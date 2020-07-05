This wall-mounted bathroom mirror from GURUN is loaded with standout features that'll leave you wondering how you ever lived without them. The dual-sided mirror has 50 LED lights for incredible illumination, and you can even choose between three different light settings — warm, cool white, and natural — depending on your needs. One side of mirror has 10x magnification (while the other is just a standard mirror), allowing you to get a super up-close look at yourself. The mirror can rotate 360 degrees, and it even has an extendable arm, so you can pull the mirror closer to your face.

This pick comes in four different finishes, and it's also available in a 7x magnification option. The mirror plugs into an AC outlet and comes with a long power cord. Amazon reviewers report that it was fairly easy to install using the included mounting plate and screws.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this for my wife who loves it! The magnification is just right to be able to see the details of her skin and makeup and the led lighting is better than an incandescent light. The led gives a soft and natural look to the mirror that is very close to what you see when you go outside in natural light. The mirror is easy to mount and just plugs in to a nearby outlet. Took only a few minutes to install. I started to use it when I shave also to see those small areas that get missed in the wall mirror. I give it 5 stars and you will really love this mirror for what it does."