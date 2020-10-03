If you’re looking for an alternative to fuzzy slippers, the best shoes to wear around the house are amazingly comfortable, with real soles (and traction!) to ensure your feet don’t slide around on slippery floors. There are tons of shoes that are suitable for wearing around the house, and the pair you pick largely depends on your personal preferences and needs. Sneakers are a great option if you’re seeking more support. Sandals (including slides) and clogs are the epitome of effortless, while moccasins cradle your feet in cozy warmth. Regardless of the style of shoe you go with, make sure the pair you select is simple to slip on and off.

Shoes for wearing around the house should be comfortable, and there are definitely some features to look out for that can help with this. Furry or fuzzy linings are great for the colder months, keeping your feet nice and toasty, while breathable picks — with holes for ventilation — are ideal when temperatures rise (or if your feet just tend to get hot easily). And of course, you can never go wrong with a shoe that has a soft and springy foam footbed.

These are seven of the best shoes to wear around the house. They’re all comfortable, stylish, and highly rated on Amazon to boot.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Cozy Pair Of Wool-Lined Moccasins UGG Women's Ansley Moccasin $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Look up "cozy" in a dictionary, and you’ll likely find a description of these moccasins from UGG. Featuring a full (and fuzzy) wool lining, the shoes will cradle your foot in fur, providing plenty of warmth and comfort. While this pick may give you slipper vibes, the shoes are actually suitable for both indoor and outdoor use since they have hard rubber soles for superior traction, plus a water-resistant leather upper. Choose from five neutral colors and prepare to wear these everywhere — but especially when you're hanging out at home. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love these shoes! Usually wear an 8 1/2 so I ordered a 9 and they are like heaven for my feet! I wear them on the hard wood floors around my house. When cooking or cleaning my feet used to get so sore, but not anymore! They are also very cute." Available sizes: Women's 5 to 12

2. A Fan-Favorite Slip-On Sneaker In A Massive Range Of Colors Easy Spirit Women's Traveltime Mule $49 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 13,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, these slip-on sneakers from Easy Spirit are a favorite on the site for many reasons, but largely because of the amazing support they provide your feet. The sneakers have a low back, so they’re super easy to kick on and off as needed. And rubber soles provide both traction and shock absorption. The shoes are lightweight and breathable, since they're made from a combination of mesh and suede. Choose from a massive range of color options and sizes, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide fits. And if you like the idea of wearing sneakers at home but want some different options, check out this list of 25 cheap pairs of sneakers for wearing around the house. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have been wearing this style shoe for [years]!! Love the fit, comfort and it goes well with dresses, slacks, capris, etc. I have navy, gray and tan, all have great support for long walks, running to the store or just hanging around the house. They're like slippers. Try them, you'll like them for sure!" Available sizes: Women's 5 to 12, including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

3. A Pair Of Slides With A Foam Footbed Under Armour Women's Ignite Slide Sandal $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With two layers of foam cushioning, wearing these Under Armour slides is basically like walking on a cloud. The shoes are perfect for wearing around the home since they’re easy to slip on and off, the strap is adjustable to ensure a perfect fit, and they have a rubber sole for traction. And Amazon reviewers? Well, they're wild about them — the shoes boast a knockout 4.6-star rating overall on the site, with 4,000 and growing reviews. Choose from eight colors ranging from bright and punchy to dark and neutral. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are my favorite sandals to wear around the house. The memory foam insoles are so comfortable and I look forward to changing into these after being at work or out running around in less comfortable shoes. I have foot problems, so it's hard for me to find a really comfortable shoe.[...] This is my 3rd pair of these and if they're still available, I'll buy them again when this pair wears out." Available sizes: Women's 6 to 12

4. A Clog Featuring A Fuzzy Lining Crocs Women's Blitzen Iii Clog $50 | Amazon See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I prefer my wear-at-home shoes be ultra cozy, and these Crocs clogs totally fit the bill. The shoes feature a fuzzy lining that’s both soft and plush. And in case you ever need to clean the shoes, the liner is removable for washing. Crocs are known for being lightweight and easy to wear, and this pair is no different. Oh, and you don't ever have to worry about sliding around on your hardwood floors or tile when wearing this pick — a rubber sole will keep you stable. Choose from six dark colors that will match your coziest nap dresses or comfiest sweats. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got these to replace my other lined crocs and I think these are fantastic. I love that the insert is removable for washing. They are so warm and comfy to take the dogs out in the morning or just stay warm around the house. Crocs has the best shoes for comfort and durability and this design is no exception." Available sizes: Women’s 6 to 15

5. A Comfy Sneaker With A Collapsible Heel For Easy On & Off Teva Women's Ember Moc Slipper $75 | Amazon See On Amazon Sneakers can sometimes be annoying or difficult to get on and off, but these Teva sneakers solve that dilemma since they have a collapsible heel so you can wear them as backless clogs or fuller-coverage footwear — a genius feature if you ask me. The shoes are described by the manufacturer as “part sneaker, part sleeping bag,” so you can rest assured that they’re soft and comfortable enough to wear for extended periods of time. A sockliner footbed and knitted collar add to the comfort factor, too. The shoes feature a rubber sole for traction. Choose from nine colors in pretty jewel tones and more subdued shades. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My daughter has these, and immediately knew I had to have them! Great for wearing around the house. Perfect if you work from home because now you have easy on/off shoes and your feet stay warm. These shoes offer some arch support---important to me ! I wear a 9.5, and sized up to a 10 for a perfect fit. love the puffy little sleeping bag look!" Available sizes: Women's 5 to 11

6. A Lightweight Clog For Less Than $25 Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not looking to splurge on your wear-at-home shoes? These Amoji clogs are under $25 — a total steal, especially considering the quality of this pick. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers give these shoes a stellar 4.4-star rating overall, after more than 7,000 reviews. The lightweight clogs are made from an EVA foam material, and they feature plenty of holes for ventilation — a great feature, particularly in warm-weather months. The shoes are super easy to get on and off, and the textured soles mean you won't accidentally slip or fall. Choose from 13 different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I honestly didn’t think I was going to like these. But they were pretty cheap and I just needed something to walk around the house in! But I LOVE THEM!!!! [...] they are SOOOOOOO comfortable and I wear a size 10 and they literally feel like they were molded for my foot! I will DEFINITELY be buying more in diff colors! With the air holes my feet can breath and I don’t have to deal with socks and sneakers. They are my go to for around the house... yard work.... camping etc!!" Available sizes: Women’s 7 to 15-16