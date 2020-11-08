If you’re thinking of making the switch to organic skin care, an easy, low-stakes way to start is by picking up one of the best organic lip balms listed ahead. They’re all certified organic by the USDA, the American governmental agency that rigorously defines and monitors organic product labelling. Earning a USDA label is especially tough for cosmetics companies, so all the lip balms here are pretty much as “clean” as you can get.

As you’d imagine, the formulas of these lip balms are short, simple, and contain entirely naturally derived ingredients — like beeswax, shea butter, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, and plant extracts — which all work to hydrate, soften, and condition your lips. And they’re totally free of additives, like parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances (any scents come courtesy of organic flavors and plant extracts), which can be irritating for sensitive skin types — so these are all safe for sensitive skin, unless you have a known allergy to a certain ingredient in there. Heads up: Since these don’t contain preservatives, they may spoil fairly quickly. Keep them in the fridge to keep them fresher, longer.

A giant variety pack, a luxury pick that rivals La Mer, that egg you all know and love — find all that (and more!) in this roundup of the best organic lip balms you can get on Amazon.

1. The Fan Favorite eos 100% Natural Shea Lip Balm $4 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as lip balms go, it doesn’t get much more iconic than this little eos egg — and clean skin care lovers will be pleased to know that it's certified organic by the USDA. In here, a combination of sustainably sourced shea butter, beeswax, plant oils, and squalene all work together to hydrate and condition your lips. And on a purely tactile level, running that perfectly smooth sphere over your lips is deeply satisfying. Choose from six sweet flavors, like Tropical Mango, Vanilla Bean, or the Strawberry Sorbet linked here. (All the flavors are spiked with their respective extracts — organic, of course.) Or go ahead and collect ‘em all.

2. Best Unscented Badger Unscented Lip Balm (4-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If Strawberry Sorbet et al. isn’t your thing, pick up this four-pack of Badger lip balms. The formula is about as simple as you can get — just extra virgin olive oil, beeswax, organic castor oil, organic rosemary extract, and no added fragrance whatsoever. Badger is a little more under-the-radar than eos, but these balms have garnered an equally loyal fan following. If you like these then you’ll probably like Badger’s cult-y organic sunscreens, too.

3. Best Value Cliganic Organic Lip Balm Set (6-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re the kind of person who leaves a single tube of lip balm behind them like a breadcrumb trail, either intentionally or out of pure forgetfulness, this Cliganic lip balm set is for you. With this order, you're getting six, flavored lip balms for just under $8 (that's about 75 cents a tube), so you can leave and/or lose one in your car/desk/purse/nightstand/that Lyft you took last week with minimal guilt. Reviewers are pretty obsessed with these for reasons other than the budgetary, too — across the board, people say these are incredibly soft, smooth, and effective for healing even the most painfully dry and chapped lips.

4. Best Variety Beauty By Earth Organic Lip Balm Gift Set (12-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great (albeit more expensive) multipack: This Beauty By Earth lip balm set. This includes 12 tubes of lip balm in an assortment of seven flavors (Peppermint, Acai Berry, Asian Pear, Grapefruit Pomegranate, Green Tea, Vanilla Bean, and Honey), all packed into one sustainable box. All the flavors are mild, though the addition of organic stevia gives them a little extra sweetness. Beauty By Earth lip balms have also garnered something of a cult following on Amazon. In fact, some reviewers say they prefer their balms over eos and Burt’s Bees, since they’re purportedly longer-lasting than the former and less tough and waxy than the latter.

5. Best Splurge Henné Organics Luxury Lip Balm V2 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can be trusted not to leave your lip balm in a taxi, consider this splurge-worthy lip balm from Henné Organics. The velvety-smooth glide, the blend of sumptuous butters and oils (including jojoba, avocado, and coconut oils), the lipstick-inspired packaging: Everything about this screams luxury. One Amazon reviewer even prefers it to balms they've tried from La Mer, Tatcha, and By Terry — luxury, indeed. If you’re not comfortable spending $19 on a lip balm for yourself, this would make a beautiful gift.