When you’re working out, you'll want leggings that are lightweight enough to feel bulk-free, but not so thin that they’re flimsy or ready to tear at the seams. The best lightweight leggings for working out should be thin and breezy yet still be made of high quality material. Here are the biggest things to look for:

In addition to being lightweight, the fabric should be stretchy, too. You want flexible material that moves with your body and doesn’t feel tight or bunchy. Additionally, look for custom features that allow for extra range of movement, like gusseted crotches, or special seams that offer flexibility and freedom from chafing. Moisture Management: You will be sweating a lot when you’re working out, so look for tights that have moisture-wicking properties and the ability to dry quickly. This is typically going to mean materials such as polyester, nylon, and spandex. You'll want to avoid cotton, which tends to hold on to sweat.

You will be sweating a lot when you’re working out, so look for tights that have moisture-wicking properties and the ability to dry quickly. This is typically going to mean materials such as polyester, nylon, and spandex. You'll want to avoid cotton, which tends to hold on to sweat. Temperature Regulation: If you're worried about overheating, look for extra breathable fabric and features like mesh panels or ventilation channels. Conversely, if you’re working out in cold weather, you’ll want something warm with thermal insulation.

Taking all of those factors into consideration, I’ve compiled a list of the best lightweight leggings for working out to help you take your fitness routine to the next level.

1 The Overall Best Lightweight Leggings Core 10 The Dare Devil Legging $50 Amazon See On Amazon Available in a wide range of sizes and four different colors, these versatile workout leggings are both soft and comfortable. They feature flexible, moisture-wicking material that's breathable and quick-drying. The polyamide-elastane blend keeps them stretchy while also helping them stay in place. They have a high waist and a convenient back pocket. Best of all, they are fully machine-washable. "I love the texture on the legs!" wrote one Amazon reviewer who has purchased three pairs already. "These leggings are well made, and will not show underpants, even when you bend over." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

2 The Best Budget Pick Tesla Thermal Leggings $17 Amazon See On Amazon For runners on a budget, these lightweight thermal leggings offer warm training tights at a great price. They're made from a polyester-spandex blend that wicks sweat and fights odor with its anti-microbial properties. The material is soft and flexible with great elasticity, and it's abrasion-resistant, so these leggings are less prone to wear and tear. Even better, they're available in 15 different colors and styles. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 The Best Leggings For Cold Weather ColdPruf Premium Bottom $31 Amazon Buy Now When the temperature drops, you'll want a layer of thermal protection to keep you warm if you're exercising outside. These cold weather workout leggings manage to be extremely warm despite being lightweight and thin. This will allow you freedom of movement without getting cold. They feature a sweat-wicking polyester-spandex combination that transports moisture away from your skin. Also, the material is treated with SILVADUR, an anti-bacterial technology that reduces odor. "Very well made, quality," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Perfect for very cold weather." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

4 The Best Leggings For Warm Weather Under Armour HeatGear Armour Leggings $45 Amazon See On Amazon If it's sunny where you live or you're simply someone who gets extra hot when you exercise, these warm weather workout leggings will feel fantastic on your skin. The lightweight fabric is incredibly smooth with breathable material and plenty of ventilation. On top of that, they showcase HeatGear technology, which pulls your body heat away from your skin and helps keep you cool. The material is moisture-wicking and odor-fighting, too. Designed with a classic cropped style, these tights are available in four colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5 The Best Capri Leggings Icyzone High Waisted Workout Capri Leggings $22 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with a blend of spandex and polyester, these cute capri exercise leggings are stretchy and comfortable while also being lightweight and breathable. With four-way stretch material for paramount flexibility, these leggings are moisture-wicking and boast mesh panels behind the legs for extra ventilation. They have a zippered pocket in the back of the waistband and soft, form-fitting material. "These leggings are amazing!" wrote one reviewer. "I rarely write reviews but I very much appreciate a good company when I find one." Available sizes: Small - X-Large