No matter your style preferences, a classic white tee is a wardrobe staple that can be paired with almost anything — and that's why finding one of the best women's white tees is worth it.

The best thing about white tees is how versatile they are, so you can opt for one that works with your existing wardrobe — no matter your preferred style (V-neck, crewneck, long, or slim). You can also choose between different fabrics, depending on how you'll be wearing it. For example, an all-cotton option will feel lightweight and breathable; whereas, one with a cotton and polyester blend offers moisture-wicking capabilities for hot, sweaty days. If you like some stretch in your tees, you'll want to go with one that features elastane or spandex, too.

To help inform your search, I've compiled a list of the white tees literally everyone should own. My picks include a variety of fabrics, fits, and price points (although psst — they're all under $20). Even better, all my choices are highly-rated on Amazon, so you can trust that they're quality. Keep reading to shop them all, then check out the best clothes racks for storing tees and so much more.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Cotton Tee Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.3 stars (more than 13,000 ratings) Why you need it: If you want a tried-and-true option, you can't go wrong with this basic tee that has garnered more than 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It features a classic crew neckline and is constructed of 100% cotton. This white T-shirt is versatile, too — reviewers say it functions perfectly as both a standalone tee and an undershirt. (And if you fall in love with it and want more, you can snag it in dozens of different colors.) Fan review: "Super comfortable, great material. [...] the white isn’t see thru and they’re made out of durable well made cotton. Highly recommend." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

2. A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Women's Crewneck T-Shirts Gildan Women's Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirt (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.2 stars (more than 2,400 ratings) Why you need it: This two-pack of T-shirts by Gildan is a great value for those who prefer a crewneck style. The classic-cut, short-sleeved tees feature a mid-length bottom hem that'll look great both tucked in or out. It's also made of 100% cotton. If you're on a tight budget, they're an overall fantastic option. Fan review: "Nice cotton, classic fit. Sometimes you just need a classic tee to go with an outfit and this one was perfect for me. [...] I'm very happy with [my] purchase - will order more. Great price." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

3. A Value Pack Of Men's Fruit Of The Loom V-Necks That Offer A Looser Fit Fruit Of The Loom Men's V-Neck T-Shirt (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars (more than 11,000 ratings) Why you need it: First of all, who says men's shirts are only for men? If you gravitate toward a looser fit, you'll love slipping into one of these tag-free Fruit of the Loom V-necks. Made with 90% cotton and 10% polyester, they come in a value pack of six and boast a breathable and soft hand feel. Since men's sizing generally runs slightly larger, be sure to check out the size chart before you make a purchase. Fan review: "I'm a woman but purchased these to wear at home when lounging around and they are very comfortable! Very soft and feels much more comfortable than any set of t-shirts I have ever owned, even the expensive ones made just for women." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large Tall (Men's)

4. A Comfy Scoop Neck T-Shirt With Some Stretch Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Longline T-Shirt $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.4 stars (more than 700 ratings) Why you need it: This scoop-neck tee has a super comfortable tunic silhouette with a rounded hem. Users say the jersey material is "very soft" and drapes nicely. This is a shirt that's destined to become a go-to, whether you're pairing it with an everyday pair of jeans, layering it under a sweater, or simply lounging at home. Fan review: "Love how comfortable this is. [...] It pairs well with cardigans or on its own. The material is thicker than some other brands so you don’t see through it so much, like a lot of other white shirts. It’s held up well the last few months and I wear it at least once a week and wash it as well. I’ll be buying more." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large