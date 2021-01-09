By now, the genius of Korean skin care products has been well-documented in the Western market. A little less common over here, however, are Korean body care products — but the best Korean body lotions are just as brilliant as the essences, sheet masks, and oil cleansers that you probably now swear by. Like most of the Korean skin care products you put on your face, these body lotions emphasize skin barrier repair (and maintenance) with ingredients like ceramides, fatty acid-rich oils, and plant extracts packed with protective antioxidants. So while they’re great for all skin types, they'll be especially game-changing for people with sensitive, reactive, and chronically dry skin. Plus, since they’re so gentle (and effective), you can use them on your face as well as your body.

Admittedly, these lotions are a little tougher to get your hands on than other Korean skin care products, but a handful of the best ones are available on Amazon. From a hypoallergenic salve for severe dryness to a plant-based formula that’s gentle enough for babies (and sensitive adults), scroll on to shop six of the best Korean body lotions you can buy on Amazon. Body oil people, there’s even something here for you, too.

1. The One With Milk Somang Milk Body Lotion $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Somang Milk Body Lotion contains milk extract, which is not solely an excuse to put a happy cow on the label — milk is full of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and AHAs that all work to soften, hydrate, and brighten up your skin. (One Amazon reviewer reported that they woke up with an “unexplainable glow” the morning after slathering this on.) The consistency is (literally) milkier than most American body creams, so it spreads easily and doesn’t feel heavy or claustrophobic, though it’s plenty hydrating for drier skin. This has a distinct powdery fragrance to it that people either love or hate — it’s a bit of a Marmite thing — so maybe avoid this if you’re sensitive to added fragrances.

3. The Extra-Soothing One Botanical Therapy Moisture Therapy Lotion $15 | Amazon See On Amazon All the body lotions on this list are gentle, but as this one from Botanical Therapy is made for babies, it’s extra extra gentle. There’s an equal focus on soothing botanicals (like skullcap, witch hazel, mineral water, and camellia extract) as there is hydrating ingredients (including three types of ceramides), so it’s especially useful if you’re contending with active redness, itchiness, or other forms of inflammation. It’s also free of fragrances, dyes, alcohols, and pretty much any synthetic ingredients whatsoever, even the nonirritating ones.

4. The One With Organic Ingredients Benton Shea Butter & Coconut Body Lotion $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Both headlining ingredients in this Benton Shea Butter & Coconut Body Lotion are certified organic: The shea butter is certified by ECOCERT, and the coconut oil is certified by the USDA — both tough qualifications for cosmetics companies to land. The formula features other impressive ingredients too, like panthenol to regenerate compromised skin, five types of hyaluronic acid, and those ever-present ceramides. The texture is far less thick, sticky, and greasy than most shea butter-based body creams, too.

5. The Body Oil Rovectin Barrier Repair Multi Oil $27 | Amazon See On Amazon I’m a little obsessed with the formula for this Rovectin Barrier Repair Multi Oil — it comprises hydrating squalane, gently exfoliating AHAs, and a handful of plant-derived oils that are rich in omega fatty acids, and that’s pretty much it. Those all work to lock in moisture, retexturize rough and bumpy skin, and give your skin a bit of a glow. This lightweight, non-greasy oil also feels comfortable on your face, either worn on its own or mixed in with your moisturizer or foundation.