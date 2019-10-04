White eyeliner may not be as versatile as a classic black or brown pencil, but that doesn't mean it should be underestimated as a makeup bag-staple. In fact, for many makeup artists, it's the key to making clients' eyes pop and creating intricate eye looks. But before breaking down the best white eyeliners, here's a quick rundown on the many ways you can use this multi-tasking must-have.

The easiest and most common way to wear white eyeliner is along your lower waterline. This technique can help your eyes look brighter, bigger, and even more awake when things like a lack of sleep and allergies get in the way. Try gliding a white pencil along your waterline and extending it into the inner corners of your eyes (in a small V shape) to enhance the brightening effect. Or, you can solely apply the liner at the inner corners of your eyes for a more subtle brightening effect. Even if you're rocking a thick, black cat eye or smudgy smoky eye, applying white eyeliner using this method will make your look pop all the more.

White eyeliner lets you venture into bolder beauty territory, too. Not to mention, it's become increasingly popular on the red carpet. Use a liquid version to create ultra-sharp cat eye that won't budge, or really shake things up with more graphic looks, like a floating crease line.

Ahead, find five of the best white eyeliners to add to your kit now

1. Best White Eyeliner Pencil Jane Iredale Eye Pencil $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a traditional eyeliner pencil, Jane Iredale's white eyeliner not only works well, but is also made with a blend of good-for-skin ingredients. The mineral-based eye pencil is formulated with like jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, which help ensure the pencil glides on smoothly while being friendlier to sensitive skin and eyes. "My daughter has multiple allergies, and this is the only makeup line she can use without irritation," reported one Amazon user.

2. Best Retractable White Eyeliner L'Oréal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For a mechanical option, the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner offers a creamy, easy-to-apply formula, but with a retractable pencil that doesn't require any sharpening. The long-lasting formula promises to keep the white pigment in place for 16 hours without fading, and because it isn't waterproof, it gives you some wiggle room to fix any mistakes. It even has a smudge tip on the opposite side of the pencil to help you blend any harsh lines for a naturally wide awake look.

3. Best White Eyeliner With Shimmer Maybelline Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner Pencil $5 | Amazon See On Amazon The Maybelline Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner Pencil in White Luster is a true-white hue with the softest hint of shimmer — no need to worry about gritty glitter here. You can use it on its own on the inner corners of your eyes or waterline, or when going for a full-on smoky eye, add the pearlescent liner at the inner corners for a gradual, gradient-like effect. Because it's smudge proof and waterproof, no matter how you use it, you don't have to worry about it wearing off or migrating somewhere else on your face.

4. Best Liquid White Eyeliner Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you plan to solely use your white eyeliner for winged looks or other graphic designs that require more precision, a liquid liner is largely preferred. The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Snow has a marker-like tip that glides smoothly along lids without any skipping or pulling. The liner's fine tip means that you can create ultra-thin lines and feline flicks with ease, or build it up for a thicker look that doesn't smudge. It's also an Amazon reviewer-favorite, with over 3,500 five-star reviews.