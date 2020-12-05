Perhaps most well-known for their sueded style with exposed wool seams, the best shearling coats are made from buttery leather with a natural deep-pile lambswool lining for a look that reads luxe at any elevation. A shearling coat oozes a sort of just-left-the-chalet charm that will always be in style. But there are plenty of imitation options for people who don’t wear fur for personal reasons. In fact, some of the bestselling shearling coats aren’t made from shearling at all, since (as you’ll see) the real deal can be cost-prohibitive.

To determine whether you want to go all-in, it's helpful to know what makes a shearling coat so uniquely warm and sumptuous-feeling. Shearling is leather taken from sheep that retains its wool on one side; it’s usually clipped to create a velvety surface but sometimes has a curly finish. True shearling is taken from young lambskin, but you’ll often find sturdier coats made from thicker sheepskin. When shearling is properly cared for, it's a have-it-forever piece that's well worth the investment. It's hypoallergenic, breathable, exceptionally heat-retaining, and it only gets softer over time.

You’ll also find plenty of faux shearling called sherpa, which is made from a blend of synthetic fibers (and sometimes cotton) to imitate the feel of the real thing in cruelty-free fashion. In fact, it’s sometimes a little bit easier to find fashion-inspired coats in faux shearling since the vegan materials have gotten so good you can pick up cruelty-free riffs on designer leather styles. That said, sherpa will not last as long as the real deal.

From the quintessential shearling bomber to a retro number that's nothing short of stunning, here are six fabulous shearling (and sherpa) coats you’ll wear on repeat. To help find the right jacket for you, they're organized into the real and faux categories.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

Real Shearling Coats 1. A Chic Shearling Teddy Coat With A Fox Fur Hood Smart Universe Shearling Teddy Fur Coat $190 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌This shearling coat is made from lambskin with an authentic fox fur–trimmed hood and leather bands on its cuffs and slash pockets, leading one satisfied shopper to call it "on par with Vince, Theory, All Saints for A Fraction of The Price." And the comparison to high-end coats didn't stop there. "I saw something similar on Bloomingdale's website and it is easily more than a thousand dollars (and doesn't look as cute as this one)," a fan reported. The coat's swing cut leaves plenty of room for layers, while a knee-length hem keeps you cozy without too much weight. One shopper gushed over how cozy it was inside and out: "The pockets are lined with wool! As is the inside of the hood." At $200 for a genuine shearling coat, it's a steal. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large 2. A Splurge-Worthy Hooded Shearling Coat That Will Keep You *So* Warm Infinity Store Hooded Shearling Duffle Coat $600 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌This heavy shearling coat is made from thick sheepskin leather for rugged warmth and heritage quality that will last forever. It has a zip front and toggle closure with two flap pockets on the front. A tall stand collar practically eliminates the need for a scarf, and the removable hood is fully lined with sheepskin yet tailored to lie flat and features an adjustable drawstring for bitter days. It's all windproof and water-resistant, and a generous cut through the body holds extra heat. "Quality is amazing and so warm. Fantastic for freezing temperatures," a shopper reported. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large 3. This Elegant Shearling-Style Evening Coat With Jackie O. Vibes fur story Lamb Shearling Coat $100 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌With chic three-quarter sleeves and a stand collar, this stylish swing coat is a beautiful piece for special occasions that’s still incredibly warm. Lambswool fur is evenly clipped and fused to a thin sueded backing that’s engineered to reduce shedding, with a snap front closure and two discreet slit pockets. The boxy style is at once classic yet minimalist; a true go-the-distance formal coat for just about any closet. "If I could give this 10 stars I would. Amazing coat. Soft, elegant, and luxurious. Your fingers sink in the the plush lambswool," one fan raved. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 – 10 4. And This Utterly Classic Sheepskin Bomber Brandslock Sheepskin Aviator Jacket With Hood $379 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌A buttery sheepskin bomber is utilitarian luxury, and this one is full of iconic details like buckle straps on the waist and neck, a spread collar, and exposed sheepskin (though not specifically shearling) wool lining. On cold days it zips up to just beneath the chin to block drafts at any altitude, with a fully-lined leather hood and two cozy slash pockets. You'll wear this piece with everything from leggings to a sweater dress and combat boots; if properly cared for, it will last for years, and become a well-worn favorite you'll reach for season after season. "Well worth the money," a reviewer added. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large