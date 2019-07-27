Whether you're buying your first vibrator or looking to expand your existing collection, for plenty of women, the prospect of purchasing a new sex toy can be a daunting task. After all, there are so many options out there: different shapes, different sizes, and all those hi-tech bells and whistles. (Rabbit ears or something more realistic? Do you prefer G-spot stimulation, clitoral stimulation, or both?) But that's why I'm here to walk you through the best vibrators for women; just consider me your sexual fairy godmother.

The easiest way to figure out what you want in a vibrator is to start by figuring out what you like without a vibrator. Manual masturbation is a good way to explore whether you're more interested in clitoral stimulation, G-spot stimulation, or both. Once you have that figured out, you can get to buying. Sucking vibrators, for example, are great for clitoral stimulation, while minimal-looking dildo vibrators are perfect for pleasuring your G-spot. Then, there are rabbit vibrators, which are great for women who love simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation.

Ahead, find five of the best vibrators for women that you can get delivered to your door in a matter of days.

1. Best Bullet Vibrator For Women Treediride Bullet Vibrator $17 | Amazon See On Amazon A bullet vibrator is a perfect option for beginners. The Treediride Bullet Vibrator is sleek, simple, and tickles your clit with perfect precision. It can also slip inside of your vagina for a little G-spot stimulation, too. This toy, which boasts 10 vibration frequencies, is made of silicone, so it should be used with a non-silicone lube. Plus, it comes with a handy case that makes it easy to travel with discreetly.

2. Best Rabbit Vibrator For Women Paloqueth G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator $28 | Amazon See On Amazon For both clitoral and G-spot stimulation, reach for a rabbit vibrator, like this one from Paloqueth. The shaft and head are ergonomically designed to curve directly and comfortably into your G-spot, while the rabbit piece that juts out from the shaft vibrates separately for a unique tandem effect that'll have you curling your toes. It's whisper-quiet, waterproof, and has nine vibration modes that can be used to rock you to orgasm.

3. Best Finger Vibrator For Women Paloqueth G-Spot Finger Vibrator $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you enjoy the feeling of manual masturbation, but would like to give it a little oomph, then the Paloqueth G-Spot Finger Vibrator is for you. It slips over your finger and delivers powerful vibrations with the help of a remote control. You can use it on your clit, inside of your vagina, or even along your nipples. Just keep in mind that because it's silicone, it should be used with a water- or oil-based lube. Hot tip: This is a great toy to use with your partner. Hand them the remote and have some serious fun.

4. Best Clitoral Vibrator For Women Bombex Clitoral Sucking Vibrator $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For clitoral stimulation that feels like oral sex, the Bombex Clitoral Sucking Vibrator is pure perfection. Its vibrations mimic a sucking sensation that gently massages your clit to climax. It's not just for your clit, though. This vibrator also feels incredible on your nipples — one of your body's most sensitive erogenous zones. Other highlights include being waterproof and equipped with 10 different vibration patterns. Make sure to use plenty of lube to truly mimic the feel of oral sex.