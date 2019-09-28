An unfortunate fact: A lot of skinny jeans are tight, pinch your waist, and hug you in the wrong places. Luckily, there are a few gems out there that are truly comfortable to wear. The key when searching for the most comfortable skinny jeans is the fabric blend. One thing all of the comfiest skinny jeans have in common? They are made with a stretchy material, like spandex or elastane, woven into the denim. The added stretch allows for tons of flexibility as you move.

Pay mind to the inseam of jeans, and whether or not they come in multiple lengths. If jeans are too long or short for your frame, you may have extra fabric bunched up around your ankles or strategic rips in awkward places that make an otherwise pair of comfy jeans feel less than ideal when you're actually wearing them.

And, as with any clothing purchase, you'll also want to consider your personal style. It doesn't matter if you find the softest skinny jeans in the world if you don't love the wash and the stitching. The good news is that you can find just about any style, from basic to distressed, dark to light wash, if you know where to look.

Here's a roundup of some of the most comfortable skinny jeans out there in tons of styles so you can finally find your perfect pair.

1. Mid-Rise Levi's Skinny Jeans With A Cult-Following Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $36 | Amazon See On Amazon These mid-rise jeans have tons of positive reviews, and for good reason: They feel like second skin when you slip them on. They're made with a denim-elastane blend that's both soft and stretchy so they conform to your shape without pinching. They even come in short, medium, and long lengths (with inseams measuring 28, 30, and 32 inches, respectively), so you can get the perfect fit for your frame. And, if this medium wash isn't for you, you can get them in one of 22 different washes and styles, ranging from a black ripped look to a light-wash denim. What fans say: "This pair was a soft jean with a worn in feel and they fit me so well! They weren't too tight and definitely not too baggy." Available sizes: Women's 24-34 (short, regular, and long)

2. A High-Rise Jean That Is Available In 31 Different Washes Blue Age Women's Skinny Jeans $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these high-rise jeans go with just about any outfit, they literally conform to your butt to create flawless lines. That's right — these jeans feature "butt-shaping patterns," according to the brand, woven through the stretchy denim fabric to define in contour in all the right places. This solid blue denim works great for all occasions, but if the color doesn't suit, it's available in a range of washes from a wine-colored red to a teal blue to a classic light wash. One thing to note: The inseam of these is one size only, and measures 30 inches. Reviewers agree these are some of the best jeans for all-day wear. What fans say: "Absolutely love these jeans! They are not too tight and they didn’t get loose throughout the day (which is super hard to find!) The material is stretchy, not too thin and not too thick." Available sizes: Sizes 1-13

3. A Comfortable Skinny Jean Made With Stretchy Modal Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean $43 | Amazon See On Amazon These comfy jeans are made with premium denim that's infused with soft and stretchy modal, which gives them just enough hold so they keep shape, without making them so tight that they're uncomfortable. On top of that, they also come in short, regular, and long options for each size so you can find just the right length. The inseams for these lengths range from 27 inches at the shortest to 31 inches at the longest. They may not be available in as many colors as the two options above, but you can still get them in a variety of neutral washes. What fans say: "I feel like I won the pants lottery!! These are exactly what I wanted. Fit true to size, fit great through the leg, the perfect length, and quality material with just enough stretch." Available sizes: Women's 24-32 (short, regular, and long)

4. Mid-Rise Levi's Jeans With A No-Pinch Waistband Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike some of the other jeans on this list, these mid-rise skinny jeans feature Levi's signature waistband, especially great at holding them in place without any pinching or pulling. They're also made with a a mix of cotton and elastane, making them one of the softest and stretchiest jeans you'll find. Even better, they come in tons of styles and additional colors including a camo print and a plum color, so you can find a style perfect for you. They're available in a range of sizes and three lengths, with inseams measuring 28, 30, and 32 inches. Amazon reviewers swear these jeans are even better than the most expensive brands. What fans say: "I own 4 pairs of Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans and I love them. I've owned expensive [designer] jeans and they've all been alright. But these jeans, feel and look great on and I may never buy another brand/style again. The "shaping" component of the jeans is marvelous, bits are sculpted, lifted and held in everywhere." Available sizes: Women's 24-34 (short, regular, and long)

5. A Budget-Friendly Skinny Jean With Thousands Of Amazon Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These budget-friendly jeans are made from Levi's Signature label, is made with an innovative poly-elastane blend that cradles your curves without clinging too tightly. They hold onto their shape for hours so you can wear them from day to night without having to change. At only $22, they're a total steal. You can even get them in 12 different washes. Available in three lengths (with inseams ranging from 27 to 33 inches, according to reviewers), these skinny jeans are a great pick for anyone struggling to find a pair that works for shorter or longer legs. Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given these four or five stars on Amazon, agreeing that these are a must-have. What fans say: "The mid-rise waist is high enough to eliminate the potential for the dreaded muffin top. The fabric has a great stretch, but still feels sturdy - not like a jegging. These jeans are super comfortable." Available sizes: Women's 2-28 (short, regular, and long)

6. A Buttery Soft Mid-Rise Jean With Flat-Lined Seams Celebrity Pink Women's Infinite Stretch Skinny Jeans $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Unsurprisingly these mid-rise jeans are also made with spandex in their fabric blend — the same spandex you find in all those buttery soft leggings you never want to take off. But, they also have flat-lined seams and a mid-rise waistband that gently hugs your stomach without digging into your skin so you can bend and move in total comfort. Best of all, they come in a wide variety of sizes, so you're sure to find the perfect fit. It's not everyday you'll find a pair of jeans that inspire an Amazon reviewer to write, "My heart found what it was looking for." One note: These don't come in varying lengths, and the inseam appears to be on a sliding scale where the larger the waistband-size, the longer the pant. You can get them in one of six neutral blue and black washes. What fans say: "I went to the mall to find a perfect stretchy pair of jeans, but I could find none. Therefore, I [bought] these jeans because of their reviews. The price was pretty low, so I didn’t expect a lot. However, when they arrived, I fell in love immediately. They fit me perfectly. The jeans are so comfortable that I could sleep in them." Available sizes: Sizes 0-17