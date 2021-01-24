Clean up your body care routine with an organic body lotion — but not just any organic body lotion. That's because some "organic" body lotions aren't even organic at all, thanks to a lack of regulated guidelines that define what actually constitutes an organic beauty product. The best organic body lotions featured here, though, have all been certified organic by organizations like NATRUE, NSF, the Soil Association, and the USDA, so you can trust that these are some of the most responsibly made lotions out there.

Even though all of these lotions do the same thing — moisturize dry skin — the lotion that's best for you will depend on your skin concerns and formula preferences. Some lotions on here are rich balms and salves, which are ideal for severely dry, cracking skin. Others have runnier or more blendable consistencies — great for people who like to be moisturized, but don’t necessarily want to feel that moisturizer. And scents? There are plenty to choose from. (Or none.)

Scroll on to shop six of the best organic body lotions (plus one body oil) you can get your hands on, all from some of the most legit organic skin care brands out there.

1. The Overall Best Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand & Body Lotion $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Dr. Bronner's body lotions involve everything we all love about their classic castile soaps: Recognizable ingredients, subtle fragrances, a moisturizing formula (here with coconut and jojoba oils), a ridiculously low price tag, and a generously sized bottle that doubles as reading material. More impressive, it’s USDA-certified, which is one of the tougher organic certifications for cosmetics brands to land. You can use this anywhere — on your face, body, hands, and probably even on the ends of your hair — so you'll get a ton of use out of this one-time, $10 purchase. No wonder it made the top spot on this list. USDA certified

2. Runner Up Avalon Organics Hand & Body Lotion $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Avalon Organic's hand and body lotions may not boast that highly coveted USDA certification or come in as many scents, but they're just as affordable — and you get even more product (12 ounces versus Dr. Bronner's 8 ounces). An aloe vera base keeps the texture fluid, while hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, and calendula extract offer nourishing and soothing benefits. Peppermint essential oil, which gives the lotion a refreshing scent and feel, round outs this revitalizing formula. NSF certified

3. Best Balm Pai Peacekeeper Body Calm Buriti & Kukui Barrier Balm $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This Pai Peacekeeper balm is another rich, multipurpose balm like Skin Food, but this formula is even simpler. There are just 10 ingredients, including fatty acid-rich buriti and kukui nut oils and soothing calendula, while sumac fruit wax (a vegan alternative to beeswax) forms a protective coating over your skin to lock in moisture. This one’s also best used sparingly or on smaller areas (including lips!), especially because the packaging is fairly small. Soil Association certified

4. Best Fragrance-Free Lotion Dr. Mercola Organic Moisturizing Body Lotion $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Here’s another simple formula, made entirely of naturally derived ingredients and free of any synthetic preservatives, additives, or fragrances. It’s intensely moisturizing, thanks to basically every ingredient you could want in a body lotion — like cupuaçu seed butter, shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe, and green tea leaf extract — but the water-based formula makes it easy to blend. Since it’s free of most common irritants, this is the safest choice if you have sensitive, reactive skin, or a condition like eczema or psoriasis. USDA certified

5. Best For Relaxation Dr. Hauschka Lavender Sandalwood Calming Body Cream $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This Dr. Hauschka body lotion is very much scented, here with a woodsy-floral mix of sandalwood and lavender, the latter of which is known for its relaxation-inducing benefits. Lavender flower water and oil also appear in the formula for their anti-inflammatory and clarifying properties, along with fatty-acid packed avocado, macadamia, and apricot kernel oils. With its spa-inspired fragrance, deliciously buttery texture, and classic packaging, this lotion would make a beautiful gift (whether for yourself or for someone else). NATRUE certified

6. Best Body Oil The Honest Company Organic Body Oil $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re in the market for an organic body oil, this one from The Honest Company is a no-brainer choice. It combines all the best, most luxuriously nourishing oils in the plant kingdom, like avocado, coconut, and jojoba, while chamomile and calendula extracts help temper redness and irritation. You won’t find any other preservatives, fragrances, or additives in here — it’s all oils (and botanical extracts), all the time, and it’s gentle enough to use on babies. The pump-top bottle makes it a breeze to apply post-shower, but you could pump a few drops into your bath, too. USDA certified