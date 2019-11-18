The 6 Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers

In the beauty industry, there are a handful of tinted moisturizers that are almost unanimously considered the best (NARS' and Laura Mercier's formulas are the two that immediately come to mind). But these prestige tubes aren't exactly cheap, especially if you use tinted moisturizer every day and wind up having to restock on a near-monthly basis. But luckily, you can still achieve healthy, even-looking skin without blowing your budget, thanks to the best drugstore tinted moisturizers (under $20, outlined ahead).

When shopping for a tinted moisturizer, you'll also want to consider BB creams and CC creams, which work similarly. All of these types of base makeup provide light-to-medium coverage, though BB creams usually offer extra good-for-skin benefits, while CC creams offer the added benefit of color-correcting. If you're not into full-on foundation but still want a bit of coverage, tinted moisturizer, BB creams, and CC creams are all great alternatives — and you'll find the best in each category listed ahead.

Just keep in mind, if you don't buy a tinted moisturizer (or BB/CC cream) with an SPF, make sure you're applying sunscreen first. And if your base makeup of choice contains an SPF below 30, you should still wear sunscreen, too, since the American Academy of Dermatology recommends wearing an SPF of at least 30 every single day if you plan on going outdoors (yes, even when it's rainy or cloudy).

With that in mind, scroll on for the best tinted moisturizers under $20.

1. Best Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're shopping for a lightweight tinted moisturizer that'll keep your skin looking and feeling hydrated all day long, the NYX Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil is a great, affordable choice. The breathable formula was designed to feel comfortable on skin; aloe and cucumber offer soothing benefits, while traditional humectants like glycerin provide up to eight hours of hydration. The tinted moisturizer is available in 12 shades to suit a variety of different tones. One reviewer wrote, "It's really light so it doesn't feel like you have anything on." Available shades: Pale Light, Vanilla Nude, Natural Soft Beige, True Beige Buff, Beige Camel, Golden Camel, Cinnamon Mahogany, Nutmeg Sienna, Deep Sable, Deep Mocha, Deep Rich, Deep Espresso

2. Best Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Face Lotion, SPF 50 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Part tinted moisturizer, part sunscreen, the Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Face Lotion is perfect for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors. With an SPF of 50, it offers an extremely high level of sun protection, while its fragrance-free, mineral sunscreen formula makes it a safe choice for sensitive skin (it's also oil-free, so acne-prone skin types can use it without worry, too). From Australian Gold's botanical line, the tinted lotion is loaded with antioxidant-rich ingredients like kakadu plum, eucalyptus, and red algae. It's nongreasy and leaves behind a matte finish, though it's important to note that the shade in which it comes is designed for light to medium skin tones. Because it's oxybenzone-free, it's a more reef-friendly choice, too. Available shades: Only one shade