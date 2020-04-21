This Versatile And Flexible Lamp That Clips To Desks, Nightstands, And More

Power source: Rechargeable USB

What's great about it: With a flexible gooseneck that rotates 360 degrees, you can aim this versatile Raniaco reading light in any direction. The easy-touch button lets you toggle between three brightness levels, depending on your needs, and the 12 LED lights are frosted, so they deliver a soft glow that's not at all harsh. It offers up to 24 hours of light on one charge, and the silicone-covered clamp firmly grips desks, nightstands, and even slim-profile headboards.

One reviewer wrote: "It's bigger than what I was initially looking for, but still lightweight enough to clip where I prefer it next to my bed no problem. Also, it does stand on it's own like a table lamp if that's useful to you. [...] The neck bends and stays where you need it and the lamp itself lights up both pages wonderfully so no 'sweeping' it back and forth."

A Wallet-Friendly 2-Pack Of Simple But Useful LED Lights

Power source: Rechargeable USB

What's great about them: These budget-friendly clip-on bed lamps, which come in a two-pack, are similar to the first option in that they feature flexible goosenecks and have three brightness settings you can adjust with a button. However, with 18 LEDs in each lamp, they cover a wider surface area, which means you get more light. They're a tad heavier than the first option, and only last from 3 to 10 hours (depending on the brightness setting) before needing to be recharged, though.

One reviewer wrote: "This light is great! So versatile as it can both stand and clip onto something. The adjustable arm makes it easy to direct the light where you want it. And the 3 levels of brightness allow you to adjust to your preference. Very easy to recharge as well."

A Headboard Lamp With Warm And Cool Lighting Options

Power source: AC outlet or USB port

What's great about it: If you're looking for something that specifically works on your bed, this headboard clamp light is a great bet. The sturdy clip opens up to an extra-wide 2.4 inches, so it'll fit headboards of most sizes, and the scratch-resistant rubber clamps offers added protection and grip. Also a bonus — there's a hanging option if you decide to permanently mount it. The light evenly diffuses illumination, and although it's not dimmable, you can switch back and forth between warm and cool light. The bendable neck lets you aim the light, and you can toggle between cool light and warm light. Note that the light is not rechargeable and needs to be plugged in to a wall outlet or USB port in order to operate.

One reviewer wrote: "Nice clip holds really sturdy to the headboard and accommodates a thick headboard. Very nice option of 2 different light settings and LED does not even get warm. Highly recommend."