Pretty much all of the best sports bras for large breasts have a few thing in common: wide, supportive straps; an elastic waistband that is soft and won't dig; and a durable and stretchy construction that can move with you. But, beyond that there's a lot of options out there. So, as you shop, keep a few things in mind.

First and foremost, you'll want to consider how rigorous your workouts are and what type of support you want. Sports bras can typically be broke down into three support categories: high-impact sports bras which are best for high-intensity workouts like running, soccer, and kickboxing; medium-intensity bras which are best for moderately intense activities like hiking, badminton, or even vigorously cleaning your home; and low-impact bras for low-intensity activities like yoga, walking, or Tai-Chi.

That being said, your personal comfort-level should also be taken into consideration. People with bigger boobs may want more supportive styles even during low-intensity exercise. Others may find high-impact sports bras too constricting and uncomfortable. Consider you past experiences, what do you typically like and dislike in a sports bra? When in doubt opt for styles with adjustable features. And above all else, make sure you are buying the right size.

1. The Most Support High-Impact Bra: SYROKAN Women's Workout Sports Bra SYROKAN Women's Workout Sports Bra $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This double-strapped bra does an excellent job of holding you in without putting tons of pressure on your shoulders. The two sets of straps form different shapes on your back and shoulders to hold you in from two different directions, freeing you up to move without any pain or tension. This bra and its cups are also made from a spandex blend that fits like a second skin and won't bunch up at the waistband. Plus, it even features breathable mesh panels on the front and sides so you won't overheat while you're crushing it at the gym. What fans say: "As a 36H, I was pretty resigned to paying $80+ for decent bras which I can only wear for a few hours before my shoulders and neck beg me to take them off. This sports bra is a GAME CHANGER, and at a great price! The dual straps/back design do not kill my shoulders and it actually FITS! I got an XL at first, which fit very tightly but sizing up to the XXL was the ticket. Compression is decent (nothing will fully lock the girls down) and minimizes jiggle without suffocating me in the process." Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (30B - 40D)

2. A High-Impact Bra With A Wide Size Range: Glamorise Elite Performance Sports Bra Glamorise Elite Performance Sports Bra $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this full-coverage sports bra super comfy, but it also has an opaque mesh camisole covering in the front for even more protection. The bottom waistband makes two U-shapes to actually cup your breasts instead of lying flat across. That added support, plus the individual wireless cups, literally cradle your bust to prevent any bounce. And this bra also features a traditional hook closure in the back so you can adjust it for an absolutely perfect fit. With sizes up 50H, this is bra has one of the widest size ranges of any on this list. What fans say: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this bra! I am a 44F and this bra provides lift and bounce control like no sports braI've ever owned before, I literally have ZERO bounce when I run and jump in this bra and it is so comfortable I could wear it all day! It's my favorite bra, I wear it even when I'm not working out." Available in sizes: 34C - 50H

3. A High-Impact Bra With A Front-Zipper: Yvette Women's Zipper Sports Bra Yvette Women's Zipper Sports Bra $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This front-zip bra is super easy to take on and off after breaking a sweat. The zipper, combined with the spandex-blend fabric, forms a tight, compressive fit over your bust to keep you comfortable while you work out. While this doesn't have quite as much spandex in its blend as other bras on this list, it features wide straps made from mesh so air can flow in and out. Plus, the mesh cut-out on the back and sweat-wicking technology in the fabric also keep you cool whether you're running sprints, lifting weights, or taking your favorite studio class. What fans say: "I really like the support, but I recommend sizing up! I have pretty large breasts, so finding support is very hard to find. The band fits perfectly, but the rest is a bit snug. I suppose that's for the support though... Overall, I really like the bra and I will definitely be buying more!" Available in sizes: Small - 4XL (34A - 46DD)

4. The Best Medium-Impact Sports Bra: Core 10 Women's All-Around Sports Bra Core 10 Women's All-Around Sports Bra $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This cross-back sports bra features a design that allows for tons of air circulation, but it also gently pulls and holds the front cups in place, which holds you in place. It also features two layers of moisture-wicking fabric, and the wide waistband at the bottom keeps this bra from sliding up without pinching your skin. Plus, there's even a layer of "powermesh" lining hidden inside the bra to offer a slightly compressive feel. What fans say: "Good sports bra for big breasts. Im size 32DDD and is hard to find something comfortable that makes you feel confident while training. [Good] match!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X Plus

5. The Best Low-Impact Sports Bra: BESTENA Sports Bras for Women BESTENA Sports Bras for Women $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Stretchy and butter-y soft, this sports bra prioritizes comfort over support. It's better suited for light activities, like yoga or just lounging around on your couch than it is hitting the gym. It has wide straps, a wide band, and removal padding — but no underwires. It's even a best-seller on Amazon with hundreds of glowing reviews. What fans say: "This bra is so damn comfortable, I can barely understand it. I'm clocking in at 40in bust right now and I got an XL which fits great but I could have done an L for a more snug fit. The fabric is butter. Super soft and smooth and the pads stay out unless I'm wearing something that requires them." Available sizes: Small - XXXXLarge (You can also save $8 if you buy the three-pack here.)

6. A 3-Pack Of Medium-Impact Sports Bras: Capricia O'dare Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Capricia O'dare Women's Seamless Racerback Sports Bra (3-pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon From the medium-impact support to the adjustable straps to the encapsulated bra design (i.e. full coverage without the uni-boob look), there is a lot to love about this nylon-spandex blend sports bra. But perhaps what makes them the most appealing is the price tag: $22 for three bras. What fans say: "I'm a 34DDD and bought large. These fit great. The straps are adjustable so if I needed can adjust "tightness" based on what I'm doing. Not sure how they would be for high impact exercises because while I do exercise high impact is not my thing. [...] The padding is thicker than some other sports bras I have used in the past. Hopefully that means the padding will last much longer than the others." Available sizes: Small - XLarge