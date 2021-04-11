I’ve gone through an absurd number of wallets since moving to New York, where being able to access a MetroCard and cash without slowing down the rest of the population is essential. The best organizer wallets keep your go-to items close at hand, whether you’re in the grocery checkout line or a security checkpoint. With features like multiple card slots and wide pockets to contain currency (plus extras like RFID blocking) they’ll make a difference in your day to day.

A large organizer wallet makes sense when you have a lot of credit and membership cards — because finding yourself without the one you need when the situation arises is the worst. Here, you'll find options with a card capacity ranging from 12 to 18 cards. Larger options usually zip all the way around to keep everything secure. Some include refillable planners and budget trackers for staying on top of daily tasks, while others might convert into a small crossbody purse for going hands-free. Features like a wristlet strap or pen holder will make it a cinch to grab what you need without fishing around in your larger bag.

Slim wallets can typically hold around six cards, and are especially useful if your needs are more minimalist. A zippered pocket is necessary for loose change, but many will also be large enough to store bills flat without losing their slim profile.

For those looking for added security, RFID-blocking wallets may provide you with more peace of mind — and many picks today include that tech — but the threat of RFID skimming has been found to be quite minimal.

With all that in mind, these six cute organizer wallets will fit into your bag as seamlessly as they do the rest of your life.

1. A Slim Organizer Wallet With A Cult Following Travelambo Bifold Card Case Wallet With Zipper Pockets $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Card slots: 16 With over 26,000 ratings, this slim wallet is a certified Amazon gem. Fans call it the “perfect wallet,” citing its incredible storage capacity and shockingly good quality for the price. Sixteen card slots line the interior and not one, but two, zippered compartments divvy up your coins and cash. The faux leather wallet comes in a rainbow of shades so you're guaranteed to find a favorite. With an easy snap closure, everything is easy to access yet incredibly secure, with a second snap closure around the top for safety. Speaking of which, it has RFID-blocking tech in case that's something you’re looking for. "I've been using this wallet for a few months now and I'm totally sold," one fan noted. "I combined 2 wallets that I use to carry into this one and I feel so organized having everything in one place." Available colors: 29

2. This Wallet With A Refillable Planner To Organize Your Entire Life Rnairni Wallet With Calendar And Budget Tracker $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Card slots: 18 This extra-large wallet organizer packs so much into a relatively compact footprint. The main draw is its refillable three-ring planner, but it also comes with a budget tracker and designated cash envelopes for managing expenses — plus a notepad, ruler, dividers, and a pen to slide into the included holder. Eighteen card slots, with two compartments front and center for your IDs, corral even the most extensive card collections (and there's RFID blocking for added security). A zippered pocket houses loose change and there are two slots for paper currency, along with a long exterior pocket to slip in your phone so everything you need is in one sleek package. It all zips shut, and a removable wrist strap is great when you need to run quick errands minus a bag. "The wallet is everything you have been missing," a reviewer promised. "Great way to start being organized and keeping up with bills, finances, and savings. The envelopes it comes with are so cute and very well made." If you don’t need a planner but still want plenty of card capacity, you’ll like this zip-around wallet that opens flat. Available options: 3

3. A Chic Phone Wallet On A Chain Dasein Cellphone Wallet Purse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Card slots: 12 Perfect for days on the go, this vegan leather wallet purse lets you travel light in style. It hides 12 card slots and an interior zippered divider for change, which splits the interior to give you two compartments for keeping receipts and cash separate. The large exterior snap pocket is big enough to fit up to an iPhone 11 Pro (without a case). Use the long leather and chain shoulder strap to wear it crossbody, or swap it out for the included wristlet strap when you want a classic wallet. One note: The brand doesn't specify if it's RFID blocking. "I keep this whole wallet inside my purse and grab it so frequently I’m wondering why I even have a purse anymore! Super adorable, has held up to months of torture so far. It’s been dropped, scuffed, chewed on, and dragged and still looks new," a shopper gushed. "For this price, this is the best purchase I’ve made in a while." Available colors: 18

4. This Ultra-Thin Organizer Wallet Made Of Pure Leather LeatherBoss All In One Card Case And Wallet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Card slots: 6 This slim leather wallet will slip into almost any bag you own and has plenty of space for organizing essentials. One side features six card slots with a strap that snaps in place to keep them secure, while the other side includes an ID window and currency compartment. In the middle is a zippered pocket for any loose change or large bills, which according to reviewers, can be inserted flat. Made from supple grained leather, the only downside is that it’s not RFID-blocking if that’s a priority for you. "Minimal and yet stylish wallet/card holder. It is very well made and sturdy with a nice metal zipper and real leather that shows me I'll have it for many years," a fan wrote. If you don’t do leather, try this card case wallet made of microfiber leather instead. Available options: 12

5. A Small Yet Mighty Wallet That Fits On Your Keys Borgasets Minimalist Wallet $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Card slots: 6 For dedicated minimalists, this tiny leather wallet — available in several luxe finishes — keeps all of your daily must-haves together with a small D-ring so you can attach your keys. It will hold six cards and includes a separate window for your ID, with small cutouts to ensure everything stays easy to access. The center zippered pocket has plenty of room for folded bills or loose change, plus it includes RFID blocking for added peace of mind. "Life changing," one reviewer raved. "It's extremely light weight and compact, saving so much space in my purse. Not only that, but its so small that I can carry it in my pocket when I don't want to wear a purse! If you are looking for a simple wallet, this is it." Available colors: 7 (plus, choose from four leather finishes: Crazy-Horse, Crosshatch, Litchi, and Nappa)