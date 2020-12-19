A good night cream should ideally do three things: repair, restore, and hydrate your skin. Also, unlike daytime moisturizers, which need to be non-greasy and lightweight enough to wear under makeup, night creams should be richer and thicker, or contain ingredients that aren't intended to be worn in the sun (such as retinol). The best drugstore night creams tick all these boxes, and best of all, they won't put a major dent in your wallet.

To choose the right one for you, think about your skin type and primary skin concerns. For example, if you're looking for something that will mildly exfoliate and resurface your skin as you sleep, look for a night cream with retinol or AHAs. Something with vitamin C would be ideal if you're targeting hyperpigmentation or an uneven-looking skin tone, while ceramides and/or hyaluronic acid should be your go-to ingredients if you're interested in strengthening your skin's barrier and attracting moisture, respectively.

Scroll on to shop six of the best affordable night creams that target all of the aforementioned skin concerns and more — all for less than $50 on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Drugstore Night Cream For Most CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $14 | Amazon See on Amazon CeraVe's Skin Renewing Night Cream helps promote stronger, softer, more moisturized skin both immediately and over time — and who couldn't benefit from that? Enriched with barrier-strengthening ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid, firming peptides, and anti-inflammatory niacinamide, this fragrance-free night cream is a solid choice for just about any skin type. Not for nothing, over 12,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star review or rating after purchasing.

2. The Best Drugstore Night Cream For Sensitive Skin Burt's Bees Night Cream Sensitive $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Another number-one best-seller on Amazon, this Burt's Bees Night Cream is designed for people with sensitive, irritation-prone skin. The hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formula uses gentle ingredients like aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, cotton flower extract, and shea butter to smooth and moisturize skin. What's more, it boasts the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, so you can trust that it's an extra safe choice.

3. The Best Drugstore Night Cream For Gentle Exfoliation Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Aging Face Cream $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Housed in a massive, 14-ounce tub, Pond's Rejuveness face cream contains the AHA lactic acid, which is great for gently exfoliating your skin as you sleep. It helps promote a smoother texture and more even-looking skin tone, while collagen and glycerin offer firming and moisturizing benefits. This is another popular pick among Amazon reviewers, with one person referring to it as a "magical elixir."