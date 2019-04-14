There are a lot of great facial sunscreens out there, and many of them contain moisturizing ingredients. But if you're looking for a face cream with SPF that works as a moisturizer first, your options become a lot more limited. The best moisturizers with SPF focus primarily on keeping your skin hydrated, while also offering the added benefit of sun protection. Facial sunscreens, on the other hand, work as sun protectants first, and do less of a good job at moisturizing.

It's worth noting that some recent studies claim that face moisturizers with SPF aren't as effective as straight-up sunscreen, so if you're looking for something to wear to the beach or while playing outdoor activities, you'll want to go with one of the best facial sunscreens. But if you're more interested in a face cream for daily, year-round use, a moisturizer with SPF should be just fine, unless you're a lifeguard. For the majority of people who are inside most of the day, you don't need a product as protective.

Below, you'll find six awesome moisturizers with SPF, including an under-$10 option, a formula for acne-prone skin, and a green-tinted face cream that conceals redness. Just remember to apply them as the last step in your skin care routine for maximum efficacy.

1. The Overall Best Moisturizer With SPF For Most EltaMD UV Daily Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 $27 Amazon See On Amazon Elta MD, a dermatologist- and beauty editor-favorite brand, makes a handful of sunscreens that rank among the best on the market. But as far as a facial moisturizer for all skin types goes, their UV Daily Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 is the best choice. The majority of their other products work more as sunscreens, while this one is more moisturizing, thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the formula. It uses zinc oxide for its sun protection, which is a mineral compound that's more suitable for sensitive skin types, and contains a nice, high SPF of 40. Plus, it blends into skin totally transparent and wears beautifully under makeup.

2. Best Drugstore Moisturizer With SPF Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $15 Amazon See On Amazon From Neutrogena, another brand known for its killer lineup of sun protection products, comes their Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 50. In addition to offering a high level of sun protection, it contains vitamin E and glycerin to keep skin hydrated all day long. It's lightweight, hypoallergenic, and suitable for all skin types, with one reviewer calling it "the least greasy one I’ve found."

3. Best Moisturizer With SPF For Oily And/Or Acne-Prone Skin Paula's Choice CLEAR Oil-Free Moisturizer $28 Amazon See On Amazon If you have oily and/or acne-prone skin, it's important to choose a gentle moisturizer that doesn't contain any oil. One of the better choices? Paula's Choice CLEAR Oil-Free Moisturizer. It comes from the brand's 'clear' line, which is meant for oily skin, as it works to calm skin, soak up oil, and blur the appearance of clogged pores. But it also combines hydrating and antioxidant-rich ingredients, like glycerin, dimethicone, and chamomile extract, to soothe inflammation and keep breakouts at bay. With a super lightweight texture and SPF of 30, it leaves behind a matte finish, while offering protecting from both UVA and UVB rays.

4. Best Moisturizer With SPF For Sensitive Skin Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance SPF 25 Hydrating Cream $34 Amazon See On Amazon Avène is a trusted French pharmacy brand that's been making products catered to sensitive skin for centuries. One of my personal favorite daily moisturizers, their Hydrance SPF 25 Hydrating Cream is a creamy, lightweight formula that blends into skin beautifully while keeping it protected all day long. The patented formula works to repair your skin's natural moisture barrier so it stays hydrated in the long-term, and it's free of any potentially irritating ingredients, like fragrances, parabens, and oil. It's my go-to choice when my skin needs sun protection, but is feeling dry, and it doesn't slide off my face, even in the tropical humidity.

5. Best Moisturizer With SPF For Redness Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF30 $48 Amazon See On Amazon This cool, color-correcting cream from Dr. Jart+ is completely one-of-a-kind. It's a green cream that turns beige once you blend it into your skin, where it instantly conceals any redness. With an SPF of 30 and packed with skin-restoring ingredients, it's kind of like a hybrid foundation-tinted moisturizer-sunscreen. Fair warning: when applying this product, it feels pretty thick. But I wouldn't call it greasy, or even heavy, as you don't really feel it once it's absorbed. This is one multi-tasking product that'll drastically cut down on the steps in your morning skin care routine.