Whether you're jogging on pavement or trails, the best sports bras for running will make your training sessions far more enjoyable. When shopping around for the right fit, it's helpful to understand how sports bras in general are categorized. Typically, they're broken down into three different activity levels: high-, medium-, and low-impact.

Depending on your body type and how hard you train, running can be considered either high- or medium-impact. High-impact bras are designed with extra compression and usually better for larger chests or heavier training sessions. Medium-impact bras, on the other hand, feature lighter compression and can be better for smaller busts or lighter sessions.

Another important consideration is how much support you need. Even among medium- and high-impact bras, there are different degrees of support. If you have large breasts, you'll want as much as possible (which usually means a wider band, thicker straps, and underwire, according to REI). Also, think about your preferences when it comes to the closure system (i.e. pull-on, zip-up, or hook-and-eye) and extra features like padded straps or removable cups.

In addition to the bra type, you'll want to think about the fabric, too. The best choices are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable. They should also be stretchy and flexible. Polyester and nylon are good options for moisture-management, while elastane and spandex provide great stretch. Some bra designs offer mesh panels for extra ventilation, too.

With these considerations in mind, take a look at the list below of the best sports bras for running. I included options for both medium- and high-impact sessions, and made sure each one offers the features above.

1. The Best Overall FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras (3-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Beloved by more than 5,800 reviewers, this hugely popular women's sports bra is a great choice for running. Its medium- to high-impact design is snug enough to offer support without feeling tight or suffocating. The soft, moisture-wicking material has ventilation panels along the chest, and its seamless construction prevents chafing. The racerback pull-on closure system slides on and off easily, while the removable cups make it suitable for a wide range of runners. Just note that if you have a larger chest, it may not offer quite enough support for high-intensity runs, according to reviewers. What fans say: "I went for a run, did some yoga, and a full body workout where I was running in place and doing jumping jacks and i had all the support I needed. These are a perfect fit. Highly recommend." Available sizes: Small to 2X-Large

2. The Most Supportive SYROKAN Women's Full Support Underwire Sports Bra $22 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Whether you have larger breasts or you're simply a hard runner, this extra high-impact sports bra will prevent bouncing or soreness. With a wide, snug band and a strong underwire, it's one of the most supportive sports bras available. It's made from 100 percent polyaester with a sweat-wicking design that allows you to perspire heavily without feeling damp. The closure system on the back band makes it extra customizable, not to mention easier to get on and off. Plus, in addition to providing added support, the underwire separates your breasts for a more comfortable fit. What fans say: "No spillage, I don't fall out at all, everything stays separate and I stay completely in whether I am lifting or running, and it has great support. It's also comfortable too." Available sizes: 32B to 40E

3. The Best For Extra Large Breasts Glamorise Women's Elite Performance No-Bounce Cami Wirefree Sports Bra $35 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Available in sizes up to 50H, this high-impact pick is one of the best running sports bra for large breasts by far. It has a super wide band that fits snugly, as well as thick, padded straps to relieve shoulder pressure without digging in. There are reinforced bottom cups for extra support and a mesh panel across the front to reduce bounce. This feature also creates added ventilation, which is great for larger chests especially. The polyester-elastane fabric pulls moisture toward the outer layers to dry quickly, while the hook-and-eye closure system gives the bra a comfy, customized fit. What fans say: "I am a 38DD/DDD and I find it hard to find sports bras that fit and give enough support without adding bulk. Also I find so many sports bras to be flimsy. This is a GREAT bra! It’s light-weight, adds no extra bulk, you don’t get a 'uniboob' with it and it also supports very well! I am a runner and I definitely need high support, this bra is excellent. I can’t get over how lightweight it is, and no pokey wires! If you are large busted and need a great sports bra to hold it all in place- do not hesitate!" Available sizes: 34C to 50H

4. The Best For Small Breasts Under Armour Women's Eclipse High Impact Zip Sports Bra $0 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Smaller chests need support too, despite what some people believe, and this high-impact option is one of the best sports bras for small breasts. It features built-in padding and a thick, supportive band, but it's small enough across the chest to offer a secure fit. The sweat-wicking, poly-cotton fabric dries quickly, and it has a touch of elastane for stretch. The cute, criss-cross-style back features adjustable straps, and a zipper in the front allows you to remove this bra with ease. Best of all, it offers size options with small cups and wide bands (up to 38A, for example), providing options for plus-sized women with smaller chests, as well — a notoriously difficult style to shop for. What fans say: "My favorite running bra. Love that it zips up in the front so I dont have to struggle taking the sports bra off after my workout." Available sizes: 32A to 38DD

5. The Most Stylish Body Glove Active Women's Vibe Medium Support HIGH Neck Activewear Sport Bra $43 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a cute, medium-impact women's sports bra, this is a great option that provides enough support for running while still being stylish. It's constructed with a special fabric called nylolite (a nylon-spandex hybrid) that is super stretchy, soft, and extra comfortable. The high cut prevents any unwanted cleavage spillover, and it has a mesh panel at the top for ventilation. The material wicks moisture and it has flatlock seams to reduce rubbing and chafing as you move your arms. On top of all this, it has removable cups and comes in three cute designs, including a floral pattern. What fans say: "This high neck bra provides the protection I was seeking. I am 5'2" and fairly small busted and the medium fits perfectly on me!" Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large