Whether you want a soft shade of black or a dramatic raven mane, the best black hair dyes will complement your skin tone with dark, vibrant color while minimizing potential damage.

When choosing the perfect at-home hair color, there are a few things to keep in mind. First off, a dye can sometimes turn out darker on your head than it appears on the box, so you might want to start with a shade that’s closer to your natural hair color and keep going progressively darker until you get the look you want. This will help you avoid any makeover regret — especially since it's much harder to go lighter than it is to go dark (read: often requires the use of bleach — something best left to professional stylists).

Choosing a color that complements your skin tone is another way to guarantee you love your new look. Cool shades like true black and blueish black look great on those with warm or neutral skin tones, but if you're fair and cool toned, you might want to consider a more chocolatey black instead. And if you have deeper skin, you’re in luck: Just about any shade of black will look stunning on you.

Last but not least, you'll have to weigh fade resistance against potential damage. The most intense and long-lasting colors contain ammonia — an ingredient that can be hard on your hair. But ammonia-free formulas tend to fade faster and may provide less gray coverage

Whichever shade and formula you choose, these are the best black hair dyes on Amazon that are packed with conditioners to leave your midnight-colored locks shiny and soft.

1. The Best Permanent Color Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme $7 | Amazon See On Amazon With six radiant black shades to choose from — including a mulberry blue-black and a warmer "black tea" — this black hair dye by Garnier is a fan favorite with over 3,000 five-star ratings. The non-drip cream formula contains moisturizing avocado oil and comes with a conditioning grape seed oil ampoule that you add into the mix for extra hydration during the coloring process. There’s also an after-color conditioner infused with avocado, olive, and shea oils to leave hair soft and shiny. This permanent hair color contains ammonia for long-lasting color, so be sure to treat hair with extra care. Reviewers are pleased with its fade resistance, though. According to a home stylist: “Love this color, stays longer than other blacks, plus makes your hair look really shiny after drying your hair and adding your oils. This is my fourth time using this, love it."

2. The Best Semi-Permanent Color Clairol Natural Instincts Crema Keratina Semi-Permanent Hair Color $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not quite ready to commit to a raven-haired look or just want an ammonia-free option, opt for this semi-permanent black hair dye by Clairol that lasts through about 28 washes. Available in blue-black for warm skin tones and espresso black for cooler tones, this cream formula is boosted by protein-rich keratin to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. The kit also comes with an after-treatment made with moisturizing coconut oil. However, you won't get quite as much coverage as you would a permanent dye. According to a home stylist: “I used the espresso black on dark brown hair color, and my hair transformed into a beautiful, natural-looking and subtle black that even the hairdresser admired.”

3. The Best For Natural Or Relaxed Hair Clairol Professional Texture and Tones Permanent Hair Color $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without ammonia, this highly-rated black hair dye is formulated for textured and low-porosity hair and is packed with ultra-moisturizing jojoba oil and botanical extracts to deeply hydrate and defend against breakage. This option is available in two black shades plus more dark browns. However, since it's made without ammonia, this gentle formula may fade faster than ammonia formulas. According to a home stylist: “After using, my hair was soft and did not feel weighed down. The color was spot on. Will definitely purchase again.”

4. The Best For Gray Coverage L’Oréal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Hair Color $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Hair dyes have a harder time penetrating gray hair, making it tricky to get full coverage, if that's what you're looking for, but this permanent hair color from L’Oréal is a well-reviewed pick for covering even stubborn silver strands. The dye comes in six black shades that run the gamut from a cool velvet black to a warmer soft black, and comes with a pre-color treatment made with moisturizing ceramides, a non-drip color cream made with strengthening keratin, and a weekly collagen conditioning treatment to help protect your hair between colorings. To optimize gray coverage, this formula includes ammonia. According to a home stylist: “This is the only over the counter brand that covers my stubborn grays. Easy application with this creme mix so there is no drippage. I get vibrant black color on my medium brown and white gray hair.”

5. The Best Natural & Vegan Dye Naturtint Permanent Hair Color $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This semi-permanent vegan and natural hair dye is available in two shades of black — a cool ebony black and a warmer brownish black —and contains no ammonia, artificial fragrance, parabens, or other potentially harsh ingredients. To help make your hair soft and shiny and protect your scalp while coloring, the formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients like oleic acid derived from olives and meadowfoam seed oil. However, since it's ammonia-free, it may fade faster and provide less gray coverage. According to a home stylist: “I really like this brand and I have used it before for red hair so I trusted it again when I decided to go black. It definitely made it a vivid ebony black color and I have had it in for a month and some now without any fading or discoloration with ordinary hair products.”

6. The Best For Root Touch-Ups Revlon Root Erase Permanent Hair Color $10 | Amazon See On Amazon To refresh your roots in as little as five minutes, reach for this easy-to-use root touch-up kit from Revlon. The semi-permanent formula comes in a can that doubles as a bowl for easy mixing, and comes with an applicator brush that makes it easy to distribute the dye through your roots. The best part? This kit comes with enough dye and supplies for three root-dying sessions. The formula does contain ammonia and — the biggest down side — is only available in one shade of black. According to a home stylist: “This product worked well for very fast growing black hair. I was able to "erase" the white ring around the tops and sides of my face with ease. Worked well and as easy as regular dye.”