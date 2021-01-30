Our backs tend to get neglected during the bathing process, mostly because they’re so damn hard to reach. Often equipped with long handles, ergonomic grips, and dense, exfoliating bristles, the best shower brushes ensure that our backs get just as clean as the rest of our bodies. But they’re incredibly useful for buffing every other body part, too, especially for people with limited mobility.

Shower brushes literally come in all shapes and sizes, so the best one for you will depend on your needs and preferences. Longer handles enable better reach, but mitts allow for more dexterity. Bristle material is an important consideration, too: Boar bristles are classic, but nylon and silicone tend to be gentler on sensitive skin. Silicone bristles also have the added benefit of being easy to clean (and you should be cleaning your shower brush regularly, regardless of the material). And some shower brushes are intended for more specific purposes, like treating body acne, or cleansing and massaging your hair and scalp.

You’ll find something for everyone, every bathing experience, and (almost) every body part with the six best shower brushes, listed ahead.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Bestseller Greenrain Bath Body Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are slightly obsessed with this Greenrain body brush, which has garnered over 7,000 five-star ratings (and counting). It’s an especially smart choice for people with sensitive skin, as the super-soft nylon bristles are much less abrasive than boar or plastic bristles; but they’re densely packed, so this whips up your body wash into a rich lather. Reviewers also appreciate that the bristles stand up at a 90-degree angle to the brush head, so it can get at hard-to-reach spots easily. Bonus points for its sleek, minimal design and teardrop-shaped notch for hanging.

2. Best Dual-Sided Brush Honoma Shower Body Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this Honoma brush, you can be a loofah person and a brush person at the same time. According to one Amazon reviewer, the brush side is the Goldilocks of bristles — not too firm, not too soft — and the loofah lathers up better than other, regular, orphaned loofahs. The ergonomic handle mitigates slippage, too. Note that loofahs should be replaced every month or so, as they are veritable breeding grounds for bacteria, so the shelf life is limited on this one. But at just under $10, it probably won’t pain you too much to buy a few at a time.

3. Best Long-Handled Brush rengöra Extra-Long Handle Bath Brush $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This rengöra brush measures 20 inches long end to end, so this is really useful if you can’t (or don’t want to) bend down and around to reach your back, feet, and other elusive body parts. Its slightly curved handle and rubber grip also facilitate that reaching-and-brushing process. This is made of natural boar bristles, so it works wonderfully for more intensive exfoliation, or as a dry brush as well.

4. Best For Acne Proactiv Deep Cleansing Body Wash & Body Brush $49 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re hoping to clear up body acne, you probably won’t find a more effective system than this body wash and brush duo from Proactiv. This bestselling body wash contains exfoliating beads that sweep away dead skin cells, plus 2% salicylic acid to unclog pores and balance oil production. Meanwhile, the gentle, silicone-bristled brush offers a deeper clean, and helps deliver that cleanser to hard-to-reach spots. The silicone head is also really easy to clean, which is crucial for preventing future breakouts.

5. Best Mitt Hommiesafe Silicone Shower Brush $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Consider this Hommiesafe shower mitt a step up from that ratty washcloth you definitely should’ve thrown out two years ago. First, there’s the wildly satisfying, ergonomic design: A hand-shaped head outfitted with three grips to slide your fingers into, and a longer, belt-like grip that holds your hand in place. Next, there’s the brush head and bristles, made of acid-resistant, food-grade silicone that won’t break down over time. This would also feel amazing for buffing in your lotion or body oil post-shower.