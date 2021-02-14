Dry shampoos are volume-boosting products just as much as they are miracle products that let you get away with not washing your hair for a week. But some dry shampoos are more gifted in the volumizing department than others — like the five best volumizing dry shampoos featured here. These mists are quick to dry and extra lightweight, so your hair won't be weighed down by a sticky residue or excess moisture. They’ll also give you some bedhead-esque texture — volume’s constant companion — without making your hair feel dry and brittle.

All of these dry shampoos will give your hair tons of body however you apply them, but for extra volume, flip your hair over and massage the product into the roots. If you notice any white residue, you can brush the shampoo through your hair with a boar bristle brush until it’s fully absorbed. (Go ahead and back-comb it for even more lift.)

Up ahead, you’ll find five of the best dry shampoos for volume — all conveniently available on Amazon.

1. The Classic One Batiste Dry Shampoo $9 | Amazon See On Amazon No need to reinvent the wheel here: Batiste dry shampoo is a total drugstore classic, a perennial beauty editor favorite, and one of the most volumizing products you can get your hands on for under $10. It’s lightweight and doesn’t leave behind any stickiness — two key elements of a great volumizer. Over 10,000 people left this a five-star review or rating after purchasing, with one person writing, "This is the best dry shampoo I have found. Not only does it combat the greasiness but it adds some serious volume!"

2. The Soothing One Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Dry Shampoo $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re contending with a scalp that’s both itchy and flat (been there), try this dry shampoo from Aveeno. The formula contains skin-soothing colloidal oatmeal and cucumber for lightweight hydration, while peppermint and rosemary work to invigorate your scalp, which can help make your hair appear thicker and fuller. It’s just as lightweight and non-sticky as you’d expect from a refreshing formula.

3. The Two-For-One HASK Volumizing Dry Shampoo (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you run through dry shampoo like water, pick up this two-pack of HASK dry shampoos. These packs come in a few different versions, but the chia seed-infused formula featured here works best if you’re looking to add body and lift to your hair. Chia seeds are packed with protein, amino acids, and antioxidants, which can (possibly) make your hair look thicker and shinier. Beyond the chia seed factor, Amazon reviewers swear by this drugstore shampoo for its ultra-lightweight feel. And, of course, for that great value.

4. The Splurge-y One amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo $25 | Amazon See On Amazon No question that $25 is a lot to spend on a dry shampoo, but this one from amika is truly one of the best (not to mention best-smelling) you can get. In here, rice starch absorbs excess oil and provides tons of volume and lift, without leaving behind any white residue whatsoever. And the product itself won’t dull your color, either — a common complaint with dry shampoos, which can ironically make your hair look a little gunky. Everyone who tries this becomes obsessed with the scent, which smells fruity (but not sickly sweet) and fresh. It may even replace your perfume!