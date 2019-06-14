So much thought goes into the skin care products you use on your face, while the rest of your body often gets neglected. But your body needs daily attention, too, or you can end up with dryness, itchiness, and even uncomfortable bumps or flaky patches that are harder to cure. Luckily, the best body moisturizers on the market today have been formulated to treat just as wide a range of concerns as the products you put on your face.

Depending on your skin's needs — are you after general moisture, or are you trying to treat a condition like eczema or keratosis pilaris? — you'll want to be on the lookout for specific ingredients. But in general, a good body moisturizer should have combination of humectant, emollient, and occlusive ingredients to attract moisture, keep skin soft, and seal everything in.

For KP or body acne, try an exfoliating body lotion that contains BHAs or AHAs (like salicylic acid, lactic acid, or glycolic acid), which work to unclog pores and shed dead skin cells. If you have sensitive skin or a condition like eczema or psoriasis, look for a non-irritating and fragrance-free formula that treats itching and severe dryness.

Ahead, you'll find six of the best body lotions for dry skin, sensitive skin, eczema, and more.

1. Best Body Moisturizer For Most Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to hydrate and soothe dry skin, Aveeno daily moisturizing lotion does both with a gentle formula that's both fragrance-free and noncomedogenic. Colloidal oatmeal is Aveeno's star ingredient, which works by smoothing skin while strengthening its protective barrier to help prevent moisture loss. It's also a popular ingredient for soothing dryness, itchiness, and flaking, which can help alleviate the symptoms of conditions like eczema.

2. Best Body Moisturizer For Extremely Dry Skin Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Another fragrance-free pick, Eucerin's advanced repair lotion works overtime to keep skin hydrated for 48 hours. To do that, Eucerin uses several ingredients to draw moisture to skin, including glycerin and urea, while cyclomethicone forms a barrier that helps prevent said moisture from evaporating. The formula also contains lactic acid to exfoliate away dead skin cells, and shea butter to keep your skin feeling smooth and soft.

3. Best Body Moisturizer For A Natural Looking Glow Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For smooth skin with a hint of tan, Jergens' natural glow and firming daily moisturizer is a fan-favorite for its easy and effective formula. The moisturizer includes ingredients like glycerin and dimethicone to soften skin, plus hydrolyzed collagen and elastin, which have firming abilities. Of course, this body moisturizer's main goal is to gradually add a tan with daily use, something Amazon users note works seamlessly every time. One fan says "Smells great and goes on easy — plus, it makes your skin super soft. This does not leave you looking orange or fake tanned, it really is a natural glow."

4. Best Body Moisturizer For Eczema Cetaphil Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a skin condition like eczema, using just any old body moisturizer won't do. That's why Cetaphil created their Pro Eczema soothing moisturizer to help nourish skin and alleviate symptoms like severe dryness and itching. To do so, Cetaphil uses a special ceramide and filaggrin complex, as well as ingredients like glycerin, sunflower seed oil, and shea butter to lock in moisture. Fragrance-free and dermatologist tested, this moisturizer is also accepted by the National Eczema Association. "I have mild eczema and the itching, flaking, and redness can drive me crazy," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "This lotion feels so cool and soothing, reduces the redness, and all but eliminates the itch[iness] and flakes."

5. Best Body Moisturizer For Body Acne & KP CeraVe SA Lotion $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Treating body acne or keratosis pilaris with a moisturizer might seem counterintuitive, but allow me to explain. KP is caused by a buildup of keratin that blocks the opening of hair follicles, causing rough and bumpy skin. To prevent the hair follicles from getting plugged up is where this exfoliating lotion comes in. CeraVe's SA lotion contains salicylic acid and lactic acid to gently unclog pores and remove dead skin cells, which is also helpful for treating body breakouts. Additionally, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides help keep skin hydrated, soft, and protected. The formula is also fragrance-free, noncomedogenic, and accepted by the National Eczema Association.