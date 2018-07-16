The 5 Best Waterproof Eyebrow Pencils
Filling in (or drawing on) your brows, symmetrically, takes a lot of effort. So naturally, the last thing you want when exposed to moisture — whether that's water or sweat — is for them to smudge or wear off. If you keep one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils in your makeup kit, however, you'll never run into this problem again.
There are a few things to remember when buying a waterproof eyebrow pencil, though. First of all, it's a good idea to find a pencil that has a little spoolie on the end. Those are helpful, because it will help distribute the pigment over the hairs in a more natural way. If you apply too much, just brush the spoolie up through the hairs to diffuse the color. It'll also help them look more full and allow you to shape them however you like.
It's also a good idea to have a little makeup remover on-hand in case you mess anything up. Since waterproof makeup sets pretty solidly, you'll have to move fast to erase any errant lines. Grab some micellar water and dip a Q-tip in it to help erase any pigment that winds up on your skin.
Got all that? Great. Ahead, we've rounded up the best waterproof eyebrow pencils, so sweat doesn't stand a chance.
1The Best Actual Brow Pencil
If you're a fan of actual pencils you can sharpen manually, then you'll love Luscious Cosmetics Brow Luxe Definer Pencil. It's a vegan, cruelty-free product that is both sweat-proof and smudge-proof. And even though it's a pencil, it comes with that good ole spoolie brush on the end to diffuse pigment. Just be careful with these pencils — since the tip is more rounded, they tend to distribute pigment a little heavier than normal. Use short strokes when applying, and you'll be good to go.
Available shades: brunette, taupe, caramel, natural black, cool brunette, deep brunette
2A Solid Liquid Option
If you love a bold, precise-looking brow, go with Music Flower Liquid Tattoo Eyebrow Pen. It applies in a liquid tint and has a forked applicator, which means you get a more micro-bladed look. And unlike other liquid pens, this one doesn't smudge or smear. It's guaranteed to last all day — no matter what happens.
Available shades: chestnut, brown, dark grey, black, black/brown, brunette, blonde
3A Pencil That Comes With Refills
If you love the idea of an eyebrow pencil you can refill — thus cutting back on wasteful packaging — then pick up HeyBeauty Eyebrow Pencil With Brow Brush. It's got a diamond-shaped tip, so you can use it to fill in tight little nooks and crannies as well as sketch a full brow. And its spoolie on the end helps keep the hair in your brows groomed to perfection. Of course, it's waterproof — so no rain, sweat, or water will muck up your brows.
Available shades: dark brown, light brown, black
4A Pencil/Stencil Duo That Comes In A Multi-Color Three-Pack
$10 (Pack Of 3)
If you're new to filling in your brows, then the Maange Eyebrow Pencil Set is for you. It comes with four reusable stencils, so you can sketch the perfect brow every single time. It also comes with three brow pencils in varying shades: brown, black, and grey. The angled tip gives you amazing precision, while the spoolie helps distribute any wayward pigment. It doesn't drag, and its waterproof formula ensures your brows are protected from the elements all day long. All of this, for only $10.
5A Pencil With A Precision Tip
Some people prefer a precision tip, and in that case, Maybelline New York Define-A-Brow Eyebrow Pencil is the best pencil for you. Its teeny, tiny tip helps you fill in sparse areas in a natural-looking way. And instead of a spoolie, it has a plastic comb on the end to push your brow hairs up and out. Like all the others on this list, this formula is fully waterproof.
Available shades: light brown, dark blonde, medium brown
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.