Whether used as a base layer or worn on its own, a long-sleeved running shirt is a workout wardrobe staple for many runners. The best long-sleeve running shirts are moisture-wicking, comfortably snug, and come with the right features to keep you going as you hit your stride.

One of the most important considerations when shopping for fitness attire is the material. It may sound counterintuitive given how breathable it is, but cotton is not your best option here as it retains moisture and dries slowly. Instead, a moisture-wicking synthetic tech material (like a blend of polyester and spandex) will keep sweat away from the skin, keeping you much more comfortable and cool overall.

You'll also find that much like a running jacket, these tops should have a more snug fit, since too much loose fabric may contribute to chafing. That tapered fit also makes several of these options perfectly suitable as layering pieces during winter runs (tip: look for thumbholes to make it even easier to pull a sleeve through an armhole of a jacket). Still, if you prefer a looser top, or you're in between sizes, you can consider sizing up or opt for a relaxed version. One other key element that runners may appreciate is a longer hemline, which can help keep your top from riding up your torso.

On top of all of the above, there are a couple of other nice-to-haves. For instant coverage of exposed skin, look for a hoodie or a collar that can zip up when the temperature drops. And for those who go for long jogs in direct sunlight, a garment with UPF protection will ensure you're safeguarded from harmful rays.

With that said, below I've rounded up the best long-sleeve running shirts you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Long-Sleeve Running Shirt CRZ Yoga Long Sleeve Workout Top $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers have given this CRZ Yoga long-sleeve shirt a perfect five-star rating, praising its lightweight material and snug compression-like fit. Some have even described it as a much more affordable alternative to the Lululemon Swiftly shirt. Available in 18 color options (and two fit styles, slim or relaxed — the latter is pictured above in black), the top is made of 100% polyamide fabric, which quickly absorbs sweat while being soft to the touch. It's also very long in length; depending on your height, the shirt may even reach to the mid or lower part of your bottom. This pick also boasts thumbholes. Helpful review: “This CRZ Yoga seamless running shirt is very well made. Lightweight and has great coverage [...] Does not pull anywhere weird. I used it to work out and do some HIIT as well as anaerobic exercise and it was comfortable and did not rub anywhere weird.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large (relaxed fit and slim fit)

2. The Best Hoodie Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Hoodie $21 | Amazon See On Amazon In cooler weather, a long-sleeve running shirt with a hood, like this Amazon Essentials top may be an appealing choice. This shirt is longer in length and constructed with a combination of moisture-wicking polyester as well as spandex to give it a lot of stretch and a comfortable body-hugging fit. Amazon reviewers have also noted that it is lightweight but still warm enough to wear when the temperature drops outside. It also is designed with thumbholes to further keep your hands comfortable as you work out. Helpful review: "This shirt is amazing! The softness and quality of the material is top notch. The fit is perfect, love the thumb holes, pouch pocket and hood/neckline." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. The Best Plus Size RBX Active Plus Size Long Sleeve Shirt $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For a quality plus-size option, look no further than this RBX plus size long sleeve shirt. Designed for running and other physical activities, this V-neck shirt is made of a blend of polyester and spandex fabrics, so it has a bit of stretch in addition to being moisture-wicking. Several Amazon reviewers have reported that the fit is "perfect," with one noting that the shirt is not clingy. It's also long in length with a curved hemline in both the front and back. Helpful review: “The material of this top is phenomenal. Super soft and lightweight but not see-through. Will more than likely buy one in every color!” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

4. The Best With Sun Protection (That Also Comes In Extended Sizes) Balead UPF 50+ Sun Protection Long Sleeve Shirt $16 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter where your outdoor adventure takes you, a piece of UPF protective clothing — like this shirt by Baleaf — can give you peace of mind that you're staying sun-safe. It boasts a UPF 50+ rating, which means it's designed to block 98% of harmful UV rays thereby significantly reducing your exposure. Its 100% polyester material also is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and quick to dry. Design-wise, the shirt is longer in length and available in a wide range of cheerful colors, styles (including short sleeve and half-zip options), and sizes. Helpful review: “I have used this shirt for 2 triathlons now. After I get out of the water I put it on over my swim top/ sports bra so I can avoid sunburn. It dries very quickly and as promised, protects me from getting burned. It is very light weight and the fit is as expected if not a bit loose.” Available sizes: Small — 22W

5. The Best On A Budget Hanes Sport DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a wallet-friendly piece of activewear, this lightweight Hanes Sport DRI performance long-sleeve tee costs a fraction of other shirts on this list but with many of the same features you'd expect in a quality running shirt. Namely, it's fitted, made with quick-drying polyester material, and contains proprietary technology that helps cut down on unwanted odors. In addition, the shirt's flat seams and tagless collar also aid in reducing the potential of chafing during long runs, while the longer length keeps the shirt in place. Helpful review: “I absolutely LOVE these shirts! I found these by accident when searching for a long sleeve moisture-wicking shirt for running. I run warm, so I was looking for a shirt that would provide a layer for winter running in the PNW, but also wouldn’t make me overheat; they are slightly lighter than a DriFit, which I happen to like. These shirts have exceeded my expectations and you can’t beat the price! They are true to size.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6. The Best Thermal Shirt TCA Women's SuperThermal Long Sleeve Base Layer $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't beat the warmth of this thick TCA SuperThermal base layer. While the soft, fleece-like inner lining will keep you — and your muscles— warm, the proprietary moisture-wicking material on the outer layer is there to keep you dry. This shirt is also longer in length, and, for those extra chilly days, the compression fit also makes it a great choice to wear as a base layer underneath other clothing. Helpful review: “Finally! A compression top that fits all the way through. No compression at the arms but loose in the body or vice versa. No thin material and no short top or top that is long and rides up. And lovely colors! Finallyyyyyy!” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

