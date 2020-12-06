If you're having trouble staying grounded at home or at the studio, the best nonslip socks feature textured grips on the sole to ensure that you stay steady on your feet even on the slipperiest of surfaces. Like any sock, though, you'll come across lots of styles, so you'll want to think about the length and material you prefer.

Whether at the pilates or yoga studio or even a home gym, the socks that are best for working out are typically ankle-length and made from a blend of breathable cotton and nylon that's stretchy and supportive. In addition to silicone or rubber grips, they often have other features like ankle straps, mesh panels, or toe cutouts that aim to make moving around more comfortable and safe (and the toeless versions can also assist in your asana stretches).

Often described as "hospital socks," the best nonslip socks for lounging or working from at home have the same grippy, textured soles, but are thicker and cozier than their workout-friendly counterparts. Made from microfiber, polyester, and cotton these styles can double as house slippers and are usually mid-calf length. Because they're taller and shaggier, a great pair of hospital socks have form-fitting elastic tops to keep them from slipping down.

Which every kind of grippy socks you're looking for, you'll find a ton of options in an array of colors and styles below.

1. The Best Socks For Barre Ozaiic Yoga Socks (2 Pairs) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The elegant, ballet-inspired bands on these popular Ozaiic yoga socks are as functional as they are cute. The cushioned sole with silicone gel grips on the bottom will keep you in your pilates or barre pose, while the elastic straps at the top will stop bunching altogether. Their great fit and support has earned these cotton socks an average 4.6-star rating from more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers. One size fits shoe sizes 5.5 through 11, and the brand also has an equally supportive five-toe version. One rave review: "I'd give these 10 stars if I could. They are insanely comfortable! I didn't know a sock could be so comfy! I was concerned the straps would dig into the top of my foot, but they are so soft. The gripper bottom does the job extremely well. My feet stay planted in yoga and pilates. These are just really fantastic."

3. The Best Ankle Socks With Grips Muezna Non-Slip Socks (4 Pairs) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These cotton ankle socks have amassed an average rating of 4.6-stars from more than 3,800 reviewers because they not only feature a cushioned sole with silicone grips on the bottom, they also deliver everything you want when you're breaking a sweat: breathability. Thanks to clever built-in mesh panels, air is able to circulate keeping your feet nice and cool. The socks will fit sizes 5 to 10, and you can choose from a multipack with four colors (pictured) or three colors, or go with a black two-pack or a combo of black and gray. One rave review: "I've bought grippy socks for yoga/pilates before where the actual grip was modest, at best. When I saw how much these socks had, I had to buy them. I've worn them into a heated class where the sweating is very real as well as a reformer class and both times I didn't have to worry about whether my socks had enough grip to keep me from slipping or sliding and hurting myself."

3. The Best Slipper-Sock Hybrid For Lounging At Home Debra Weitzner Non-Slip Hospital Socks (6 Pairs) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These polyester hospital socks are soft and cozy, but they're also made to stay put and won't sag over time. They have an elastic top that keeps them from slipping, but isn't constricting, and rows of nonslip grips lining the sole. This six-pack is a great deal and will keep your feet toasty through many washes (note: you will get two pairs of each color). ````The socks come in one size and are available in three additional color selections. One rave review: "Love these socks!!!! We have hardwood floors and your feet can easily get cold but these socks keep them warm with the bonus of grips on the bottom. My whole family loves wearing these socks around the house. Plus you get 6 pairs for a great price!'

4. The Best Toeless Grip Socks For Yoga Tucketts Toeless Yoga Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon More than just your average toeless socks, this Tucketts pair has a bonus feature that fans love: there's only one divider between the big toe and the rest of the foot, giving your four smaller toes more wiggle room and making them easier to put on in general. The cotton-nylon blend material is soft, with sticky silicone grips running the length of the sole. Like the pick above, this pair also have an ankle strap to stop bunching and they are available in one-size only (the brand notes they can stretch to fit shoe sizes 6 to 10). Pick up a pair (or more!) in one of 21 vibrant colors. One rave review: "I travel loads, and I often do not take checked baggage, so I needed a solution to do yoga anywhere. These work great to provide the 'stick' I need, and take up zero space in my carry on luggage.. highly recommend for yoginis who need to drop into practice wherever the world takes them."

5. The Best Sherpa-Lined Slipper Socks SDBING Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks With Grippers $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The bottom of these polyester-nylon blend slipper socks features anti-slip silica nubs on the sole, but the inside is where the real magic happens. They're lined with chunky fleece that will make your feet feel like they are being enveloped in a warm blanket. And though they are super soft and lush, they are made to last and won't stretch out over time — they have elastic cuffs to keep them from slipping down and a reinforced toe and heel to prevent holes and tears. The socks will fit shoe sizes 6 to 10 and come in 28 colors and patterns. They're a popular winter accessory, receiving more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. One rave review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. I just LOVE a cozy sock and this one is perfect. It is super soft, survives the washing machine well, has grips on the bottom, and stays up. I’ve already repurchase multiple colors.'