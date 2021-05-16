If you can't get enough of rose gold everything, welcome to the club — and let us introduce you to the best rose gold nail polishes. This isn't a one-size-fits-all situation, as rose gold polish comes in many forms: sparkly, metallic, glossy, matte; gel, no-light gel, classic; and then there's the color itself, since rose gold can lean pink, copper, or even silver. You'll find options that fall into all of these categories and more, just ahead — including a 10-free polish and one that changes colors.

To ensure your rose gold manicure lasts, be sure to apply one of the best base coats first. This is a good step regardless of the color you're putting on top, but it's especially crucial when you're dealing with sparkly or metallic shades, since those can cause yellowing. If you're doing your own gel manicure, don't forget a gel top coat — and if not, a standard, quick-drying top coat should be applied to help prevent chipping and smudging.

With those basic but crucial tips in mind, scroll on to shop six of the best rose gold nail polishes in both neutral and festive shades.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best 10-Free Rose Gold Polish Sundays Non-Toxic Nail Polish, Rose Gold $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Sundays is an independent nail studio in New York City, and they make some really amazing, 10-free polishes. All of their polishes are free of TPHP, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde, and formaldehyde resin, among other things. This shade — aptly named Rose Gold — has a shimmering, champagne-like finish with copper-leaning undertones. Pick up the brand's quick-drying top coat if using 10-free/vegan/and cruelty-free products are a priority to you.

2. The Best 10-Free Color-Changing Polish Cirque Colors Thermal Temperature Color Changing Mood Nail Polish, Primadonna $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Another 10-free pick from an NYC-based brand — in this case Brooklyn, to be precise — Cirque Colors' color-changing polish in the shade Primadonna combines shimmering white gold with an equally shimmery rose gold. Like a mood ring, it'll switch between the two colors depending on your body temperature. How cool is that? Like the Sundays polish, this is free of toluene, DBP, formaldehyde, and seven other chemicals commonly found in nail polish, and it's vegan and cruelty-free as well.

3. The Best Gel Polish RARJSM Holographic Gel Nail Polish, Rose Gold $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For gel-manicure loyalists, there's this shimmering, holographic polish in a pretty pink shade. The end result is decidedly rose gold, but note that it'll look slightly different depending on the type of base coat you use. Since this is a gel polish, it needs to be cured under a lamp. If you bring this to the salon, they'll know what to do — or if you want to experiment with doing your own gel manicures at home, be sure to pick up one of these LED nail lamps.

5. The Best Sparkly Rose Gold Polish ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish, Rose Gold $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Love sparkles? Then this is the polish for you. It's a true rose gold shade flecked with glitter, though the brand promises that it's much easier to remove than traditional glittery polishes. The polish is seven-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, and — perhaps most impressively of all — boasts a near-perfect, 4.8-star overall rating based on over 3,000 Amazon reviews. See what all the hype is about for yourself.