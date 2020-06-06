Whether you're hosting a party or sipping cocktails solo, it's awesome to be able to make frozen margaritas at home. When shopping for the right blender for this important task, the key is finding one with enough power to crush ice. Generally speaking, the best blenders for frozen margaritas have a minimum of 450 watts of power so that they can crush ice effectively.

In addition to power, a good margarita blender also needs sharp blades. And while it's not a necessity, you may want an option that has different customized modes — especially ones that are specifically designed for frozen cocktails. Some blenders can whip up other frozen drinks like daiquiris or coladas and even make shaved ice.

You'll also want to consider the capacity of your blender. If you typically only make drinks for yourself or one other person, a capacity of around 20 ounces should do. But if you entertain a lot, try looking for a capacity of 36 ounces or more. And if you plan to take your blender on the road, look for a lightweight option that's designed to fit comfortably in your suitcase or backpack.

Below, I've rounded up the best blenders for frozen margaritas based on the above criteria. Read on to find the perfect option for your next at-home happy hour.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker $300 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 450 watts Capacity: 36 ounces What's great about it: This adorable, margarita-specific machine is one of the best blenders for the money. At $300, it's a mid-range option but you get quite a lot of bang for your buck. The decorative appliance can whip out two and a half pitchers of your favorite citrusy beverage all in one sitting. On top of that, it creates shaved ice instead of just crushing it. The blades are super sharp and the sturdy 36-ounce jar has an easy-pour spout. This blender has four pre-programmed settings, an automatic "shave and blend cycle," and a manual blend option. One reviewer wrote: "Amazing! What a machine! Highly recommend! Easy breezy, perfect margaritas in the flip of a switch. Machine does all the work in seconds! Worth the price."

2. The Best Budget Blender BLACK+DECKER XL Blast Drink Machine $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 650 watts Capacity: 72 ounces What's great about it: If you're looking for a more basic option, this BLACK+DECKER machine is one of the best budget blenders out there. With sharp blades and a tough 72-ounce jar, the durable appliance is capable of crushing ice like a champ while offering enough space to make multiple drinks at a time. It has four automatic settings including daiquiris, shakes, and smoothies, in addition to your basic margarita. The well-designed spout prevents spills and it has a cool removable insert that can be used as a measuring cup. On top of all that, this blender is equipped with an insulated sleeve to help keep your margs extra cold. One reviewer wrote: "Love the frosted drinks, and this [makes] excellent frosted Margaritas."

3. The Best Investment Wolf Gourmet High-Performance Blender $589 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 1,765 watts Capacity: 64 ounces What's great about it: For the true margarita aficionado, this high-powered blender is basically the Cadillac of frosty beverage makers. It's outfitted with exceptional 2.4 horsepower blending (or about 1,765 watts) and razor sharp blades that spin in 210-mile-per-hour rotations. It also has a crafty manual setting, as well as four automatic, pre-programmed functions. Reviewers on Amazon called it "powerful yet quiet," and they noted how simple it is to operate. One reviewer wrote: "Strongest blender we've ever owned and so beautiful to look at too! Works great and is easy to use!"

4. The Best Party Blender Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker, DM3000 $500 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 700 watts Capacity: 72 ounces What's great about it: For folks who love to host big parties, this is the perfect blender for entertaining. Not only does it boast a fun, festive aesthetic, but it's ultra-functional too. The powerful machine (which is specifically designed for frozen beverages) features three 24-ounce jars that you can line up to create different drinks. Make a margarita for one of your guests while you crank out mudslides or strawberry daiquiris for others. It also makes piña coladas, mojitos, and regular smoothies. On top of its strong motor and super sharp blades, the party blender features bamboo details and a crowd-pleasing rotating ice chute. One reviewer wrote: "This was the hit of the party! Delivery was quick and it works wonderfully! Margaritas, [daiquiris] and Virgin [daiquiris] kept everyone cooled and entertained! I just ordered some blue Icee juice and can't wait to make 'Icee's with my grandsons!"

5. The Best Personal Blender Hamilton Beach 800W Single-Serve Personal Blender $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 800 watts Capacity: 20 ounces What's great about it: This personal blender for margaritas may be small in size but it's equipped with a powerful 800-watt motor that crushes ice to bits and gets your limeade and tequila spinning fast. The blender's stainless steels blades are exceptionally sharp (especially given the size) and its compact design makes it perfect for small spaces and single servings. One reviewer wrote: "Love this product! Perfect for a single pringle, such as myself, when you don't need the whole dang blender... I love this. Just the right size for me, obviously well made, with a sleek design."

6. The Best Travel Blender ModernComfort BlenderX Cordless Travel Blender $109 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: Not applicable (USB-powered) Capacity: 20 ounces What's great about it: Whether you're attending a bachelorette party in Vegas or a simple work conference, this powerful machine is the perfect way to make margs on the road. Although it runs on USB power, reviewers noted that it's capable of crushing ice, making it one of the best personal blenders out there (and also one of the only portable margarita options). Weighing just a little over 4 pounds, the small appliance fits easily in your suitcase, and it even comes with its own travel tote. One reviewer wrote: "I love this product! We put it to the test! We live in San Diego and used it to make frozen beach margaritas!! The power was amazing and the performance was what exactly what we needed. I also have used this when traveling for protein smoothies. Great product!"