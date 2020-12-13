Is there really anything better than wearing cozy socks on a chilly day? When it comes to cold-weather fabrics, few reign as supreme as fleece, a foolproof material that was designed to imitate wool and hold in warmth. The best fleece socks come in a range of styles and textures, so there is easily a pair to go with every winter-ready outfit imaginable.

As you're shopping, the first thing you might notice is the range of coverage. Fleece socks come in a slew of lengths depending on what you're looking for, from a low-profile ankle cut to the classic crew style, up to thigh-highs.

Second, consider the texture you like best. These cozy pairs can vary from those that are lined with sherpa-style fleece to the classic polar fabric that's reminiscent of the ever-trendy fleece jacket — and there are even lightweight-yet-warm options that are so thin you'll almost forget you're wearing them. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the thicker the material, the less likely you'll be able to comfortably wear them with boots or shoes; you may prefer to keep them for lounging or sleeping.

Below, you'll find the best fleece socks on Amazon, including slipper-socks, boot liners, and even multi-packs — all under $30.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Fuzzy Crew Socks That Feel Like Your Favorite Fleece Pullover Acorn Versafit Mid-Calf Fleece Socks $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from the same cozy material as the winter staple, these fleece socks are every bit as snuggly and warm. Thanks to their fleece, which the brand describes as a "vegan alternative to wool," this set is both thermal and moisture-wicking, making them a great option to wear around the house, or even to hit the slopes. "I've had several pairs of the Acorn fleece socks for years and I wear them ALL the time during the winter," explained one reviewer. "They have held up super well for around 10 years!" If you want something with a print, the brand offers several patterns and colors, like icelandic blue. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

2. A Pair Of Cable-Knit Socks With Sherpa Fleece Lining & Non-Slip Grips SDBING Fuzzy Fleece-Lined Socks with Grippers $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for options to wear around the house, these cable-knit socks are a great pick. With a chunky sherpa-fleece lining and gripper soles, they're not ideal under boots or shoes (because they thicker), but they work perfectly on slippery hardwood floor or tile — and over 2,000 happy Amazon shoppers would agree that they're a great buy. "I loved how warm these kept my feet!" one gushed. "I liked them so much that I ordered 2 more pairs." For something a little more premium, there's also a cute pair with pompoms. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

4. Or, These Cute Printed Crew Socks With Grippy Traction On The Bottom Polar Feet Non-Slip Fleece Socks $21 | Amazon See On Amazon With a made-for-lounging crew cut length, these Polar Feet socks will have you covered — in warm, fuzzy fleece, that is. Finished with an adorable paw-print textured grip on the bottom and flat-lock seams, they stay comfy no matter how you choose to wear them. In fact, one reviewer who called them "perfect" mentioned they ordered a second pair because they "hate to take them off." Besides the buffalo plaid (pictured), there are lots of other bold patterns to choose from, including camo and snow leopard. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XXXL

5. This Cozy Version That Pairs Perfectly With Rain Boots Hunter Boot Socks $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These fleece boot liners from Hunter are a serious problem-solver when the chilly, rainy seasons hit. With a roomy cut, they pull on easily over your pants without bunching, and the cuff folds over the top of your rain boots for a cute and cozy look. They're so spacious that some reviewers have even doubled up and worn another pair of socks at the same time for extra warmth. Or, just wear them on their own, like one shopper who claimed they "are the coziest knee-high socks to wear in your chilly house or even to sleep in. Warmer than the cotton socks you're wearing now." You can also find these socks in a shorter length, or with a cute cable-knit topper or ribbed cuff. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Shoe Size 5-7, 8-10, 11

6. This 6-Pack Of Super-Soft Fleece-Lined Trouser Socks Eabern Opaque Fleece-Lined Trouser Socks (6-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For the warmth of fleece without the bulk, opt for a pair of classic trouser socks with plush lining. On the outside, they look like standard professional socks, and on the inside? Snuggly warmth in a thin fleece. "These are amazing. I wore them all winter," noted one reviewer. "These are the most comfortable socks I've ever worn, have never been tight and have never slipped down, even once [...] I LOVE them. Sometimes I wear them at home or to bed on a cold night and they are comfortable all night." Available options: 4

Available sizes: one size

6. This Over-The-Knee Style That's Extra Cozy Romastory Over-the-Knee Fleece-Lined Socks $11 | Amazon See On Amazon In a longer length that's made for lounging, these over-the-knee socks have a cozy fleece lining and a matching band that helps them "stay up without being too constricting," noted one customer. "But the best part is how they feel in terms of texture. So soft, so cuddly! It's like they are hugging my legs with good vibes." In the same listing, you can also choose from footless or stirrup styles. For an even fuzzier version, check out this set. Available colors/styles: 16

Available sizes: one size

7. A Set Of Ankle-Length Slipper-Sock Hybrids Ninecoo Fleece-Lined Ankle Slipper Socks Ankle (2-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon For full-fledged slipper-socks, this two-pack comes in a shorter silhouette with a fold-over cuff, and adorable Fair Isle pattern. They're lined with a super soft, fleecy sherpa fabric that keeps your toes warm, while non-slip grips at the soles ensure you can wear them all day long. Available colors/styles: 5

Available sizes: one size

You May Also Like: A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Tights Muk Luks Fleece-Lined Tights (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love to wear dresses and skirts in cooler weather, these fleece-lined tights are life-changing. Thanks to their full lining from tip to toe, they have an opaque look, making them equal parts cozy and chic. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, many shoppers agreed that they offer the perfect amount of warmth without the threat of overheating. Some reviewers even suggested wearing them beneath jeans when it's really chilly out. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – Large