Bras do a lot more than just support your boobs. The right ones can help improve your posture and your confidence, too. And while a supportive bra is essential, it's just as important that a bra feels good when you wear it. That's why getting the most comfortable bras is so important.

The first step to a comfortable bra fit is making sure it is sized properly. Your bra should be supportive of your breasts without the straps digging into your shoulders and the band squeezing deep into your back. A great bra should also cup your breasts without them spilling over the top or contorting them into awkward positions, but you should also not have to deal with too much jiggling or readjusting throughout the day.

The right material and style are also important. Look for fabrics that are breathable and not scratchy like quality cottons or nylons. You'll also have to decide if you want an underwire or not. Those with larger breasts especially might prefer the extra support, and many modern bras feature well-covered, flexible wires that move to suit your body, not the other way around so they don't have to be uncomfortable to wear.

If it's time to stop dreading putting on a bra in the morning, these best comfortable bras according to Amazon reviews.

1. The Overall Best, Most Comfortable Bra Warner's Easy Does It No-Bulge Wire-Free Bra $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon customers cannot stop raving about this wireless bra for how comfortable yet supportive it is. It is made with 94 percent breathable nylon and 6 percent spandex for stretch, and has wider adjustable straps designed to not dig into the shoulders. It also has enough nipple coverage for most to wear confidently under a T-shirt — if that's something you're concerned with. After a wear, it can be thrown into the washing machine, too. With more than 600 reviews, it has a 4.4 overall rating. Fans say: "I absolutely love this bra. It's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough (for me) to work out in. It's nice and stretchy and the adjustments on the [clasp] and straps are very accommodating. It doesn't give me 'uniboob' at all." Available in: XS to XX-Large

2. A Bra That Feels Barely There Hanes Comfort Evolution Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it may not be the most supportive bra, multiple reviewers called this bra the most comfortable bra ever. "Feels like you have no bra on but looks like you do." A polyester and spandex blend with unlined cups, this wireless bra is a super-light option for those who don't need a whole lot of support or care about nipple coverage. The drawback might be that it's recommended you wash these by hand rather than in the machine but the more than 2,300 customers who gave this a positive review don't seem to mind. Fans say: "I literally could not feel this bra. It's so comfortable! I had a pretty nonstop day today, in and out of the Texas heat, and I'm happy to report no boob sweat either!" Available in: S to 3X

3. Most Comfortable Underwire Bra Warner's This Is Not A Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This is the most comfortable underwire bra. It manages to provide plenty of support while stilling managing to be comfy thanks to a comfort-wire encased in satin that doesn't poke or dig. The adjustable straps and contoured cups have also helped earn it more than 2,000 five-star reviews. Plus, it comes in more than 30 colors and prints from classic black to fun florals and is machine washable. Fans say: "This bra is very comfortable, fits true to size and is virtually invisible through my clothes. There are no seams or lines coming through my shirt, Loved so much that I bought another one in a different color!" Available in: 32D to 42DDD

4. The Most Comfortable Supportive Bra With Sizes Up To 48H Glamorise Full Figure Underwire Front Close Bra $36 | Amazon See On Amazon With a tucked-in comfort band so the strong underwire never touches your skin, this is a great bra for extra support that doesn't dig or itch. To keep you comfortable in this front-closure bra, it has cushioned shoulder straps and the bottom cups are made with a clever moisture-wicking material. And if you're looking for a comfortable yet supportive plus size bra, this one goes up to 48H. However, hand-washing is recommended. More than 1,200 reviews have given this the five-star thumbs up. Fans say: "The satiny material is extremely soft and comfortable, and very nice construction for the price. I have worn it for a week straight without taking it off." Available in: 34B to 48H