For so many reasons, Egyptian cotton sheets are lauded in the bedding world. Because of the unique climate in Egypt and the fact that cotton from Egypt is hand-picked, its fibers can be woven more finely into softer and more durable sheets. But, not just any set of sheets will do. The best Egyptian cotton sheets based on reviews represent the cream of the crop, those soft and silky sheets that are tried and true according to thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Once you've settled on Egyptian cotton as your material, consider thread count. Thread count refers to the amount of vertical and horizontal threads woven together in a sheet, and can indicate how soft a set of sheets will feel (the higher the thread count, the softer the sheet).

For reference, you'll see thread counts that range from 200 to 800 in standard sheets, and even some that boast 1000-plus thread counts. But, word to the wise: Manufacturers have been known to inflate the thread counts of their sheets for the sake of marketing, so be diligent about looking through reviews (I have you covered here). Also keep in mind that, generally, as you increase the thread count of a set of sheets, the price will increase as well.

But, let's get to it. After sifting through Amazon reviews — both good and bad — I can say that these are the best Egyptian cotton sheets, based on reviews. Tip: These sheets are sorted by price, high to low.

A note on authenticity: To ensure you're buying authentic Egyptian cotton sheets, make sure to look for the triangular Egyptian cotton logo on the tag of your sheets, indicating that these are verified as authentic by the Egyptian Cotton Association.

1. 1,000-Thread-Count Sheet Set With 3,000 Five-Star Reviews Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets $115 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 1,000 Available sizes: Queen, King, California King, Split King With thousands of reviewers weighing in, these 100-percent Egyptian cotton sheets are the most popular and most expensive option on this list. They boast an impressive thread count of 1,000, and are made with long-staple, Egyptian cotton, so their fibers are longer and stronger than other cotton sheets. While a $100-plus price tag might deter some, these sheets are a high-quality investment worth making. And, because they come in sizes fit for Queens, Kings, California Kings, and Split Kings, and are available in 19 different colors, you'll be sure to find a set that suits. If a glowing, four-star rating doesn't convince you, then know that these sheets come with an 100-percent satisfaction guarantee, and many of the reviewers call out the company's superb customer service as one of the big reasons they gave these sheets five stars on Amazon. What fans say: "These are the most incredible sheets I have ever slept on. Extremely soft, luxurious feel on the skin, and the color matches perfectly with my comforter set, so win win. Great value, dealing with the seller was easy, and the product arrived on time. Great buying experience, and I will definitely be a return customer. Cannot recommend these sheets enough!!!"

2. A More Affordable Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set With The Same Thread Count URBANHUT Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set $85 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 1,000 Available sizes: Queen, King, California King For a lower price, you can still get 1,000-thread-count Egyptian sheets like these from URBANHUT. While this four-piece set doesn't come in quite as many sizes or color variations, it'll still offer the luxurious feel of a high-thread-count, Egyptian cotton sheet. Where this set differs from the one above is in its thickness. Despite the fact that they're woven with the same thread count, reviewers report that these sheets are a bit thinner than other 1,000-thread-count sheets they've tried. If thickness is important to you, you're better off shelling out the money for the more expensive sheets above. But, if you're a particularly hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, these will offer the same softness and will keep you cooler at night. Bonus: These have deep pockets so you can fit them over thick mattress pads or large mattresses up to 18 inches in height. What fans say: "These are probably the finest sheets I have slept on. The quality of the materials and workmanship are of the highest standard. This is a MUST BUY for those that have never slept on high count Egyptian cotton sheets. You can't beat the price."

3. An 800-Thread-Count Sheet Set Available In Nine Sizes And 19 Colors Mayfair Linen 100-Percent Egyptian Cotton Sheets $68 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 800 Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King Available in 19 colors and sizes ranging from a Twin bed to a California King, these 100-percent Egyptian cotton sheets are a great middle-of-the-road choice. Not only do they have a thread count of 800, but they're built with deep pockets that can accommodate a mattress up to 15 inches in height. And, with a long-staple, cotton weave, these sheets are comparable to hotel-qualities linens, according to some reviewers. While not the cheapest nor the most luxurious sheets on this list, these sheets have won over thousands of fans. To top it all off, all of Mayfair Linen's sheets are made in factories evaluated by a third-party auditor to ensure they employ fair and safe working conditions. What fans say: "I was very pleased with REAL Egyptian cotton sheets! I have wanted Egyptian cotton sheets for a long time and I did a lot of research before I selected these sheets on amazon. The shipping was fast and the customer service is great! I personally bought the Dark Grey in the full size. I bought these sheets with a duvet cover and think they pair beautifully."

4. A Fan-Favorite Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set With Deep Pockets CHATEAU HOME COLLECTION Egyptian Cotton Sheets $65 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 800 Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King For taller mattresses, these 800-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets are designed with deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches in height. Because they're made with Egyptian cotton yarn and woven with a sateen weave, these sheets have the soft, luxuriousness that you've come to associate with Egyptian cotton, but also the silky feel of a high-quality sateen. You can get this set in sizes ranging from a Full to a Split King, and the four-piece set is available in 17 different colors to match your bedroom. Reviewers are quick to praise that these sheets are thick, yet breathable, making them perfect for all seasons and climates. What fans say: "These sheets are thick and luxurious! So soft and continue to feel nicer as they are washed more times. We love them and intend to purchase more for ourselves and our kids. The deep pockets are actually DEEP, we have a thick mattress and 4 inches of foam topper and it hasn’t fallen off the edges once! We love these sheets."

5. A 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set With Hotel-Quality Stitching Pinzon 400-Thread-Count Egyptian Sheet Set $60 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 400 Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King While this set of sheets has the lowest thread count of any on this list, it's still beloved by fans for a few reasons. First, they're made with 100-percent Egyptian cotton and designed with a two-ply weave, so they're more durable and stronger than other sheets on the market. Second, the detailing and stitching on both the sheets and the piping that embellishes them are high-quality and can withstand years of washing. But what fans love most is that these sheets provide the same comfort and style as sets that will run you hundreds of dollars. Considering the price, these are a standout choice that you'll love sleeping on. What fans say: "Yes it’s 100% Egyptian Cotton, you can feel the difference and we love them! It’s not the 1000 thread count that we used to buy (didn’t want to spend $150-200 for those right now) and it’s not the crappy $20 Walmart sheets which make the heat worse and you toss and turn all night! This Texas heat is scorching and when you go to bed at night after a cool shower these sheets greet you with a cool, breathable and slightly silky feel. No more sweating due to pos sheets, these are great in my opinion.