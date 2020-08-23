Today's fake flowers are not the same crunchy, faded flowers your grandmother had in every room. These flowers actually look real — which admittedly can be difficult to tell online; so I’ve created the quick guide below for picking artificial flowers that will fool everyone. The best fake flowers that look real will be in a material that meets your budget and aesthetic preferences and includes stems, leaves, and other details that make them appear even more realistic.

Materials

Most fake plants are made from silk, plastic, and sometimes latex. Here are some things to consider about each type.

Silk: This material is soft and flexible, however, it does require ongoing maintenance (i.e dusting and sometimes a deep clean). While silk can capture nature movement better, it is more prone to wear and tear.

This material is soft and flexible, however, it does require ongoing maintenance (i.e dusting and sometimes a deep clean). While silk can capture nature movement better, it is more prone to wear and tear. Plastic: This material is sturdy and a breeze to clean, requiring little more than a few wipes with a damp cloth. In particular, polyurethane is an incredibly moldable plastic that can look even more realistic.

This material is sturdy and a breeze to clean, requiring little more than a few wipes with a damp cloth. In particular, polyurethane is an incredibly moldable plastic that can look even more realistic. Latex: A realistic-looking alternative to plastic and fabric, latex flowers are made using molds and, thanks to this material's malleability, it captures veins, uneven outlines, and even some flaws of the real flowers, which help to make them look more realistic.

Most fake plants are designed with a combination of materials that include metal wire stems so that you can bend and twist the bulbs to look more realistic. Flowers that come as individual stems or have the ability to be cut provide even more control over the look of your arrangements — simple tricks like trimming stems in a variety of different heights can provide a fuller, more realistic presentation. If you are searching for an outdoor fake plant look for one with a UV-resistant coating that protects against fading and other damage.

Some of these picks come with vases, while others do not and require more handiwork (and upfront investment to also secure a vessel), so make sure you choose based on your preference and budget.

With that in mind, here are a few of my favorite fake flowers that totally look real — including a few with more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Fake Tulips Mandy's Artificial Tulip Flowers (28-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 14 x 1.4 x 1.4 inches These artificial tulips are vibrant and eye-catching — just like real ones. The flowers are made from realistic-looking polyurethane with stems designed from steel wire wrapped in plastic so that they're flexible. This set comes with 30 flowers and is available in other size and in more than 25 colors like orange, white, and blue, though a vase is not included. When it comes to care these couldn't be easier to maintain — simply rinse the flowers with cool water or wipe with a wet cloth to remove any dust from the petals. Helpful Review: "These are absolutely beautiful! I could not believe how real they looked and felt when I took them out of their wrapping. The stems felt so realistic that for a split second I started second guessing myself about whether I had ordered real flowers or not! I am absolutely thrilled with these! There is a slight unpleasant odor but it's dissipating and I feel sure it will completely go away in a short while."

2. The Best Fake Lavender Plants Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plant (2-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 4 x 5 x 9.5 inches These silk lavender plants add a beautiful, rustic touch to any space. This set comes with two white Parisian-style pots, each filled with faux lavender branches that work well as table centerpieces. These highly rated plants have more than 1,900 reviewers, many of whom say you can't tell they're fake until you touch them. They're also available as just flower bundles without the pots or you can opt for a rectangular pot or two pot sets in a deeper wood shade. Helpful Review: "Rave reviews for these flowers! We had an anniversary party and I ordered these as part of my table centerpieces. Most guests believed they were real until we told them the were artificial. They arrived quickly and safely packaged. I couldn't be more happy with this purchase!"

3. The Best Fake Orchids TYEERDEC Artificial Orchids (10-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 35.43 x 7.87 x 7.87 inches Most real orchids require a lot of care and only bloom for a month or so each year, but these artificial orchids are in full bloom all year. The silk flowers and plastic-wrapped wire stems are easy to bend and twist to your desired look. Each bouquet features five branches and each set comes with 10 bouquets for a full and beautiful look that works on any table. They're also available in both yellow and white, but this pick doesn't include a vase. Helpful Review: "Bought these for my sister for her birthday last month, she loves them, we couldn't believe how realistic they looked. She immediately put them on her dining table in a beautiful vase she has along with other beautiful flowers she bought, it looks stupendous. Yes, these are definitely worth the money. Made well also, should last for years to come."

4. The Best Fake Red Roses Ling's Moment Dark Red Fake Roses (55-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 10.71 x 9.88 x 4.02 inches These fake red roses are a perfect long-lasting alternative to real roses and they boast more than 4,000 reviews with a 4.8 rating. They come 50 in a pack, and are made of latex, which gives them a natural look, according to reviewers. The stems are designed from flexible metal wire that can be bent and manipulated when arranging them in a vase (which is not included). This set also includes 8 leaves, which reviewers say make them look even more realistic. These roses are perfect for DIY projects or decorations, and are available in more than 25 colors like blush, white, and powder blue. Helpful Review: "I was absolutely thrilled with the quality of these flowers! even up close, you would think that they were real! I assumed that they would have been of a lesser quality, since they were inexpensive, but that's not the case at all. [...] They are so easy to work with, and very forgiving. They come packaged in plastic, but I really didn't need to tug on the petals very much, just squeeze the base of the flower, to loosen it up. I have now recommended these flowers to anyone that I know getting married, and I will definitely be purchasing additional flowers from this company to finish all of my wedding decorating!"

5. The Best Fake Peonies Duovlo Artificial Peony Silk Flowers (6-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 9.1 x 5.9 x 5 inches These highly rated silk peony bouquets boast more than 4,000 reviews and are stunning and textured like the real deal. They have a vintage, almost faded look that makes them appear more realistic. Each bouquet includes 13 stems, with six flowers and two buds. Just one or two bouquets will fill a vase (which is not included), according to reviewers. They do not have bendable stems and will look best in a vase that covers the plastic of the stems. They feature silk petals, which are embossed with veins that look real. They are available in 25 colors that include light pink, purple, and yellow. Helpful Review: "These flowers are so beautiful!! I'm using using them for my centerpieces at my wedding and I am so pleased with how beautiful they look! I also added fake babies breath with them. You honestly can't tell they are fake flowers until you get up close."

6. The Best Fake Outdoor Flowers Turnmeon Artificial Flowers (8-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 13 by 9.5 inches If you were not gifted with a green thumb, but want to add some color to your yard, these outdoor fake cornflowers are durable and beautiful. They are made from SGS-certified plastic that ensures they are free of toxins and have a UV-resistant coating so they can withstand the sun and other outdoor elements without melting or wilting. This pack comes with eight shrubs, each with seven stems that are all completely flexible. Add these to your front porch, back patio, hanging baskets, window boxes, or anywhere other flowers may not survive. They're available in seven colors that include yellow, magenta, and white. Pots are not included. Helpful Review: "I have 2 large pots at our front door that get direct sunlight and if you miss a day or two of watering plants they begin to look horrible. I wanted something in the pots that would look attractive, but need no maintenance. I was a bit skeptical when I saw the individual bunches, but I fluffed them out a bit and started sticking them in the dirt already in the pots and WOW they look real and so awesome that I purchased 14 more packs to put in several hanging baskets on my fence railing."