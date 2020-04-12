When it comes to finding dress pants that are as comfortable as they are stylish, it's important to search for soft materials with plenty of stretch so that it feels more like wearing your favorite leggings than actual trousers. I'd say the most comfortable women's dress pants even get bonus points for having a stretchy elastic waistband so you can ditch buttons and zippers altogether.

Another thing to consider is the type of tops you tend to wear with dress pants. Let's face it: Some dress pants are more formal than others, so you want to be sure whichever option you go with looks great with your favorite sweater, blouse, or blazer, and that they're versatile enough to mix and match your outfits.

In reality, there are tons of amazing dress pants on the internet, but it's not easy to find the gems among thousands of listings. Here's a roundup of some of the best options out there to make it way easier to snag the perfect pair.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Ponte Leggings That Look Like Actual Pants Rekucci Women's Ease Into Comfort Slim Pant $34.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Just because you have to show up for work doesn't mean you can't be comfortable with these luxe ponte pants. They're a unique blend of trouser, skinny pants, and leggings, and are made with a double-knit fabric with tons of stretch. They also slip on just like regular leggings and hold their shape all day long. And the best part? There are zero buttons or zippers you have to mess with, making them ultra comfortable to wear all day long. This pair comes in 29 different colors you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "Never in my life have I found dress pants that I love as much as Rekucci! They are so comfy and it's a spandex stretch type fabric that looks good with a simple tee or a fancy blouse. They wash/iron great. I have purchased at least 6 pairs in all colors." Available in sizes: Women's size 2 - 16 (regular and short), 18

2. This Bootcut Option That's Like Wearing Yoga Pants Safort Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These bootcut pants feel as comfy as yoga pants, and no one ever has to know. They're made from a poly-spandex blend that's super dense so you don't have to worry about your underwear showing through. These pants are also moisture-wicking, which makes them perfect for stuffy restaurants and offices (and easy to clean in case of spills). Plus, they're easy to pull on and feature four working pockets. You can get this pair in one of 10 colors so you can match your style. According to one reviewer: "I love these pants. I ordered the navy with pockets. The material is thick enough to hide my thigh flaws but not so thick that they are hot. I really do love them!" Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. These Paper Bag Pants That Have Thousands Of Fans GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Pants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these paper bag pants adorable, thousands of reviewers insist they're ridiculously comfortable, too. They're made from a soft poly-blend with a touch of spandex for added stretch, but truly, the highlight is in the waistband. It's super flexible, and features a fun tie that creates a unique bow detail. On top of that, these pants are cropped to keep you cool while still looking ultra chic. This popular pants come in 24 different colors for every look. According to one reviewer: "These pants are sooo cute, and they have pockets! I am an event planner and wore them to a corporate conference with booties, and received so many compliments (even an email asking where to buy)!" Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

4. These Ankle Pants That Are Super Soft And Stretchy 32 DEGREES Soft Comfort Pants $25 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With a super high spandex amount, it's safe to say these ankle pants feel like butter going on. They're ultra soft and stretchy, and feature an elastic waist that slips on with no button or zipper closures. They also feature a straight fit and hit right at the ankle on most. These pants come in four neutral colors, so you can wear them with pretty much any top or shoe and it's easy to mix and match. According to one reviewer: "I work with kids and I’m constantly bending and moving all day at work, so I need clothing that’s comfortable and goes with a lot. These pants do it all! The fabric has the right amount of stretch and is extremely breathable (even in 90+ degrees!), and the rise is at my natural waistline so they don’t dig in or do weird things. The length hits right above my ankles, making them perfect for transitional weather. I have even begun to favor these over my leggings, they are that comfortable!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. This Relaxed-Fit Option You Can Wear Anywhere LEE Women’s Relaxed Fit Pant $32 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something slightly dressier, these relaxed fit pants look flawless with any blouse or blazer. Dubbed "the perfect dress pant," by one reviewer, these pants are made from a silky soft fabric that drapes slightly, giving you plenty of room to breath while still offering a sleek silhouette. Available in 23 colors, these pants pair easily with just about any flat, heel, or bootie for a polished look. According to one reviewer: "These slacks are of mid-weight fabric that washes beautifully, comes out of the dryer looking pressed, and stays neat all day. The straight legs are slightly wide all the way to the heel, a flattering look for everyone. The petite size is just perfect for a mid-to-low heel and looks great with tall heels too. One of the best, and most unexpected bonuses, was that the pockets are actually functional!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 2 - 20 (short, regular, and long)

6. These Skinny Pants That Have An Elastic Waist SATINATO Straight Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You'd never know these skinny pants didn't have a full fly and button closure at first glance. But despite the decoy fly and belt loops, these pants actually feature a wide elastic waistband that hugs you in all the right places without pinching. They're super comfortable, so it's really easy to slip on these pants and head out the door. Not to mention, they're made from a soft nylon-spandex blend so they look like dress pants, yet feel like leggings. These come in a bunch of neutral and bright colors — perfect for any style. According to one reviewer: "Absolutely love these pants, they are ideal for work. I'm 5'7 and the length is great - I roll the cuff up slightly because I prefer to wear flats instead of heels and they still look very chic. I'm thrilled these are not baggy like all my other pants, they are fitted really nicely." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 0 -18