While snowboarding, you always want to wear a helmet for safety. But if you're looking for something cozy to keep your head warm during down time on the slopes, there are a number of important factors to keep in mind. In addition to personal preferences, like style, color, and fit, you'll want to make sure your hat has the technical features to do its job properly. The best snowboard beanies will typically have the following qualities:

Moisture Management: Snowboarding is hard work, and it will leave you pretty sweaty. Between your own perspiration and the elements, you'll want a hat that wicks sweat and dries quickly. Every brand will have their own proprietary blend of fabrics, but generally speaking it should include some mix of polyester, spandex, Merino wool, elastane, or acrylic.

Comfort: If your hat is too too tight, feels itchy, or is otherwise uncomfortable, your day will go downhill fast. Breathable materials like polyester and nylon blends will provide warmth without the irritation. And if your scalp is especially sensitive, make sure to opt for a synthetic fleece instead of wool.

With these elements in mind, I've put together a list of the best winter beanies to help you narrow down your search.

2 Runner-Up: A Pom Beanie That's Cozy and Comfortable Columbia Women's Blizzard Pass Beanie $24 Amazon See On Amazon With soft fabric and a playful pop-pom on the back, this super warm snowboard beanie will make you feel extra cozy on the mountain. The cable-knit hat features a faux-fleece lining that wicks moisture, transporting it away from your skin so it can dry quickly. It's made from a poly-elastane blend and has a simple, classic cuff at the bottom. "Omg I’ve found the perfect hat finally!!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Super soft and cozy warm, fits beautifully, stayed on even in Irish winds."

3 The Best Budget Option Beechfield Heritage Winter Beanie $5 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to stay warm on the ski hill but don’t want to drop a ton of money, this basic snowboard beanie is a superb option that offers well-made fabric and quality stitching for only $5. It's constructed with a double-layer knit for extra wind and snow protection, and the material is 100 percent soft-touch acrylic. "Great hat for a good price," wrote one reviewer. "Looked the same after a wash too!"

4 The Best Brimmed Beanie Folie Co. Warm Cable $15 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a stylish and functional curved brim, this mega-cozy snowboard beanie is 100 percent acrylic. The chunky knit hat features a heavy weave that looks cute while keeping your head warm. The fabric is stretchy, and its 2.5-inch visor brim offers added sun protection. The only drawback to this beanie is that it's hand-wash only. "This hat fits me perfectly and it looks great on," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I have received so many compliments on this hat. The best part is it helps protect my eyes from the sun and any glare from the snow. "

5 The Best Beanie For A Ponytail FADA BeanieTail Cable Knit Ponytail Beanie $11 Amazon See On Amazon This innovative snowboard beanie is built with a clever hole in the back that's specially designed for your locks. The fabric is 100 percent acrylic with a smooth, soft feel. "I love this beanie!" wrote one reviewer. "It is so cute and easy to use." Just one word of caution: some of the color choices don’t have the ponytail hole, so make sure to read the description to ensure you're choosing the right one.