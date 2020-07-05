When you’re going through your daily routine, the best lighted bathroom mirrors can help make things a little easier. These mirrors come in wall-mounted and freestanding varieties — picking one over the other is usually a matter of personal preference and your space. Whichever type of mirror you choose, you'll want to consider which features are most important to you: Popular features include magnification and adjustable brightness settings, and one even resists fogging up while you're in the shower. Also pay attention to the power source — these mirrors can be battery operated or plugged into an outlet.
- Freestanding lighted bathroom mirrors sit on either a regular stand or a suction cup base, allowing you to place them on almost any surface. Some are available in tri-fold designs, which have three mirrors you can individually adjust to see yourself from multiple angles. Pay close attention to the size of the mirror; compact ones are ideal for small spaces or travel, while larger mirrors might be better if you have the luxury of a bigger bathroom.
- Wall-mounted lighted mirrors are another option that can make your bathroom feel more luxe. Many smaller versions of these mirrors feature an arm to bring it closer to you, making tasks like applying makeup or shaving a breeze. You can also buy a larger mirror to replace the standard bathroom mirror above your sink or vanity. Make sure you like how it looks, since this will be a more permanent bathroom addition, and since it will likely have a higher price tag as well. Wall-mounted mirrors require installation, so be sure to choose one that's simple to install or be willing to pay for the help of a professional.
1. The Overall Best Freestanding Lighted Mirror
With more than 3,400 reviews and a standout 4.3-star rating overall, this tri-fold mirror from EASEHOLD is beyond adored on Amazon. And it makes sense that people are into it. This pick has three separate mirrors that can be individually adjusted so you can see yourself from virtually every angle. The entire mirror also rotates, too. In terms of lighting, the mirror features an impressive 38 LED lights, which can be dimmed as you see fit. The mirror boasts four different magnification modes — 1x, 2x, 5x, and 10x.
This pick is powered by USB cable or 4 AAA batteries. Choose from three colors: black, blue, or white.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I really enjoy this mirror. It is made with high quality and durable materials. The mirror can adjust to many angles and the brightness is superb. There is an option for AAA batteries or micro USB hookup, which is fantastic. I hooked it up to my power bank and I didn't need batteries! I highly recommend this mirror!"
2. The Overall Best Wall-Mounted Mirror
This wall-mounted bathroom mirror from GURUN is loaded with standout features that'll leave you wondering how you ever lived without them. The dual-sided mirror has 50 LED lights for incredible illumination, and you can even choose between three different light settings — warm, cool white, and natural — depending on your needs. One side of mirror has 10x magnification (while the other is just a standard mirror), allowing you to get a super up-close look at yourself. The mirror can rotate 360 degrees, and it even has an extendable arm, so you can pull the mirror closer to your face.
This pick comes in four different finishes, and it's also available in a 7x magnification option. The mirror plugs into an AC outlet and comes with a long power cord. Amazon reviewers report that it was fairly easy to install using the included mounting plate and screws.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this for my wife who loves it! The magnification is just right to be able to see the details of her skin and makeup and the led lighting is better than an incandescent light. The led gives a soft and natural look to the mirror that is very close to what you see when you go outside in natural light. The mirror is easy to mount and just plugs in to a nearby outlet. Took only a few minutes to install. I started to use it when I shave also to see those small areas that get missed in the wall mirror. I give it 5 stars and you will really love this mirror for what it does."
3. A Budget-Friendly Wall-Mounted Mirror
With more than 1,400 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, it’s clear that this wall-mounted Ovente mirror is a high-quality pick, despite its low price tag. The dual-sided mirror features a standard mirror on one side, and a mirror with 10x magnification on the other. Both sides feature LED lights, too, for plenty of brightness.
The mirror can be rotated 360 degrees, so you can position it exactly as needed. And the extendable arm even allows you to pull the mirror away from the wall.
The only downside to this pick? The lights are not adjustable.
The mirror is powered by 4 AAA batteries. Choose from three different finishes. This pick is also available in a 7x magnification option. According to reviewers, it's quick and simple to mount it on the wall.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These types of mirrors are usually very expensive. I have been shopping for one for a while so when I saw this and the price I HAD to get it! One side is magnified and the other is not but both sides light up. I do a lot of at home hair stuff on myself so this really helps in that process to see the back. I found instillation to be very up front and simple but read the directions. Love it!!!"
4. A Hollywood-Style Mirror That You Can Stand Up Or Hang
This Hollywood-style mirror from Chende will definitely bring the glam to your bathroom or bedroom. But don’t just take my word for it — Amazon reviewers adore this pick, too. They give the mirror a knockout 4.6-star rating on the site, after 975 and growing reviews.
The lighted mirror features 14 large LED bulbs that give off a beautiful warm white light. They’re even dimmable, so you can achieve the perfect level of brightness. The mirror has a base, so it can sit on a countertop or vanity, but it can also be mounted to the wall, if desired.
The mirror is not magnified, and needs to be plugged in to a power outlet.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "THIS IS THE BEST HOLLYWOOD MIRROR OUT THERE. TRUST ME. I did a LOT of research, and this was the best. It was even better in person, and is GORGEOUS. Buy it. You won't regret it. We got this for my sister-in-law for Christmas, along with the vanity I refinished for her. It was the perfect pair!"
5. The Best Freestanding Mirror For Travel
If you’re looking for a compact mirror to use in your bathroom or on the go, this Fancii mirror fits the bill. The mirror is small in size — it's only 6.3 by 0.8 by 6.3 inches (length by width by height) — and yet, it has a surprisingly bright light. Amazon reviewers certainly agree; they give this pick a solid 4.4-star rating on the site, after 6,000 and growing reviews.
The mirror is magnified 10x and features a suction cup base that’ll adhere to a bunch of different surfaces, including ceramic, marble, acrylic, porcelain, enamel, and even other mirrors. The mirror can also be rotated.
The only downside to this pick? The light’s brightness isn’t adjustable. It's powered by 3 AA batteries, not included.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "If you're in the market for a magnifying mirror, look no further. I frequently stay in very nice hotels for business travel, and always love the magnifying mirrors provided in the spa style bathrooms in those luxury type places. As much as I love being able to see my face 10x magnification (truly terrifying to see every single pore, stray hair, wrinkle...) I've never purchased one until now bc the prices always seemed so high. This mirror is FANTASTIC. The suction attachment is pure genius bc I can keep the mirror attached to my bathroom mirror (very sturdy, easy to affix, easy to remove) but then my daughter can also take it to her room on occasion when she wants to use it. It's also easy to pack. Great quality, functionality, value. So happy with my purchase!!!"
6. A Wall-Mounted Lighted Bathroom Mirror That Won’t Fog Up
This lighted bathroom mirror from HAUSCHEN is the pinnacle of luxury; replace your existing bathroom mirror with this wall-mounted mirror for a total upgrade. The lights on the mirror are highly adjustable — make them as bright or as dim as you please. This pick even has de-fogging technology that ensures the mirror always shows a clear reflection even after running the shower. The mirror is relatively easy to install, and wall switches are supported if you choose to go that route. The mirror also comes with a touch sensor that lets you control brightness by simply touching it.
The mirror is rectangle in shape (36 by 28 inches) and super slim — just 1.4 inches. However, there's no magnification option.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This mirror is absolutely stunning!! And so functional!! We installed this mirror in our daughter's bathroom and we are regretting not choosing the same style for our master bathroom. She has the best mirror in the entire house!! Could not love this mirror more!! Worth the splurge."