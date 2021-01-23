In the skin care world, retinol reigns supreme — and luckily, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to reap the benefits of this unparalleled ingredient. That's because you can buy plenty of great drugstore retinols right over the counter. The best drugstore retinol for you, though, will depend on your budget, your skin type, and whether you prefer a fast-absorbing serum, a lightweight lotion for layering, an oil-free gel (ideal for acne-prone skin), or a richer, more moisturizing cream.

If you’re new to using retinol, start off slowly to help counteract the initial redness and irritation many people experience while their skin gets used to turning over at a faster rate. To reduce those short-term side effects, experts advise waiting 30 minutes after cleansing to use your retinol, and then applying only a pea-sized amount to your face. Use it just a couple of times a week at first until your skin builds up a tolerance. If your skin seems to be adjusting well, you can then move on to applying it every other night.

Finally, after using your retinol, apply a nourishing moisturizer to balance out its potentially drying effects. Also, keep in mind that retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so be extra vigilant about applying your broad-spectrum sunscreen (with an SPF of at least 30) daily. Lastly, retinol should not be used by people who are pregnant, nursing, or considering pregnancy.

Now that you're well-informed on retinol 101, scroll on to shop six of the best drugstore retinols you can buy over the counter.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Drugstore Retinol CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum $26 | Amazon See on Amazon There are a lot of reasons CeraVe's Skin Renewing Retinol Serum made the top spot on this list. Not only is it affordable and wildly popular with consumers — it's been awarded over 4,000 five-star ratings (and counting) on Amazon — but it's a safe bet for just about any skin type. The noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula contains soothing niacinamide, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, which are found in every CeraVe product to help reinforce a strong skin barrier. These nourishing ingredients help balance out retinol's potentially drying/irritating effects, so this is a good choice for people with dry or sensitive skin. Last, the lightweight formula absorbs into skin almost instantly, making it great for layering underneath a richer night cream. Top that off with an under-$30 price tag, and you've got yourself a winning product.

4. The Best French Pharmacy Retinol La Roche-Posay Redermic R $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Obsessed with French drugstore products? Then La Roche-Posay Redermic R may be for you. It's formulated with skin-soothers and moisturizers like glycerin and thermal spring water, but also contains lipo-hydroxy acid for even more skin-resurfacing benefits, as well as the brand's Retinol Booster Complex, which helps enhance the effectiveness of the retinol. The formula itself is like a gel serum, so it feels lightweight and wears nicely under moisturizer.

5. The Best Drugstore Eye Cream With Retinol Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Though you can apply your regular retinol under your eyes, buying a retinol cream that was specifically formulated for the delicate skin around your eyes — like Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream — is a safer choice. Formulated with the brand's Retinol SA, which helps "optimize and slow the retinol delivery" within your skin, this also contains skin-smoothers and moisturizers like glycerin, dimethicone, and hyaluronic acid. Plus, though eye creams tend to be extremely expensive, this one costs less than $20, so it's definitely worth giving a shot.