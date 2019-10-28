The 6 Best Rechargeable Vibrators

One of my favorite vibrators of all time was a rabbit vibrator that ran on batteries. It was also one of the first vibrators I ever purchased — long before I realized vibrators could be rechargeable. I thought there were just battery-operated vibrators and plug-in vibrators, so for years, I spent hundreds of dollars on AA batteries. If only I had been made aware of the best rechargeable vibrators on the market, I could have saved myself a lot of money, trips to the convenience store, and frustration.

These days, the majority of rechargeable vibrators can be juiced up via USB, which is particularly handy since, one, most people already own a USB cable, and two, because you can charge them using your laptop or a portable power bank. All of the vibrators on this list are USB-rechargeable, and some of them even come with their own cable. Keep in mind, most rechargeable vibrators will note how long a single charge lasts, which is something important to take into consideration when shopping.

Ahead, find the six of best rechargeable vibrators on the market (all of which are conveniently available on Amazon, by the way), from bullets to clit-suckers to rabbits and more.

1. Best Wearable Vibrator Tracy's Dog Clitoral Sucking Vibrator $47 | Amazon See On Amazon A wearable vibrator, like the Tracy's Dog clitoral sucking vibrator, is a great option for hands-free play. This vibrator stimulates both the clit and G-spot with a sucking sensation that's made to mimic the feeling of oral sex. It has 10 different vibration modes, it's waterproof, and it's made from super-soft, medical-grade silicone, making it an all-around great toy to keep in your arsenal. Choose between purple and pink.

2. Best Rabbit Vibrator Paloqueth G Spot Rabbit Vibrator $26 | Amazon See On Amazon For a non-wearable pick that still offers both clitoral and G-spot stimulation, you're going to want a rabbit vibrator. This one, from sex toy experts Paloqueth, has two motors: one in the shaft and one in the little rabbit head that tickles your clit. The waterproof toy, which is a number-one best-seller on Amazon, is equipped with nine different vibration modes. It offers three continuous hours of vibrations on a single charge, making it one of the longest running toys on the market.

3. Best Triple-Point Vibrator Adorime G-Spot Rechargeable Vibrator $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Not everyone wants their vibrator to resemble a penis, which is where this unique pink vibrator comes in. It has three motors — one in the shaft and one in each of the shorter "arms." It can be used pretty much anywhere: on nipples, on a clit, on a prostate... and, it's quite flexible. In addition to being USB-rechargeable, it's waterproof, made of premium-quality silicone, and has seven different vibration modes. Also, one charge gives you two hours of use, so you don't have to worry about it dying on you.

4. Best Bendable Vibrator LuxeLuv G-Spot Vibrator $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not every vibrator needs to come with a bunch of bells and whistles. The beauty of the LuxeLuv G-spot vibrator, for example, is in its minimal design. Its straight shaft delivers powerful vibrations right at the tip, and it has nine different vibration modes for plenty of variety. What's cool about this vibrator is that it's extremely flexible — you can literally bend it in half — so you can mold it to create any sort of shape that you find works best for you. Like most of the other toys on this list, this vibrator is made of premium-quality silicone, which also means it's waterproof. On a single charge, you'll get about 90 minutes of playtime.

5. Best Prostate Vibrator Paloqueth Male Vibrating Prostate Massager $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For prostate-specific stimulation, there's the Paloqueth vibrating prostate massager. It's ergonomically designed to hit your prostate while staying safely outside of your anus (the other end hits your perineum), though you can use it in a vagina, too — just make sure to stick with one hole to prevent cross-contamination. It has 10 different vibration modes and two motors, and, even better, it comes with a remote control, which is super convenient for a toy like this.