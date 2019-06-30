The genius of Korean beauty isn't just limited to skin care — it applies to lip care, too. From overnight lip masks to two-tone tints and some adorably packaged balms, Korean lip care products put our basic old tubes of Chapstick to shame. Ahead, discover five of the best Korean lip balms to try now.

But before you slather on one of these innovative balms, take a leaf out of the Korean beauty handbook and try exfoliating your lips first. The skin on our lips is treated just as harshly as the skin on our face, after all — especially when daily lipstick application is involved. Think of this as your new lip care regimen: slough off dead skin with one of the best lip exfoliators, then proceed to apply a moisturizing balm or, even better, a more nourishing overnight lip mask. Not only will your lips be pillow-soft, but your pout will look much smoother when coated with lipstick.

And here's another tip: if you have particularly chapped lips and haven't been having much luck with basic balms, try using an overnight lip mask instead. Despite their name, they can be used during the daytime, too: just think of them as a more heavy-duty balm.

Achieve a smoother, softer pout with these five Korean lip treatments, below.

1. Best Value Pack TonyMoly Liptone Lip Care Stick $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to stock up for your bag, desk, and car, snag this three-pack of TonyMoly's Liptone Lip Care Sticks. Each pack contains three "flavors:" honey moisture, which nourishes and softens; rose moisture, which, according to customers, leaves a "subtle and sweet sheer pink tint"; and mint, a peppermint oil-infused formula that has a cooling effect. "I’ve never written a product review before, but I had to for this. I have NEVER used a chapstick or lip moisturizer that works as well as this does. My lips have never felt and looked so soft and smooth as they do after using this," one reviewer raved.

2. Best Soothing & Healing Lip Balm LabNo Cicaloe Intensive Lip Balm $10 | Amazon See On Amazon To help soothe and heal seriously chapped lips, try the LabNo Cicaloe Intensive Lip Balm. The formula contains centella asiatica, a popular ingredient used in Korean beauty products for its soothing abilities, as well as aloe, which hydrates and calms. This stuff is so healing that fans even use it to soften their elbows and cuticles. One reviewer describes it as a "must have lip moisturizer if you have very dry and sensitive lips." They continue, "This is not like lip balm. Its more like a night cream for lips."

3. Cutest Korean Lip Balm TonyMoly Mini Cherry Lip Balm $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, one of the main selling points of this TonyMoly Mini Cherry Lip Balm is its darling packaging. What what's inside is equally as impressive. The formula contains a host of fruit extracts that, in addition to smelling delicious, hydrate, soften, and nourish your lips. But the creamy balm also boasts an SPF of 15 to keep your lips protected from sun damage. The best part is, once you use up all the balm, you can use the container to hold mints, pills, earrings, and other small goods. If you don't love the cherry scent, try the peach, green apple, and blueberry varieties.

4. Best Overnight Lip Mask Mamonde Aqua Peel Lip Sleeping Mask $12 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the best overnight lip treatments on the market is Mamonde's Aqua Peel Lip Sleeping Mask. Think of it as an exfoliator and moisturizer in one: the AHAs in the formula shed dead skin while the nourishing oils moisturize, so your lips become smoother and softer after each use. Especially beneficial for treating winter-induced chapping or for anyone with dry, flaky lips year-round, this sleeping mask has a rich, creamy texture and subtle floral scent.