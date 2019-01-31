The 5 Most Instagrammable Spots In Northern India Will Make You Book The Next Flight

No matter how much I travel, the beauty of the world never ceases to amaze me. Every new country or city I visit has something incredible to offer, from their food, to the hotels, to the culture I get to experience. But one of my favorite parts of traveling is getting to find new places to take photos. My most recent trip to Northern India truly took my breath away, and I can't remember the last time I took so many photos. I've rounded up what I think are some of the most Instagrammable spots in Northern India to help you plan your itinerary if you ever decide to go.

I love documenting every part of the places I visit, because I know that I'll want to look back on my travels when I'm older. This trip to India was no different. Though the country is huge and I only got to explore a mere fraction of it, I was floored by the rich culture, history, and scenery that I had the honor of experiencing in person. As many times as I've looked at photos of the country online, nothing could have prepared me for the beauty of it in real life.

If you're thinking of traveling this year, Northern India is a place you absolutely need to visit. I promise you won't regret it.

1 Taj Mahal — Agra, Uttar Pradesh @kristincorpuz_ You can't go to Northern India for the first time without visiting the Taj Mahal. Arguably India's most recognizable landmark, it's even more breathtaking in person than it is in photos. It took me a solid two hours to explore the grounds, and every second was worth it. Pro tip: If you're looking for a spot that isn't terribly crowded, try taking a picture from the side of the building. You miss the beautiful pools in front of the building, but because it's symmetrical, the building looks pretty much the same from the side.

2 Jai Mahal Palace — Jaipur, Rajasthan @kristincorpuz_ Jai Mahal Palace is one of the dreamiest hotels I've ever stayed at. According to Taj Hotels, this particular hotel was converted from a residence which previously housed three past Prime Ministers of Jaipur. In addition to the stunning architecture, the property features the most beautiful lawns for guests to explore. If you're looking for a super unique picture, one of my favorite spots on the property is the life-sized chess board with pieces that are on wheels.

3 Panna Meena Ka Kund — Amer, Rajasthan @kristincorpuz_ India's symmetry doesn't stop with their buildings. This dreamy step well is an incredible feat of architecture that's really best experienced in person. There are larger, more well-known step wells you can scope out as well, but Panna Meena ka Kund is a great spot to visit (and pose for epic pictures), because it's less crowded.

4 Amer Fort — Amer, Rajasthan @kristincorpuz_ The Amer Fort is a staple in Jaipur's history, and boasts some of the most incredible views of the city. While you're there, you can take photos of the beautiful archways, intricate mural paintings, symmetrical architecture, and multitude of gardens. The archways just off to the side of the Ganesh Pol entrance are ornately painted, making for some stunning Instagram pics.