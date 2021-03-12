The epitome of a hassle-free accessory you can chuck on and go, the best infinity scarves are appropriate for just about any occasion, especially since they lend themselves to so many different style iterations. A nice solid neutral scarf looks good with everything — consider it the meat and potatoes of your collection — while classic prints like leopard, plaid, and boho-chic patterns can dress anything up easily and add visual interest. Keep a few in rotation for days you’re running late, and you’ll never feel like you have nothing to wear.

A fashion-focused infinity scarf that’s intended for warmer days might come in an airy cotton and silk blend — great for keeping things all-natural — but don’t overlook drapey chiffon or viscose. And while a lightweight scarf with pockets is great for everyday, it's especially smart for travel.

When you’re shopping for warmth, it’s time to reach for the chunky knits and shaker stitch scarves. They’ll keep you cozy when you have to step outside but won’t feel too heavy indoors for when you need just a bit of extra coverage. The warmest scarf material out there may surprise you: alpaca wool beats out more expensive cashmere scarves to provide superior softness and warmth thanks to hollow core fibers. It’s not dirt cheap, but it won’t give your budget a nosebleed, either. That said, for more budget-friendly scarves you can find versions that are specially woven for a cashmere-like feel even if acrylic is the main player.

Ahead, the seven best infinity scarves for every day of the week.

1. This Cozy Cable Knit Scarf That Has Amazon Shoppers Obsessed NEOSAN Thick Knit Infinity Scarf $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 6,000 Amazon ratings and the seal of approval from People magazine, this chunky cable knit scarf has become a favorite go-to piece for trending #OOTD posts. The acrylic is woven to have a super-soft pashmina-like feel, with considerably more heft thanks in part to the thick cable knit. (It’s also available in a ribbed style that’s easy to wear across seasons.) It has plenty of length to loop comfortably and is short enough to provide ample coverage when it does. "I scooped this up, and I already want another," a fan raved. "Soft, warm, and cozy. Not scratchy. Good stretch. It's short and wide so you get a good smushy close to the neck wrap...Great for tucking into your favorite moto jacket." Available colors: 26

2. A Gauzy Chiffon Scarf In The Best Prints Tapp Collections Sheer Infinity Scarf $10 | Amazon See On Amazon From leopard print to polka dots and florals, this patterned infinity scarf is a great piece to throw on at any time of year when you need to kick your look up a notch. The polyester chiffon has a silky feel and is thin enough to knot for lots of different looks — but don't think it's flimsy: shoppers were pleasantly surprised by how well made it was at a budget price. "You cannot beat this," one fan wrote. "Good quality. The fabric is rather light but not wimpy...And it is soft, cozy, comfortable." Available colors: 21

3. This Exceptionally Warm Scarf Made From Pure Alpaca Wool Tinkuy Perú 100% Alpaca Infinity Scarf $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This impressively nice infinity scarf is woven from high-quality materials for a classic option you'll reach for time and time again when the temperatures dip. Handmade high in the Andes with 100% alpaca wool and tinted using natural vegetable dyes, the scarf is naturally hypoallergenic and eco-friendly. The owners pride themselves on providing non-exploitative working conditions outside the capital to underserved villages, so you know you’re buying an ethical product. "Great quality, comfortable and soft, wraps perfectly," a shopper summarized. "Quite possibly the best quality you could get for this price." Available colors: 12

4. This Bright & Breezy Boho Scarf From A Female-Founded Brand Anika Dali Sparkle Infinity Scarf $19 | Amazon See On Amazon In a flowy viscose, this lightweight infinity scarf adds just enough warmth year-round (and even makes a good headwrap, according to reviews). The boho-chic patterns are crafted in India and shot through with metallic thread for a touch of sparkle with a raw finish. Founder Pio Ting drew inspiration from her travels and Salvador Dali when dreaming up the patterns, and employs artisans based in India with generations of craftsmanship behind them. "This scarf rocks...I use it to make my boring black or purple plain dress or shirt look super fab," a reviewer chimed in. Available colors: 16

5. A Plaid Infinity Scarf That Looks So Rustic Scarfand's Plaid Infinity Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A plaid infinity scarf adds a pop of cozy pattern. With plenty to choose from — including buffalo check, Outlander-inspired tartan, and flannel shirt patterns — you might find yourself considering more than one for variety. The versions with frayed edges are especially comforting, but you’ll also find scarves with a smoother finish if that’s your preference: both are made from a cloud-like acrylic weave. "I LOVE this scarf! I wasn't expecting it to be so soft and there is a lot of volume," one fan gushed. "It's warm but not too warm for wearing indoors. I will definitely be buying more in some other colors." Available colors: 12

6. This Gorgeous Infinity Scarf With A Secret Pocket For Travel WAYPOINT GOODS Travel Infinity Scarf $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For keeping essentials close on the go, this smart infinity scarf hides a roomy zippered pocket tucked inside with plenty of space to stash your phone (and then some). Woven from a thick yet buttery polyester for durability and colorfastness, it comes in saturated shades plus one-of-a-kind prints from independent artists (and a portion of the proceeds are donated to the Neighborhood Arts Foundation). "This is the best purchase I have made in a while," a shopper declared. "The color is beautiful and the material is very soft...The pocket was spacious and the zipper was the same color as the material so it was not obvious. It is very well made. I would recommend it for anyone who travels, but also for every day use." This jersey knit infinity scarf with a pocket is a good budget-friendly option in lots of classic shades. Available colors: 19

7. This Luxe-Looking Crinkle Scarf Made From A Luminous Silk Blend Plum Feathers Silk Blend Scrunch Infinity Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Light and luxe, this infinity scarf is an affordable indulgence you'll wear constantly. The silk and cotton blend is feather-soft with all the benefits of its natural fibers. With a gorgeous sheen and nice drape, the crinkled texture spotlights the fabric’s natural dimension, and although hand washing is recommended (especially the first time in case of extra dye) one shopper had good luck in the washing machine with a garment bag on a delicate cycle. "For the price this is a natural, beautiful, and expensive looking scarf," one reviewer noted, dubbing it "a perfect transitional piece." Available colors: 19