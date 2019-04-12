Aloe vera has long been a standby ingredient to deal with sunburns and other irritation, but because it's packed full of vitamins and high in water content, it's also great for adding glow to your skin. Add to that antibacterial and antiseptic properties to unclog pores and tackle acne, and enzymes that help with hyperpigmentation, and you’ve got a true multitasker. No matter what you'd like to target in your routine, the best aloe vera face masks for glowing skin will help you reach your skin-care goals.

However, since aloe has become such a buzzy ingredient, it is frequently coupled in less-than-ideal formulations including ones with drying alcohols and irritation-causing dyes. Those experiencing redness should consider a recipe with calming ingredients like chamomile and calendula, while those with oily skin or clogged pores should consider choosing clay as a costar. And for those who've done the research to make their own masks at home, aloe is a fantastic base ingredient because its vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and zinc, improve skin in so many different ways.

Whether you're looking to this desert plant for moisture or to provide a dose of zit-busting power, here are the best aloe vera masks for all of your needs.

1. The Overall Best Aloe Vera Mask For Glowing Skin Bliss Triple Oxygen Self-Activating Facial Mask, 1.7 Fl. Oz. $20 Amazon See On Amazon While aloe vera does a lot of work, Bliss has boosted its glow-giving powers with brightening vitamins C and E, calming green tea extract, moisturizing rice bran, and revitalizing oxygen. And mask in the comfort of knowing that this product doesn't include parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, and is cruelty-free to boot. However, while the bubbling formula is a fun treat, it might be too intense for those with particularly sensitive skin.

2. The Best Calendula & Aloe Mask For Redness Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque, 3.4 Fl. Oz. $49 Amazon See On Amazon Anti-inflammatory calendula is a perfect partner for aloe for those struggling with redness and irritation. Add the silky gel texture and hydrating glycerin, and you have a great combo for skin that could use a little relief from the elements. A Kiehl's-backed study even found that 98 percent of users saw healthier-looking skin in two weeks. However, those with sensitivities to essential oils might want to avoid this one which includes flower and citrus oils.

3. The Best Aloe Mud Mask For Oily Or Congested Skin Hebepe Green Tea Matcha Mud Mask, 3.5 Fl. Oz. $13 Amazon See On Amazon One of the most impressive traits of aloe is that it provides hydration without being greasy, something those with oily skin are sure to enjoy. Mud masks are a great option for soaking up excess oils and helping dislodge clogged pores, and this formulation featuring matcha's powerful revitalizing abilities will help thoroughly clean skin and make your skin glow without looking like an oil slick. "It works great on me for cleaning and rejuvenation use," one Amazon reviewer reports. Others noted the pleasant smell of tea, but since there is a large dose of matcha in the jar, be careful to remove it after the instructed five or 10 minutes, some users said they noticed a little staining.

4. The Best Aloe Sleep Mask For Dry Skin Innisfree Aloe Revital Sleeping Pack, 3.4 Fl. Oz. $12 Amazon See On Amazon This rich, creamy mask that can be used overnight will provide plenty of moisture to thirsty skin. With more than 75 percent aloe vera from Jeju Island in South Korea, a dose of antioxidant -rich madecassoside, and plant extracts, it's definitely not skimping on beneficial ingredients. "My skin is acne-prone but tends to get dehydrated. . . . This product [is] perfect for the days when your skin could use a little extra love and care," says one reviewer. While most reported no irritation after use, the ingredients include a small amount of silicones, so this might not be the top choice for those avoiding them.

5. The Best Aloe Vera Sheet Mask For Glowing Skin My Beauty Diary Aloe Vera Mask (10-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to beat the convenience of a sheet mask, and My Beauty Diary's ones are a cult-favorite for good reason. This aloe-based formula is boosted with mulberry, kiwi, and bearberry leaf extracts to calm, soothe, and brighten even more. "Very soft, hydrated but not oily," one customer who'd recommend the product says. And while some other brands can get pricey very quickly, this set of 10 comes out to less than $2 each.

6. The Best Celebrity-Favorite Splurge Joanna Vargas Euphoria Face Mask (5-Pack) $75 Amazon See On Amazon Moisturizing sodium hyaluronate and healing allantoin complement aloe vera for a great hydrating and soothing mask from celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, whose clients include Rachel Weisz and Julianne Moore. And it's not just hype, according to the Amazon reviewers who rave: "If you’re on the fence, get off. These sheet masks are everything. That is all. Mic drop." Another writes: "The ingredients in this mask are very soothing. They helped to calm my redness and didn't cause any new irritation."

7. The Best Aloe Mask For Under Eyes Safisa Aloe Vera Collagen Eye Patches (10-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon The maker of these hydrogel patches with aloe and bamboo charcoal says they will help lighten dark circles, add shine, and reduce puffiness. While the one to eight hour recommended wear time is a bit of a commitment, Amazon reviewers seem happy with the results, giving the line a 4.6-star overall rating. For even more cooling action, consider storing these in the fridge.