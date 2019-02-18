Let's face it: It's the basics that can make or break an outfit. The wrong socks or undergarments can make for a seriously uncomfortable getup, but the wrong basic tee? That can ruin your whole day. Luckily, the best women's white V-neck T-shirts are comfy, functional, and complete any outfit.

Before you buy, you'll want to take into consideration the type of fabric a T-shirt is made from. While most cotton T-shirts are both soft and multifunctional, they don't always hold up well to long-term wear-and-tear. And, as anyone who has ever experienced a laundry disaster can attest: 100 percent cotton items are prone to shrinking in the dryer.

If you're planning on layering your tees, consider a spandex blend, which offers plenty of stretch and will stay snug even underneath a cozy sweater. And while modal is a relatively new fabric to the market, it hangs well, feels soft to the touch, and is lightweight and breathable. Bonus: It's also significantly less likely to shrink or pill when compared to your classic cotton tee.

Whichever way you go, investing in one of the best women's white V-neck T-shirts is a must-have basic for any wardrobe. Here's a round-up of some of the best tees out there to help you narrow down your options.

1 A Basic V-Neck That's Perfect For Layering Daily Ritual Women's Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a rayon-spandex mix, this short-sleeve V-neck is soft while still offering a little give for maximum comfort. Plus, the smooth seams along the neck give it a low profile underneath sweaters or layered under a long sleeve tee. Glowing Review: "I have had the hardest time finding a basic t-shirt that fits a woman's figure. With these shirts, I've hit the jackpot! Not too clingy and a feminine cut. The shoulder seams hit in the perfect spot and the neckline is just right. Definitely a great buy." Available in sizes XS - XXL

2 A Loose-Fit Tee That You Can Dress Up Or Down FAVALIVE Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $15 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to the high-low hem, vented seams, and the almost silky spandex fabric, this loose-fitting short-sleeved tee looks and feels dressier than your standard cotton T-shirt. While the V-neck on this tee is a bit rounder, reviewers don't seem to mind. Bonus: If you love it in white, you can pick it up in one of 14 other colors, or in the long-sleeve version. Glowing Review: "(I) wanted something fashionable, can be used during the day, at the gym and for date night without breaking the bank and wearing something clingy not tight. This fits the bill nicely." Available in sizes S - XXL

3 An Affordable Pack Of Two Tees Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck (2-Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a couple of affordable basic white tees that check all the boxes, this multi-pack is the way to go. These short-sleeve shirts are made with a cotton-modal blend that is lightweight and soft to the touch. And, the seams lay flat against your skin so it should be invisible when layered under a snug top. They're also machine washable, but, because they're made with cotton, you'll want to be careful not to shrink them in the dryer. Bonus: These shirts also come in 21 different color varieties in neutrals and bright colors. Glowing Review: "I love these shirts! They are soft, with a wonderful hand feel, and have a beautiful drape. They fit true to size. I’ve laundered them several times, and they come out wrinkle free and color fast. I’m always leery of anything with spandex, but this is not clingy and the spandex helps the shirt keep its shape. I’ve now bought 10 of these shirts in various colors. They are a “dressy” t-shirt appropriate for an office setting." Available in sizes XS - XXL

4 A Basic Long-Sleeve Shirt For Everyday Wear Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $16 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear it alone or layer it with a sweater or jacket, this basic long-sleeve tee is made with super soft jersey fabric that won't chafe. Not only is this shirt machine washable, it's also lightweight so you can wear it in just about any season. And at an affordable price, you can invest in a few and make it an everyday basic. Glowing Review: "I love these shirts. They are so soft and comfortable, and drape very nicely. These shirts are perfect, though. They did not shrink upon washing, and came out of the laundry looking like new." Available in sizes XS - XXL