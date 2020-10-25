If you’re looking for a lower-coverage alternative to your favorite pair of yoga pants, the best yoga shorts are super comfortable to wear, allowing you to move freely and easily on or off the mat. For comfort while you're sweating, look for pairs that are made of stretchy, moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester, nylon, and spandex, which will move with your body and help you stay cool and dry. For added breathability, look for ones that feature mesh. If lounging is your plan for your yoga shorts, soft and comfortable fabrics like cotton are a great option. Most yoga shorts have a pretty tight fit (particularly the ones designed for workouts so as to not get in the way of your movement), but there are looser options, too, often with a drawstring closure for a more customized fit.

No matter the type of shorts you choose, you’ll want to ensure the pair isn’t see-through (even when you squat). And always pay attention to the length (the inseam is usually listed in inches) to be sure it's what you're comfortable with, as well as the waistband, which should be wide and made of elastic (often with a high rise), so it won’t roll down.

Other details to look for? Some yoga shorts have a gusseted crotch, which allows for greater freedom of movement. And others have pockets, a feature that pretty much everyone can agree is a plus, some of which are large enough to hold your phone and some of which have a zipper to ensure your items won’t fall out.

These five yoga shorts can be worn both on and off the mat since they’re comfortable, non-restricting, and just plain cute. Best of all? Every pair costs less than $25.

1. A Fan-Favorite Yoga Short BALEAF High Waist Yoga Shorts $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 32,00 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, these BALEAF yoga shorts are adored on the site by both yoga enthusiasts and those simply looking for a quality pair of shorts to wear in their day-to-day lives. The fitted shorts are made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex, so they’re moisture-wicking and will move with your body. They feature a high-rise elastic waistband that won’t roll down, plus flat seams which help to reduce uncomfortable friction. A gusseted crotch allows for greater freedom of movement. And don’t worry … reviewers confirm the shorts aren't see-though. This pick has hidden inner and back pockets to stash a few small items. These yoga shorts are available with 2-, 5-, and 8-inch inseams. Choose from a range of color options, and two-packs as well. Solid colors are made of polyester and spandex, but heather, charcoal, and light gray also have some cotton blended into the mix. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Absolutely love! Comfortable & high quality material. Oh and the pockets are amazing![…] Will definitely order more this summer. I use them for yoga and running and will be using them for indoor bouldering as well, they’re perfect length and don’t ride up at all!" Available sizes: X-Small to 5XL Plus

2. A Looser Cotton Blend Yoga Short That's Good For Lounging Colosseum Active Yoga & Running Shorts $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a slightly looser-fitting yoga short that's great for stretching and lounging, this pair from Colosseum is calling your name. The shorts are made from a combination of cotton and polyester — so they're soft, yet breathable — and they feature a drawstring closure that allows you to loosen or tighten the waistband as needed. The shorts are unlined with a 3.5-inch inseam — a length that tons of reviewers report is basically perfect. This pick boasts a standout 4.6-star rating overall on the site with more than 4,000 reviews. Choose from a range of solid color options. And heck, for that price, you may want to scoop up a couple of pairs while you’re at it. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these shorts!! I was looking for some comfortable shorts that I could either lounge or workout in, and these definitely fit the bill. I really dislike other yoga shorts that have that stretchy but tight spandex type of feel or an elastic band precisely because the tightness feels uncomfortable after a few hours. These shorts don’t have that type of material or elastic band so they’re exactly what I was looking for." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

3. A Longer Pair Of Shorts With Large Side Pockets TYUIO High Waist Yoga Shorts with Pocket $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These yoga shorts from TYUIO are on the longer side, with an 8-inch inseam. That longer length means they have enough fabric to allow for two deep side pockets that can hold your phone or other essentials. Made of polyester and spandex, the shorts will stay dry during workouts and are plenty stretchy without being see-through. The shorts feature a gusseted crotch, flat seams, and a high-rise elastic waistband. Choose from a bunch of different color options, including some styles that feature pattern details on the sides instead of pockets. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Really great for yoga - the pockets are great for [Kleenex]! They fit like a glove, and stay cool and flexible. They wash well and dry without shrinkage. The compression is not so strong that it is uncomfortable - actually makes legs feel really good. Look good on, too! Good choice!" Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

4. A Pair Of Extra-Breathable Yoga Shorts With Mesh Inserts SALSPOR Seamless High Waist Workout Shorts $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Intense yoga sessions can lead to some serious sweating, but this pair of yoga shorts from SALSPOR will help you to stay cool and dry. The fitted shorts — which are made from a combination of moisture-wicking nylon and stretchy spandex — are supremely breathable thanks to the addition of mesh. The high-rise waistband has elastic so it'll stay in place, and the gusseted crotch allows for better movement overall. The shorts have a 3-inch inseam and are available in seven different colors. Most reviewers indicate that they’ve had no problems with the shorts being see-through. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Such comfortable workout shorts. I have thick thighs and have always had a hard time finding good workout shorts that are comfortable and these are my favorite workout shorts. I ended up buying a second pair!" Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large