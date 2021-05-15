Going out for pizza is great, but sometimes you just want to make restaurant-quality pizza in your own home. The best countertop pizza ovens are large enough to fit a 12-inch round pizza and heat to at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

There are a few different types of countertop pizza ovens, and the best one for you will depend on where in your home you plan to use it, how much counter space you have, and what style of pizza you hope to make. Many great countertop pizza ovens for indoor use are actually large-capacity air fryers, which heat quickly and evenly. Because this type of air fryer usually has wire-mesh shelves that promote airflow, they produce pizzas with a satisfyingly crispy crust. There are also rotating styles that let you watch your pizza as it cooks, which can be especially fun for parties or kids. However, most indoor countertop pizza ovens are limited by the fact that their temperatures max out around 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you have outdoor space available, there are some incredible countertop-style pizza ovens that are perfect for setting up on a backyard table or counter. These small but mighty ovens can reach temperatures of over 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and work with either gas or wood fuel. This is the best choice for a truly professional-grade pizza and, in fact, many small pizza businesses actually use one of our portable outdoor pizza oven picks (which is also on this list).

Whether you're already a bonafide pizzaiolo, or are just getting started on your journey, here are the five best countertop pizza ovens.

1. A Versatile Multi-Cooker That Won't Take Up Too Much Counter Space

Max temperature: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

The Ninja Foodie Digital Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that has a large capacity but won't take up too much space. It can fit up to a 13-inch pizza or a 13-by-13-inch sheet pan, and when it's not in use, you can flip it on its side for compact storage. Reviewers noted that they've used it at temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is great for making homestyle pizza, and the unit comes with both a square sheet pan and a wire mesh tray that promotes air circulation.

This air fryer has settings to crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate, broil, toast, and keep warm, as well as a dedicated setting for bagels (pizza bagels, anyone?). It pre-heats in just 60 seconds, which means you can have fresh, hot pizza on your table in around 15 minutes. If making pizza from scratch isn't your thing, Amazon reviewers attested that it makes frozen pizzas taste like they came from a restaurant.

One pizza-lover raved: "I have this toaster over fryer cooker and it’s amazing, I have made cakes, Chicken, pizza, fries etc and it always come out tasting great and it cooks evenly, best product ever made and it heats up super fast and bakes in less minutes 15 minutes your pizza is cooked and ready to eat. Perfect."

2. A Rotating Countertop Pizza Oven That's Under $60

Max temperature: Not listed (but reviewers say it reaches around 375 degrees Fahrenheit)

Watch your pizza while it cooks on this rotating pizza oven from Presto, which is a fan-favorite on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star ratings. While it doesn't get quite as hot as the other options on this list, it's great for anyone who wants to make their frozen pizzas a little better without spending a ton of money on a new appliance. Bake the pizza directly on this countertop oven's included tray, which can fit a 12-inch pie. The tray is heated by top and bottom coils and rotates to ensure an even cook. Fans of this product love how easy it is to use and clean, but noted that there's limited control over the temperature, so it's not the best choice for anyone who is very serious about their pizza.

One pizza lover raved: "LET ME TELL YA'LL. This is my favorite kitchen appliance. I have had one since I was 18 in college. I get a new one every 3 years or so just because I use it SO much it gets a little beat up. I mean I use it like every day it's crazy. [...] Great for college kids, parents for their kids, or if you're lazy like me and want food ASAP."

3. A Large-Capacity Air Fryer That Can Bake Multiple Pizzas At Once

Max temperature: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

If you're looking for a large-capacity air fryer that makes great pizza, the NuWave Brio is a perfect choice — especially if you're feeding a crowd. This kitchen multitasker comes with trays for grilling and baking, wire mesh trays and baskets, a rotisserie attachment, and a digital temperature probe, so even though this takes up a little more space, it also replaces multiple appliances. It's large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, and thanks to its 16-inch height, you can bake up to three at a time.

One pizza-lover raved: "I purchase numerous items from Amazon, but never leave a review. But I am impressed with the Nuwave Brio Air Fryer, that I am moved to leave a review. [...] It makes remarkable individual pizzas by using parchment paper to place the pizza on it upside down and cook the crust, then placing another rack on top, turn the pizza over and cook the top for a few minutes. Also makes great wings, meatloaf, french fries, and hard-cooked eggs. Everything I cooked got a double thumbs up."

4. A Portable Pizza Oven That's Loved By Amateurs And Professionals Alike

Max temperature: Over 930 degrees Fahrenheit

Gozney's flagship portable outdoor pizza oven is not only beloved by amateur pizza cooks but by professionals too. This pizza oven reaches blazing temperatures of over 900 degrees and can cook a pizza in as little as 90 seconds — I know, because I've done it! I'm obsessed with making everything from Neapolitan-style pizzas to homemade pita bread in the Roccbox. It works with both wood fuel and gas, and it comes with a pizza peel that you can use to rotate your pie while it cooks, ensuring an even bake. A 12-inch pizza easily fits inside, and the outside of the oven is covered in heatproof silicone, which helps to prevent burns.

While it is meant for outdoor use only, it works great on a picnic table or outdoor countertop, and it's small enough to pack for a car camping trip. Note that there is a little bit of a learning curve to using this oven, so I'd recommend practicing with a few frozen pizzas first.

One pizza-lover raved: "Very impressed with the quality for starters. Easy to setup, starting the oven was simple. It took a few tries to get the pizza to my preference though. It hits 900 plus degrees after 20 + minutes. I burnt the first couple while I was learning the rotation every 15-20 seconds. However, once I got the hang of it.....excellent pizza!! Very good purchase. "

6. An Indoor Smart Oven Designed Specifically For Pizza Enthusiasts

Max temperature: 750 degrees Fahrenheit

If you're ready to splurge on pizza equipment, this Breville pizza oven can go up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit, which is incredible for an indoor countertop oven. It has several pizza-specific pre-sets for frozen, pan, New York, thin & crispy, and "wood fired" styles, and you can customize the darkness level of your crust with a separate dial. It can fit a 12-inch pizza, but Amazon reviewers mentioned that it's better for slightly smaller 10-inch pies. If you want professional-quality pizza, but don't have the outdoor space you need for the Roccbox, this is your next best bet.

One pizza-lover raved: "Bought this after reaching the limits of what can be done in a conventional oven. The price is a little high, but I've had good success with Breville appliances in the past and decided it was worth the gamble. What a pleasure to have something work exactly as advertised! The high heat produces restaurant-quality pizzas that simply can't be achieved at the regular 550F, all in under 2 minutes. Don't get discouraged if your first few don't work out. It is necessary to use more flour than expected and work really quickly if you have a high-quality, well hydrated dough to avoid stickiness. It took about 3-5 attempts to get this right, and now we couldn't be happier! Beautiful leopard spots and a crisp base is super easy to achieve."