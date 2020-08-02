Slipping into a favorite pair of lounge pants used to be the first sign that it was time to unwind after a grueling day — or that you planned on unwinding all day, but now lounge pants have a new calling: the daily uniform. Yet not all lounge pants are up to the task of delivering comfort and style. The best lounge pants combine comforting softness with a cut you can actually live in without feeling like you're throwing in the towel.

For instance, leggings are an athleisure staple you can wear to do just about anything, but they're especially nice to wear for when the yoga mat beckons. If you frequently unfurl your mat at home (or aspire to), you might favor owning a few pairs. Lightweight joggers can be worn on the couch or styled up with a bomber and wedge sneakers for a cute errands look, or even layered over leggings on chilly days. If you entertain at home a lot, maybe you’d prefer some high-waisted knit flares in a soft legging material that can actually be dressed up with a cute (but no less comfy) top for an effortlessly cool ensemble.

Or maybe you want some true lounge pants for days when you’re dialed down to your lowest key. In that case, there are molten-soft, wide-leg pants that don’t feel the least bit flimsy. You might also decide to invest in some silk pajama pants — the luxurious fabric also happens to be naturally hypoallergenic, and it's a worthy investment relative to the price point given its durable nature.

Whatever type of loungewear you’re in the market for, these seven pairs of pants will suit any mood. Grab a couple bestsellers now so you’re totally covered and totally comfortable for the year ahead.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Pair Of Buttery-Soft Palazzo Pants In The Cutest Print ZOOSIXX Drawstring Lounge Pants $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,000 Amazon reviews, these cute lounge pants are ones that you'll wear and instantly want more pairs of — and thanks to their affordable price point, you can stock up. "I can't even describe how soft they are... think of a fleece blanket you've washed 40 times with gallons of fabric softener. That doesn't even come close to the softness of these pants," one shopper raved, echoing fans of these comfy lounge pants who claim they're on par with LuLaRoe leggings for buttery coziness. The polyester/spandex blend isn't thin or see-through and comes in a nice mix of classic patterns and novelty prints, as well as a few solids. It washes well in the machine, and you can tumble on low or line dry. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Medium – XX-Large

2. These Boho-Chic Pants That Basically Feel Like Leggings SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-waisted lounge pants are an equally comfy alternative to leggings. They're made from the same peachskin fabric as your softest leggings in a polyester/spandex blend with an ultra-high rise, wide, supportive waistband, and flared leg. Amazon shoppers went wild for the absurd softness and versatility, as one reveiwer noted: "They are like velvet on my legs, they are SO comfortable. And bonus – they are super cute. I can wear them as lounge pants or I can add a cute top and feel like I’m dressing up." Hand wash this pair and line dry to keep them in mint condition. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

3. Some Lightweight Joggers With A Cult Following Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Fans can't get enough of these lightweight athletic joggers that feel like pajama pants but pull double duty on days you want to run errands or hit the gym, thanks to their tapered leg and elastic cuff. "Imagine the most comfortable sweats you own. Now picture the cutest leggings you could ever want. Combine the two, and you have these glorious leggings/sweats," one enthusiastic shopper explained. These are made from a super-soft polyester/spandex blend that's lightweight and flowy — but not paper thin. Hand washing is recommended, but shoppers reported success with their machines. They're available in a ton of different colors and prints, and even in different styles like capris and palazzo pants. Available colors: 131

Available sizes: Small – 3X

4. These Plus-Size Lounge Pants That Are Cute Enough To Wear Out ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Casual Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft, high-waisted lounge pants have a silhouette that can be worn pretty much anywhere. They come with a high rise and trim tapered leg, plus front slash pockets for a look that's relaxed but not baggy. They're made from a machine-washable blend of silky-soft modal and rayon that's extra breathable and looks luxe — just remember to line dry. "The material is super soft, sturdy, the are so comfy and the price is great. They do not look like baggy sweat pants (my fear), they look nice for a vacation or just going out to a casual picnic/party," one shopper noted, adding "Will buy more later on. Trust me. Get them." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X – 4X

5. Some Airy Linen Pants That Get Even Softer With Time Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Wide Leg Pant $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Some beachy linen pants you might pack for vacation actually make a great year-round lounge pant since they'll get more broken-in with every wash. These feature a comfy elastic waist with an additional drawstring and two side pockets, plus a pair on the back, so they're a good pair for running casual errands without looking like you're still in pajamas — and you can get them in three inseams for a custom-looking fit. "I love these pants to wear on my lazy weekends around the house. It allows me to look dressed up, but still dressed down. Just in case I have to run to the store or something," one reviewer was pleased to report. Choose from nine different hues, including one adorable pair in blue and white stripes. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6. A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Leggings For Hanging Out At Home Leggings Depot Yoga Leggings $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect lounge leggings are made from a wildly soft brushed polyester/spandex blend that's totally opaque, with four-way stretch for comfort. Combined with a wide elastic yoga waistband that won't dig in or roll over, well over 3,500 shoppers have left a five-star review for these leggings. "You're in for the most comfortable leggings experience of your life," one fan raved. "Get ready to bust out your most comfy blanket and mug of coffee." Plus, they're available in dozens of colors so you can stock up on a few pairs to have in rotation. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small – 5X