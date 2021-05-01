If you need an easy way to outfit your kitchen, look for the best kitchen utensil sets, which are made from materials that make sense for your specific cooking needs and include utensils you will actually use. Smaller sets have basic necessities like spatulas and turners, a couple of spoons, and a ladle, but if your goal is to stock your kitchen for just about any cooking scenario, choose a larger set that might include utensils like tongs and whisks. Just be sure there's enough storage space in your kitchen!

Kitchen utensils can be made from a variety of materials, but you’ll want to ensure you choose a utensil set that's compatible with your cookware. According to Kat Craddock, a trained chef and editorial director at SAVEUR, cookware with “nonstick and enamel coatings can scratch easily” so if you have this cookware in your kitchen, you’ll need to avoid metal utensils. On the other hand, adds Craddock, “if you cook with carbon steel, stainless steel, or (my fave) seasoned cast iron, metal tools won’t do any damage.”

Beyond cookware compatibility, there are other factors you’ll want to take into consideration — and keep in mind that some sets combine materials:

Plastic (or specifically nylon) utensils tend to be the most budget-friendly pick. However, Craddock warns that they “have a tendency to soften, warp, and eventually degrade when exposed to high temperatures,” so be prepared to replace the pieces more often.

Wooden utensils, Craddock notes, are "gentle on your cookware, feel comfortable in hand, and don't conduct heat from hot foods." But she cautions that you'll have to avoid soaking them in water or placing them in the dishwasher to keep them in good shape.

Silicone kitchen utensils are durable, heat-resistant, and dishwasher safe. If you go this route, Craddock recommends choosing utensils that are covered entirely in silicone or silicone and plastic for easier cleaning.

Stainless steel is a great pick if your cookware can handle it, since it's "virtually indestructible," advises Craddock, adding that it's also "non-reactive, nonabsorbent, and easy to sanitize."

Bamboo is an environmentally-friendly option that's strong and lightweight, though typically hand-wash only.

These seven kitchen utensil sets all have stellar reviews on Amazon, so you can rest assured they’ll make great additions to your kitchen — plus they’re all under $45.

1. An Affordable 24-Piece Set You Can Use On Nonstick Cookware Kaluns Kitchen Utensil Set (24 Pieces) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This kitchen utensil set from Kaluns has rave reviews on Amazon — boasting a solid 4.6-star rating overall, among 11,000 and growing reviews — and it’s because it’s a high-quality pick for an even better price. The 24-piece set includes a wide range of utensils, from basic necessities like spoons, turners, and a ladle, to more specialized pieces like an ice cream scoop, a whisk, measuring cups, and even a can opener. All of the pieces have nylon tips (aka they’re safe for use on nonstick or enamel-coated cookware) and sturdy stainless steel handles, so they’re lightweight, dishwasher safe, and heat-resistant up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from sets with either black or red utensils. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was a great set to start a new home! Very easy to use, easy to clean, and sturdy. Definitely a great option for an affordable Kitchen set!"

2. A 5-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set With The Essentials Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Cooking Utensil Set (5 Pieces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you just need to acquire the essentials, look no further than this pick from Utopia Kitchen, which comes with five super functional pieces — a ladle, a slotted turner, a skimmer, a slotted spoon, and a solid spoon. Each of the utensils is made from sleek and sturdy stainless steel, which means they're fine to use with any cookware that doesn't have a nonstick or enameled coating. And many Amazon reviewers commented that they’re totally shocked that this pick has such a low price tag (less than $15!) considering its quality; reviewers give this pick a whopping 4.6-star rating overall on the site, among 1,900 and growing reviews. All of the pieces in this set are all dishwasher safe and feature a hole on the handle for convenient hanging. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We have used these several times now and they are holding up really well. They have been easy to clean and they fit nicely in our utensil container on the counter. The handles feel sturdy and the utensils are a good length, not too long, not too short."

3. A Set Of 8 Silicone Utensils AmazonCommercial Silicone Cooking Utensil Set (8 Pieces) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you opt for the vibrant multicolored or the sleek all-black version of this set of kitchen utensils from AmazonCommercial, it's sure to come in handy. The eight-piece set includes a turner, slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, soup spoon, skimmer, spaghetti spoon, and spatula, all of which are made from ultra-durable silicone with a sturdy iron core. The BPA-free utensils are nonslip, heat resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, nonstick, and dishwasher safe. And if you’re short on storage space, they each have a hole in the handle for hanging. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are a nice addition to any kitchen. They are sturdy and very colorful and include all of the utensils you need for cooking. They wash nicely and they really look nice in a container sitting on the kitchen counter adding a little color to that area. Very nice, well-made product."

4. A $10 6-Piece Bamboo Utensil Set Lochantie Kitchen Utensil Set (6 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For an eco-friendly and affordable option, this bamboo utensil set from Lochantie is a great bet. All of the six pieces are sturdy yet lightweight, so they’re super comfortable to work with in the kitchen. Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on the site after more than 1,000 reviews. This set comes with six pieces — a spoon, a slotted turner, a spork slotted spoon, a turner, and a risotto spoon — and each one has a hole in the handle for hanging. However, be sure to hand-wash the utensils with warm, soapy water and dry them immediately to avoid warping or cracking. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bamboo is a great utensil for nonstick cookware to avoid scratching the surface. This set is sturdy and offers a variety of utensils every cook should have. Yes yes yes! This is the best quality set I have found- no issues with the wood splintering or burning and they’re easy to clean."

5. A 10-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set That Includes A Storage Container FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This 10-piece set from FineDine offers a good range of utensils for your kitchen including a basting spoon, slotted spoon, square slotted turner, ladle, skimmer spoon, potato masher, whisk, spaghetti spoon, and tongs. Plus, contain it all in a handy and sleek holder for storage. Each of the utensils in the set are made from a single piece of sturdy stainless steel. Once you’re done whipping up your masterpiece in the kitchen, all of the utensils can be tossed in the dishwasher for cleaning — and don't worry, Amazon reviewers confirm they don't get rusty or warped. If you don’t want to utilize the included storage container for these utensils, each one has a loophole at the end for hanging. Be sure not to use these utensils with nonstick or enameled cookware, as they can damage the coating. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "You can't really beat the quality and price of this set. It gives you just about everything you'd need for a kitchen in a very well made and long lasting set. If you're looking for a steel utensil set, I don't think you'll find a better deal on Amazon."

6. A Massive 50-Piece Utensil Set For Less Than $1 Per Utensil NEXGADGET Kitchen Utensil Set (50 Pieces) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This 50-piece set from NEXGADGET is a total bargain for high-quality utensils. All of the pieces in the set are made from a combination of nylon and stainless steel, and each one is heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher safe (with the exception of the can opener), and features a handy loop at the end for hanging. This pick comes with a wide, wide range of utensils, from essentials like spatulas and spoons to extras like a whisk, a grater, measuring cups, a pasta server, and more. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This REALLY is the perfect combination of utensils to have in the kitchen! They are well made and sturdy but easy on the cookware. I absolutely love the entire set! I was skeptical of the 2 red oven mitts but they turned out to be my favorite! Nextgadget exceeded my expectations and I will [definitely] purchase more of their products in the future."