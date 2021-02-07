A somewhat disgusting truth? The average reusable water bottle is teeming with bacteria. Reports vary (and different styles of water bottle tend to attract and trap different amounts of bacteria), but needless to say, cleaning your water bottle regularly should be a priority. That's why the best dishwasher-safe water bottles are a fantastic investment, and are made with dishwasher-safe materials that are effortless to clean.

First things first, you want to decide: glass, plastic, or stainless steel. There are perks and drawbacks to all three. A reusable glass water bottle is usually easier to spot when it needs to be cleaned (clear glass will show dirt or grime), but is also more breakable and doesn't regulate temperatures as well as an insulated bottle. Plastic, on the other hand is super durable, but you also have to take extra caution to wash it out and let it dry completely to prevent mold from building up and it also doesn't tend to offer insulation. And, stainless steel usually will do the best job of keeping cold water cold, but tends to be opaque, making it harder to spot when it needs to be cleaned.

You'll also want to pay mind to the top. The debate on straw versus no straw is ongoing, and you'll want to ensure the top of your water bottle is compatible with the way you prefer to sip your liquids. You'll also want to consider the size and shape of the water bottle, to make sure it cooperates with your lifestyle and cupholders. Ultimately, the best choice for you will depend on your personal preference and what you need it for.

Keep scrolling, the best dishwasher-safe water bottles are gathered up below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Glass Water Bottle purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle (22 Oz.) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: 12, 22, 32 ounces This dishwasher-safe glass water bottle has a glass body surrounded by a silicone sleeve that protects it a bit from unexpected drops (but it's not unbreakable). The silicone sleeve also provides a temperature-neutral grip for you to hold onto, perfect for anyone who loves ice-cold water. And, convenient time markers are printed on the sleeve to encourage you to drink more. Designed with a stainless steel twist lid, this bottle comes without a straw. When you're ready to clean it, simply slip off the silicone sleeve and put the rest in the dishwasher. This bottle comes in four different colors and three different sizes. According to one reviewer: "Durable. Good grip. Cap is heavy duty. Best part is we just throw them in the dishwasher. For the last 6 months the oldest one shows no signs of wear."

2. The Overall Best Plastic Bottle Thermos Nissan Intak Hydration Water Bottle (24 Oz.) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: 24 ounces Made with a durable BPA-free plastic called "Eastman Tritan copolyester," this plastic water bottle will keep you hydrated and last a really long time, too. It also features a one-touch lid that opens at the push of a button, so it's easy to get a drink from even when you have your other hand full. And with a leakproof lid, you can take this bottle with you anywhere without worrying about spills. Amongst the thousands of Amazon reviews this water bottle has accrued, many reviewers note how this bottle is easy to clean in their dishwasher. It comes in six colors to choose from. According to one reviewer: "We keep the bottles filled and the fridge, ready for action. They are dishwasher-safe – which many bottles are not, and have a handy latch that keeps them from spilling accidentally."

3. The Overall Best Stainless Steel Water Bottle Easy Clean Water Bottle (17 Oz.) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: 17 ounces This stainless steel water bottle is 100% dishwasher safe. Easily unscrew the top, flip the bottle upside down, and put the whole thing in the dishwasher and you'll have a clean water bottle in just one cycle. Designed with durable (and virtually unbreakable) vacuum-sealed stainless steel, this water bottle also does a great job of keeping water cold for hours, too. And because it has a slim design that's one of the smaller ones on this list, it can fit into virtually any cupholder. According to one reviewer: "This is a wonderful water bottle!! It is easy to fill and very easy to clean. The thing that i like the most is that you can put it in the dishwasher."

5. The Best Gallon-Size Water Bottle XBOTTLE 1-Gallon Water Bottle (128 Oz.) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: 128 ounces (1 gallon) With this one-gallon plastic water bottle, you can fill it once and stay hydrated all day long. Or, use it to tote drinks for a crowd. Like other super-durable, high-quality plastic bottles, this one is also constructed from Eastman Tritan copolyester, which is BPA-free, nontoxic, and dishwasher safe. It also features an easy-to-grab handle and a wide-mouth opening in the top for fast-flowing water (and more effective cleaning). And with the time markers on the side letting you know when to drink, you'll have built-in reminders to stay hydrated. According to one reviewer: "I got the bottle a couple of weeks ago and it is easy to hold. Very handy with a practical handle and useful flip-lid.The material is the best because it has no smell at all and can be used in dishwasher. Many of these bottles smell of plastic. This is by no means the case here."

4. The Cult-Favorite Hydro Flask Water Bottle (32 Oz.) $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: 32, 40 ounces This cult-favorite water bottle from Hydro Flask is made of durable (and dishwasher-safe) stainless steel that insulates your water, keeping it cold for hours. Designed with a straw top and a sweat-resistant exterior, this water bottle is easy to sip out of when you're on the go without any fear of dropping it. That said, it's also one of the most durable water bottles on this list, even if you do drop it. While $50 may seem like a massive price tag on a water bottle, it's earned a near-perfect, 4.9-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 16,000 reviews. One note: When washing, the body of this bottle can go in the dishwasher and the lid can go on the top rack for an occasional deep clean, but to ensure the longevity of your bottle it's recommended you hand-wash the straw and lid. According to one reviewer: "Love this water bottle - water stays cold and fresh tasting. Drinking so much more water since I bought it! Easy to clean - dishwasher safe."

6. The Best Plastic Bottle With A Straw CamelBak Eddy+ BPA-Free Water Bottle (25 Oz.) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: 20, 25, 32 ounces For straw loyalists, this pick and the one directly above are the only adult-sized water bottles on this list that have built-in straws. And, at half the price of the Hydro Flask, this plastic water bottle with a straw is a popular pick. With 20-, 25-, or 32-ounce capacities, it's big enough to keep you hydrated throughout the day, yet the sleek design guarantees that it won't take up too much space on your desk. The drinking valve flips down to prevent dirt and debris from getting in and water from getting out. This water bottle is also made from BPA-free plastic, and the bottle, cap, and straw can be separated and all parts are dishwasher safe. According to one reviewer: "I've been using CamelBak Eddy bottles for at least the past 10 years. They are the perfect bottles to bring with you to work, outside, or the gym. What I love about the Eddy bottles is that they are durable and leak-proof. I never have to worry about my bottles cracking when dropped or leaking all over my backpack, and I've dropped many of them!"