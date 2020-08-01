When you’re on the hunt for one of the best backpacks for everyday use, look for comfy, padded straps and plenty of pockets to keep you organized. Should your week take you to the classroom or an office where a laptop is essential, choose one with a built-in padded sleeve that doesn’t take up too much space so you can still use it as, say, an overnight bag in a pinch — because an everyday backpack should also be versatile.

If you really want an all-purpose backpack you can use for everything from overnights to errands to the great outdoors, consider thoughtful details like a USB or headphone port, an anti-theft design that will keep your belongings safe no matter where you are, and side pockets for accessing your water bottle on the go.

But know that even if you're shopping with practicality in mind, you don't have to sacrifice style points. You'll find backpacks below with elevated details like glam hardware and luxe leather construction.

All six of these backpacks are total workhorses that are easy to wear all day and have at least two external pockets plus interior organization. They might even start replacing your everyday bag.

1. A Versatile And Efficient Backpack That Still Looks Casual Cool Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Herschel's Pop Quiz is a great everyday backpack that combines a roomy stuff-and-go main compartment with a protective laptop sleeve (the bag is available in two different sizes so you can select the one that works with your laptop). It has several smart features, like an internal organizer with a key clip that keeps essentials from getting buried at the bottom. The contoured shoulder straps are padded with thick, breathable mesh that helps take the weight off heavy loads. There are two exterior zippered pockets (plus a small zip pocket at the top for sunglasses) plus a headphone port so you can listen on the go while your tech stays tucked away. "For daily use, I think this bag will be perfect. Great style, very sleek look, functionally sound, and it will do the job," one reviewer commented. Available colors: 63

2. A Fashionable Travel Backpack With Gold Hardware Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Backpack $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish travel backpack is made from heavy-duty polyester twill that can take a beating, but its sharp chevron quilting and glam gold hardware are anything but utilitarian. There are two main compartments — one is padded for protecting your tech (holds a 15-inch laptop) — and four exterior pockets including two that are zippered and two for water bottles or umbrellas. One recent convert wrote, "This backpack holds everything that was in the laptop bag, plus a lot more. It is comfortable to wear (I use both shoulder straps). I traveled abroad with it and used it to hold my shopping items when going through markets." The padded straps are designed for comfortable wear and an extra built-in strap on the back slides over telescoping suitcase handles so it’s one less thing to physically carry to the gate. The only downside: Some reviewers remarked the side pocket wasn't big enough for their water bottle. Available colors: 4

3. This Cute Floral Backpack With A USB Port & Pockets For Days VSNOON Backpack $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This pretty backpack is an organizer's dream. It's completely lined with pockets — including a padded sleeve that can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop — giving you tons of designated storage without taking up space. The water-resistant exterior has a large zippered pocket and two water bottle-sized compartments, plus a USB charging port for your power bank so you never run out of battery (power bank not included). Two top handles mean it can even be carried and rummaged through like a tote, although it’s not quite convertible. "Just plain amazing," one fan wrote. "It opens up wide enough to get a lot inside and has more pockets than any other bag I own. I also really like the way the front pocket opens up so you can actually find all the things you put inside." It's not mentioned whether the straps are padded but reviewers noted that they're adjustable and comfortable. Plus, this pick also has a luggage carousel strap for hooking it on your trolley for hands-free carrying. Available colors: 5

4. This Stylish Anti-Theft Backpack With A Cult Following PINCNEL Anti-Theft Backpack Purse $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Toggle effortlessly from day to night with this faux leather-trimmed backpack that reads way more elegant than your average pack. "It has a great feel to it. It's very spacious, and it's overall beautiful," one fan praised. The opening is cleverly placed against your back when worn as a backpack, which makes for clean lines and keeps your belongings completely secure. Inside are two small pockets and a zippered compartment. The compact style can still hold a 13.3-inch laptop, but if you want an even more streamlined pick, there's also a smaller size available. Perhaps not surprisingly, this cute little backpack has amassed a cult following on Amazon, with more than 8,000 reviews. The shoulder straps are adjustable, and there's even a single shoulder strap to convert the bag into a purse for versatile wear. "I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired," raved one fan. Available colors: 7

5. A Sporty Backpack With Outdoor-Worthy Features Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack $43 | Amazon See On Amazon this tough outdoor backpack has features to help navigate transit or the open trail. It's made of water-resistant nylon but it also comes with an additional rain cover in case there’s a downpour. Its back and shoulder straps are well padded, while the ergonomic chest and waist straps help distribute heavy loads. A ton of D-hooks and a paracord give you plenty of room to attach more gear including helmets or ponchos, while two side pockets hold items like umbrellas or water bottles. It has a padded compartment for a smaller laptop or iPad. There are lots of hiking-inspired features, too, although you might not use them often, like a drinking tube (no hydration pack, though) and a built-in emergency whistle. "This bag was more than I expected, in a good way.... I was looking for a nice, bright, durable hiking bag and I found it!" one shopper noted, adding "Couple things that have really found great about it, first is the shoulder padding. Its thick to the point were it supports the weight of the bag but not hard where it still doesn't cushion. It breathes too, so the shoulder sweat pretty much doesn't happen." Available colors: 6