natural shape, whatever that happens to be. Most importantly, it should be a style you freaking love, regardless of what the experts say is “best" for your chest.

To find swimwear that married style and function, I consulted breast shape dictionaries and spent an inconceivable amount of time on Reddit’s r/ABraThatFits to scout out which bikinis would be good for particular breast shapes. For example: widely spaced breasts might prefer an adjustable triangle top or a lace-front style, while athletic or shallow breasts (that sometimes deal with gaping at the top of their cups) may gravitate towards high-necked or less constructed designs. Light or bright contrasting tops — especially with a print or ruffles — can help create the illusion of more volume without padding.

While there are options on this list that will add cleavage, not everyone necessarily wants to enhance, which is why you’ll also find an assortment of classic string bikinis, an ultra-cheeky bandeau suit, and a really pretty wrap-style bikini that are all about embracing what you've got.

With eight bikinis in every style under the sun, you're guaranteed to find a cut you feel fierce in below.

1. The Best For Showing Off Your Natural Shape: A Classic String Bikini zeraca String Bikini $22 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a classic string bikini. This one has an adjustable triangle top and low-profile removable pads for as much (or as little) coverage as you prefer. The side-tie cutaway bottoms are ruched to play up your shape, and both are fully lined. Make sure you hand wash this one and let it line dry, as shoppers reported mixed results in the machine. One fan wrote, "This bikini is everything it's cracked up to be. I bought it based on the reviews of others who said it makes them feel confident. It's true!" She added for reference, "34A and I got the size small." Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 0-2 – 16-18

2. The Best For The Illusion Of A Fuller Bust: A Ruffle-Trimmed Bikini SHEKINI Ruffle Bikini $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute bikini has a ruffle-trimmed top that adds the illusion of volume without excessive padding or wires (although there are thin removable foam inserts) and getting it in an adorable print adds another layer of dimension. The bottoms have matching trim on the sides for a balanced look with a cheeky cut that's not too revealing. Some shoppers recommended sizing up, although one satisfied customer noted, "Fully adjustable top (straps, and the back closure) which is awesome when [your] top and bottom are never the same size." With that in mind, certain colors are available as separates so you can create a custom fit set. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3. The Best For Minimalists: A Chic Bandeau With Removable Straps DEZZAL ZAFUL Ribbed Lace Up Bandeau Bikini $23 | Amazon See On Amazon A ribbed bandeau bikini shows off your natural shape without the potential slip-factor of a string triangle top. The lightly lined top comes with removable inserts and laces up in the back for a perfect fit — plus, it comes with an optional strap if you want more security. Just note the bottoms aren't fully lined, and have a very cheeky cut compared to other suits on this list. "34B and ordered a medium! It fits perfectly. The strappy back is sooo cute and pulling the bottoms up high on your hips makes your torso look bomb," one shopper raved. Another reviewer noted the quality, "I actually went diving in this suit and it held up super well so I think that's a pretty good testament to it." Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small – Large

4. The Best For Wide-Set Breasts Or Creating Cleavage: A Lace-Up Bikini Top Body Glove Triangle Bikini $45 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality string bikini top has a lace-front tie that's perfect for wide-set breasts since it lets you adjust the spacing for a perfect fit. The cups are molded with (unexpectedly cute) heart-shaped push-up padding on the inside for subtle lift and shape. "I normally wear 36B and bought a small," one reviewer prefaced. "It fits well. Nice feature of this top is adjustable strap in between the cups in the middle. So you can make it fit wider chest or tighten up for thinner chest. The padding is not excessive but enough for push up effect which is great!" Grab the matching side-tie bottom or full coverage bikini bottom for a complete set, or mix and match with your favorite. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

5. The Best For Full Coverage: A Flowy Flounce Tankini Adisputent High Waisted Flounce Swimsuit $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This tankini with a flounce top is a whimsical option for every shape and size, and is an especially good option for people with asymmetrical breasts who might want to slip in more padding on one side (this pick comes with removable padding). The flowy fabric glides over your frame for a sexy yet subtle look. High-waisted ruched bikini bottoms are vintage-chic and provide good coverage while still showing off your form. "I'm a B cup, but I have a booty...The top is fully [adjustable] and fits my bust well, despite my concern. The longest part of the top flounce just overlaps the bottoms, with midriff exposed on the sides and back. Comfortable [...] suit for a good price," one reviewer summarized. Choose from streamlined colors or more playful tasseled options. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

6. The Best For Athletic Breasts: A Cute Halter With Cutouts CharmLeaks Halter Bikini $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-necked bikini is a nice option for people with shallow or athletic breasts who sometimes experience gaping near the tops of bra cups. The halter top has soft removable pads for light shaping and the full-coverage bottoms feature a lined front. Choose from options with crocheted panels or plain fronts in solid hues and fun prints. One fan noted, "I love this two piece bikini. The color is beautiful and bright. The material is very good quality and soft. I love that the top has padding and the bottom has a protective liner. Size small fits my petite frame perfectly." Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7. The Best For A Secure Fit: A Retro-Chic Wrap Bikini COCOSHIP High Waist Wrap Bikini $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This pretty bikini is the beachwear equivalent of a Diane Von Furstenburg dress, in a wrap silhouette that's classic yet modern. The tie-neck halter top has removable foam cups and wraps across the front once before knotting securely behind you. The ruched high-waisted bottoms are double lined for no show-through with moderate coverage on the back. "Nice material and sturdy fit. This does not move out of place! I am small chested (34A) and this top fits wonderfully," one shopper was thrilled to note. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4 – 14